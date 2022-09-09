ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bucknellbison.com

Bucknell Women’s Soccer Plays Scoreless Draw at No. 17 West Virginia for First-Ever Point against Ranked Opponent

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Bucknell women's soccer team used a sensational all-around effort to make a little history on Sunday at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. Backed by six saves from goalkeeper Jenna Hall, the Bison kept a clean sheet against No. 17 West Virginia and finished in a scoreless draw, marking the team's first-ever point against a nationally ranked opponent.
LEWISBURG, PA
bucknellbison.com

Men’s Tennis Has Strong Weekend at Villanova Invitational

VILLANOVA, Pa. – — The Bucknell men's tennis team wrapped up play at the Villanova Invitational on Sunday. Highlighting the weekend was the duo of seniorNick Mueller and freshman Brendan McDonald winning their mini competition for the third straight day. This event utilizes an unusual bracketed team format,...
LEWISBURG, PA
bucknellbison.com

Women's Golf Opens Season Monday at William & Mary Invitational

When: Monday-Tuesday, Sept. 12-13 (54 holes); 8:45 a.m. shotgun both day. Where: Par-72, 6167-yard River Course at Kingsmill Resort, Williamsburg, Va. The Field: 11 teams (Bucknell, Charleston Southern, Delaware State, Elon, Florida Atlantic, Longwood, Radford, Richmond, South Dakota State, Towson, William & Mary) LIVE SCORING: GolfStat.com. About the Bison. First-year...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
bucknellbison.com

Bucknell Football Downed at VMI, 24-14

LEXINGTON, Va. – Junior quarterback Nick Semptimphelter came off the bench to throw two second-half touchdown passes, but Bucknell could not climb all the way back from a 24-point deficit and fell 24-14 at VMI on Saturday at rain-soaked Foster Stadium. Down 21-0 at the half and 24-0 after...
LEXINGTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewisburg, PA
Sports
Towson, MD
Sports
City
Towson, MD
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Lewisburg, PA
Local
Maryland Sports
bucknellbison.com

Women’s Cross Country Takes Second at Siena Invitational

LATHAM, N.Y. – Led by an 11th-place finish from Ally Clarke, the Bucknell women's cross country team put all five scoring runners in the top 26 in a field of 165 competitors, and the Bison finished in second place as a team on Saturday at the Siena Invitational. Quinnipiac...
LEWISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy