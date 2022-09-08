Read full article on original website
U.S. to award $35 million in grants to tribes for 988 crisis line
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is making $35 million available in grants to Native Americans to help implement a nationwide mental health crisis hotline. The announcement Friday came after federal officials visited pueblos in New Mexico to hear from the communities about...
New Mexico Game and Fish officials search for missing tiger
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico found an alligator and large quantities of drugs, guns and money at two homes in Albuquerque last month, but they're still searching for a young tiger they think is being being illegally kept as a pet. State Department of Game and...
NM AG declines to charge deputies in woman's shooting death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s attorney general has decided not to file charges against Bernalillo County deputies involved in the shooting death of a mentally ill woman. The office of Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Thursday he was declining to prosecute after “extensive examination of the case.” The family of Elisha Lucero called the decision heartbreaking. Authorities responded to the family’s home in July 2019 after the 28-year-old Lucero hit her uncle. The relative told authorities Lucero was mentally ill. She ran out screaming and armed with a knife. Three deputies shot her 21 times. In 2020, a lawsuit filed by her family was settled for $4 million.
Should Voters Amend the Anti-Donation Clause of the Constitution?
With the fall election season upon us, voters will want to be aware that there are several issues on the ballot beyond the list of candidates vying for office. Included among these are three proposed amendments to the New Mexico Constitution. Amendment 2 on the ballot proposes to amend Article 9, Section 14, making an additional exception to the anti-donation clause.
