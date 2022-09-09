Read full article on original website
American Heritage Plantation football overwhelms Glades Central
PLANTATION, FLORIDA – Any concerns that American Heritage Plantation might be looking ahead were quickly put to rest on Friday night. Senior quarterback Blake Murphy threw four touchdown passes in the first quarter alone, and the Patriots washed away Glades Central, 56-0, in a game that was ...
cbs12.com
Great football action, despite weather, on the Friday Night Blitz
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — High School football teams in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast had Kickoff Classic flashbacks on Friday night, as rain and thunderstorms reeked havoc on games. Palm Beach Gardens and Dwyer got some action in before the storms hit, as did several...
cw34.com
West Boca 9U Baseball All-Stars hold candlelight vigil for coach Nick Maddaloni
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A candlelight vigil was held on Friday night for Nick Maddaloni, the head coach for the West Boca 9U Baseball All-Stars who passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 1. Maddaloni, who was 38 at the time of his passing, coached the team to a...
Click10.com
Several vehicles catch fire outside Hard Rock Stadium during Miami Dolphins game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Fire units responded to the parking lot outside Hard Rock Stadium after multiple vehicles caught on fire Sunday afternoon. The smoke could be seen from inside the stadium during the first half of the Miami Dolphins season opening game against the New England Patriots. Authorities...
click orlando
Attorney explains why legalized sports betting in Florida is still in limbo
ORLANDO, Fla. – As the NFL season gets underway, fans in 30 states can place legal wagers on their favorite matchups. That’s not the case in Florida, though, as the deal between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe remains tied up in federal court. Daniel Wallach, a...
Six Florida Scratch-Off Lottery Players Win Combined $6,000,000
The Florida Lottery announced six new millionaires this past week with combined winnings of $6,000,000! On Tuesday, the Florida Lottery announces that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office.
gotowncrier.com
New Principal At Cardinal Newman
Cardinal Newman High School recently announced Wesley Logsdon as its new principal, along with Dr. William Savor as vice principal and Irene Heidelbauer as academic dean. The new administrative team will lead under existing President Brother Thomas Zoppo. Logsdon has more than 15 years of educational experience as a classroom...
2 $1M winning Florida Lottery tickets sold 4 miles apart
Two lucky Florida Lottery players each claimed their own $1 million prize from the 500x the Cash scratch-off game.
southfloridareporter.com
Florida On Monday Will Be Hot And Sticky With Storms; Eyeing The Tropics
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Tuesday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and storms — with the greatest storm coverage in the afternoon and evening hours. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast — but it will feel like the triple digits again.
(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnight
Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs, Florida is said to be possibly hauntedChaplin62 on wikicommons This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3. Florida is a state that loves its malls. Even before I moved here a year ago and came to Orlando ten years ago to perform on the Disney Magic, I noticed how serious this state was about their malls. In fact, according to Florida's listing on mallsinamerica.com, there are 426 malls holding 12,304 stores in the stare to date.
Curbed
Palm Beach Is Facing a Devastating Private-School Shortage
The weather’s great, the taxes are low, and the houses are palatial by Manhattan standards, but South Florida has a serious private-school problem, according to the rich New Yorkers trying to relocate. Palm Beach brokers say they’re struggling to close real-estate deals with wealthy families because all the tony private schools are full, the Real Deal reports. “If you’re even thinking about moving here, put your name on the list,” one broker advised. “Just fill out the application, get it in immediately.”
cbs12.com
Man shot multiple times in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was shot multiple times on Monday afternoon in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department said the incident took place at 189 West 16th Street, the victim was shot multiple times. Officers say he has nonlife-threatening injuries. The police department is still...
stpetecatalyst.com
City officials respond to volley of pickleball complaints
A growing and vocal group of pickleball enthusiasts believe St. Petersburg is unaccommodating to their sport; however, city officials say that could not be further from the case. Mike Jefferis, leisure services administrator and director of parks and recreation, has the difficult task of ensuring equitable access to all sports...
Vicky Bakery’s 20th Location Opens Soon in Coral Springs
Crispy ham croquettes, delectable Cuban sandwiches, and life-changing guava pastelitos can soon be found in Coral Springs at the new Vicky Bakery location opening in October 2022. With 19 South Florida locations and counting, the new bakery will be number 20, and the northernmost Vicky franchise located at 2528 N...
I-95 TO CLOSE, GLADES ROAD TO CLOSE, GOING NOWHERE FAST IN BOCA RATON
MAJOR TRAFFIC CHALLENGES EXPECTED THIS WEEK IN BOCA RATON, DELRAY BEACH, SOUTH PALM BEACH COUNTY… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — You may be going nowhere fast this week in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and across South Palm Beach County if you choose […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Collapse Causes Road Closure On Treasure Coast
A stretch of Allapattah Road at Warfield Boulevard was shut down on Monday after the collapse was discovered.
wild941.com
Tampa Man Posts Bail, Get Rearrested In Jail Parking Lot
Tampa Bay, home of Super Bowl Champs, Stanley Cup Champs, and home of getting arrested for dumb s**t! A 32-year-old man was arrested for a DUI after a fender bender on Ulmerton Road and 66th Street. He posted a $500 bail a few hours later and was able to leave Pinellas County Jail. Well he didn’t get very far. Because according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, he broke into three sheriff’s office vehicles in the parking lot!
This Is Florida's Best Sub Sandwich Shop
LoveFood spotted the best sub sandwich shops in every state.
Coming soon: Bacon Bitch to sizzle in West Palm Beach — plus, where is The Blind Monk moving to?
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Filomena’s Bean Coffee, Fort Lauderdale This two-year-old café in Davie’s Shenandoah Square is expanding into the former Dive Bar on State Road A1A on Galt Ocean Mile later this fall. Along with Americanos, espressos and other caffeinated drinks ...
Car bursts into flames after crash on Selmon Expressway in Tampa
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fiery crash early Saturday morning near downtown Tampa.
