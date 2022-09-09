ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Trojans Return To Action at Challenging Green Wave Fall Classic

Location New Orleans, La. Teams (15) Little Rock, Central Arkansas, Chattanooga, East Tennessee State, Incarnate Word, LSU, Mercer, Nebraska, Northern Colorado, Sam Houston, Seattle, SMU, Tulane (host), Tulsa, UT San Antonio. Scoring GolfStat.com. 2022-23 Little Rock Women's Golf Statistics (PDF) Opening Tee. Little Rock returns to action for the second...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Trojans Come Up Short in Match Against Grambling

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock endured another physical match Sunday with Grambling issued three yellow cards but the visiting Tigers were able to disrupt things enough to squeak a goal in a 1-0 upset of the host Trojans Sunday afternoon at the Coleman Sports Complex. The Trojans (2-3-2)...
GRAMBLING, LA
Little Rock Opens 2022-23 Campaign in California

Location San Francisco, Calif. Teams (10) Little Rock, BYU, Loyola Marymount, Nevada, Saint Mary's, San Diego, San Francisco (host), Santa Clara, Seattle, UC Davis. 2022-23 Little Rock Men's Golf Statistics (PDF) Opening Tee. Little Rock opens its 2022-23 season out in sunny California as the reigning conference champions will compete...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

