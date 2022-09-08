ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's injury report for Chargers ahead of matchup vs. Raiders

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Chargers had their second practice ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Raiders on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the team’s injury report:

Cornerback J.C.Jackson and tight end Donald Parham were non-participants for the second consecutive day.

Jackson is still recovering from minor ankle surgery. He had his boot off and was running as of Wednesday. However, he was not on the field for practice Thursday.

Head coach Brandon Staley deemed Jackson as day-to-day and said that the decision on whether or not he plays may go up until game day.

Parham, who is recovering from a hamstring injury sustained during training camp, did not practice and worked off to the side.

The Raiders did not have any players on their injury report.

DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Raiders#American Football
