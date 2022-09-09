ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Funerals announced for Cobb County deputies killed in line of duty

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Sheriff's Office announced the details for the funerals of Deputy Marshall Samuel Ervin, Jr. and Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski Sunday night. The two Cobb County deputies were shot and killed while attempting to serve and arrest for a suspect wanted for theft on...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Armed man shot and killed by Walton County deputies, GBI says

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - An armed man was shot and killed by Walton County Sheriff's deputies during a call Monday afternoon. It happened at a home in the 1900 block of Georgia Highway 11 just south of Mountain Creek Church Road. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says deputies received...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

App, alligator leads to rape suspect's arrest, investigators say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County authorities say an app and an alligator help deputies find a rape suspect and free the young woman from her abductor. A 17-year-old Harris County girl thought the man she met online was driving her to see her boyfriend in Pennsylvania, but investigators say Dalton Ramsey held a knife to her and detoured to B.T. Brown Reservoir Park. There, they say, he sexually assaulted her.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Officer-involved shooting reported in Walton County, traffic delays

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - FOX 5 Atlanta received a tip Monday afternoon to an officer-involved shooting on State Hwy 11 just out of city limits in Walton County. All deputies involved are reportedly okay. Further details, including any fatalities or injuries for other parties are still unknown at this time.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Polk County police chase ends with crash in Paulding County, officers say

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Paulding County Sheriff's office, a Polk County Police Department chase ended with a crash Sunday evening. Early reports from the office say Polk County police officers were chasing a vehicle into Hiram in Paulding County. Paulding officers joined the chase which ended in a major crash at U.S. Route 278 and Georgia State Route 92.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cedartown police chase ends with crash in Paulding County, Georgia State Patrol says

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Cedartown police chase ended with a crash in Paulding County Sunday evening. At approximately 6:48 p.m. Cedartown police officers were chasing a vehicle into Hiram in Paulding County. According to GSP, they request back up from officers at the Paulding post. GSP Paulding took point in the chase, pursuing a silver passenger car traveling east on U.S. Route 278.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 29-year-old Chamblee man goes missing without needed medication

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Chamblee police are searching for a 29-year-old who has been declared missing after leaving his hotel room. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 29-year-old Temujin Jamarin Perkins. Officials say Perkins has not been seen or contacted his...
CHAMBLEE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman thanks Atlanta officers for saving her from abuse, homelessness

ATLANTA - The City of Atlanta Police Department received a heartwarming letter from a woman who says she was saved from an abusive situation and homelessness thanks to the generosity of some officers. The woman, who signs the letter as 'N. Melvai', says Special Police Officer B. Reid of the...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Everyday Hero: Retired firefighter jumps into action to help rescue students in fiery crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - We know when you turn on the news, you hear a lot about things that aren't always good. We know that can be hard. We are making a conscience effort to tell you about people doing GOOD things in our community. It's a segment called "Everyday Heroes." This "Everyday Heroes" story is about a quick thinking resident is being credited for helping more than a dozen students and their bus driver when their afternoon drop-off took an unexpected turn.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

How to avoid donation scams for fallen deputies

Support for the families of the two deputies killed in the line of duty in Cobb County has been flooding in from across the country. The sheriff's office is now warning about scammers taking advantage of people's generosity.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing Ohio teen found safe in Atlanta, FBI reports

ATLANTA - According to FBI Atlanta, 17-year-old Emma Linek from Cleveland has finally been located and is safe. Emma reportedly walked into a local police department late Sunday afternoon and was reunited with her father. Details have not been provided regarding why the teen left Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, nor...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mayor Dickens wants your help picking the next chief of Atlanta police

ATLANTA - While the city of Atlanta looks for its next chief to permanently lead the Atlanta Police Department, Mayor Andre Dickens says he wants your help in hiring for the job. What issues do you think the department needs to focus on? Which personal qualities are most important to...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police charge 3 teens with car break-ins in Buckhead Village

ATLANTA - Body camera video shows Atlanta police arrest several teenagers suspected of breaking into cars near Buckhead Village. Police charged a 19-year-old, Jaiden Jackson, and two suspects younger than 18 years old. The Atlanta Police Department said someone reported car burglaries Wednesday near the area of Piedmont Road. One...
ATLANTA, GA

