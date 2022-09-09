Read full article on original website
Winston “Winkie” Sprague Silver of Wanchese, September 10
Winston “Winkie” Sprague Silver, 74, of Wanchese, NC passed on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Winkie was born on March 5, 1948, in Raleigh, NC to the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hinton Silver. He graduated from Broughton High School and attended The Citadel. He is survived by his...
Frances R. Jeffries of Elizabeth City, September 11
Frances Russell Jeffries, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living. She was born in Ness City, KS, the daughter of the late Roy D. Russell and the late Ione Timken Russell McGuire. She was the widow of Robert G. Jeffries. Growing...
Ernest (Rick) F. Kerber, Jr. of Nags Head, September 9
On September 9, 2022, Ernest (Rick) F. Kerber, Jr., 76, of Nags Head, NC, passed away comfortably at his home with a full moon glowing over the Roanoke Sound. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Teresa; his loving, thoughtful, and compassionate daughter Jessica Kerber Morgan (Clay) of Kill Devil Hills, NC; the joys of his later life, Maddie and Kate Morgan (granddaughters); Shirley Ann Duboff (sister) and Pamela Ruth Palazzi (niece) of Southern Shores, NC; nephew Warren Sondervan (Marie) of Penhook, VA; beloved extended family and very dear friends. He was preceded in death by Ruth and Ernest Kerber (parents) and sisters Linda Ruth Palazzi and Barbara Lois Sondervan.
OBX Seashore updates and programs at OBX National Parks
Read about night beach driving, the Bodie Island Lighthouse’s 150th anniversary event, a beach cleanup event this Saturday, and educational programs in the Sept. 12, 2022 issue of the Cape Chronicle Newsletter. Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Cape Chronicle e-Newsletter provides brief, timely, and newsworthy content throughout the year.
Over the Wright Memorial Bridge, gas prices fall
A review of gas prices in some Dare County and Currituck County towns seems to reveal what one observer called a “magic line” drawn right after the Wright Memorial Bridge. According to GasBuddy.com site GasBuddy – Cheapest Gas Station Finder App with Money Saving Benefits, which tracks prices, a gallon of regular gas in Grandy costs, on average, nearly 40 cents less than it does at stations in Kill Devil Hills and Kitty Hawk.
First Flight Elementary dismissed due to “electrical issue”
On the morning of Sept. 12, the Dare County Schools sent out this message about First Flight Elementary School dismissing schools because of a power problem in the building. Due to an unresolved electrical issue at the school, First Flight Elementary School will dismiss students at 9:15 a.m. today, Monday, Sept. 12. Parent pick-up will be conducted, as usual, beginning at 9:15 a.m.
Meet Ms. Pookie, Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week
Our Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the week for this week is Ms. Pookie! This super loving, cuddly girl is nine years young. She loves napping and sunny spots and is looking for a home where she can soak up all the sunshine and attention as an indoor-only kitty. Stop by the Dare County Animal Shelter today to meet Ms. Pookie and learn more about her in this video.
Kill Devil Derby Brigade rolls out the welcome mat to interested skaters
The Kill Devil Derby Brigade (KDDB) is rolling strong in the Outer Banks. The group, after facing multiple obstacles, including losing their practice area and the COVID-19 shutdown, is rallying to recruit new team members and to build a robust squad ready to take on competitors in 2023. Rodanthe resident...
Swells from past Hurricane Earl keep ocean unsafe for swimming
HIGH rip current risk at all area beaches today including Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco, Hatteras Village and Ocracoke. Swells from past Hurricane Earl continue to bring powerful rip currents and dangerous shorebreak to the surf zone from Duck to Ocracoke. Ocean conditions remain unsafe for swimming. Obey RED Flags, stay out of the water!
High rip current risk continues today at all area beaches
Long period swell keeps ocean unsafe for swimming. HIGH rip current risk at all area beaches today including Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco, Hatteras Village and Ocracoke. Long period swells continue to bring powerful rip currents and large breaking waves to the surf zone from Duck to Ocracoke. Ocean conditions remain unsafe for swimming. Obey RED Flags, stay out of the water!
High risk of rip currents continues Monday; N.C. Highway 12 unimpacted by Hurricane Earl
Video of the S-Curves in northern Rodanthe over the weekend by Altitude 12. A high risk of rip currents continues on Monday throughout the Outer Banks, due to the effects of the remnants of Hurricane Earl, per an update from the National Weather Service. An elevated threat of rip currents...
Outer Banks Forum Concert Series opens with Virginia Symphony Orchestra on Sept. 17
Saturday, September 17 at 7 p.m. David E. Oaksmith Auditorium at First Flight High School. Outer Banks Forum Concert Series | “Presented in Conjunction with The Bryan Cultural Series”. For tickets visit www.outerbanksforum.org. Recognized as one of the nation’s leading regional symphony orchestras, the Virginia Symphony has enriched the...
Swells from Earl bring overwash
At high tide Thursday evening and Friday morning, Hurricane Earl swells pushed Atlantic Ocean water over the pushed-up dunes at the old S-curves north of Rodanthe. It’s hard to see where the old road is. The new Rodanthe Bridge avoids this area. Other Rodanthe locations impacted by Hurricane Earl...
Caleb Barker admitted to Utah State University
Caleb Barker, from Manteo, is one of more than 4,500 students who began their collegiate journey at Utah State University, enrolling in the fall 2022 semester as a first-year college student. Barker will attend USU at the USU Main campus. Since its founding in 1888, Utah State University has evolved...
Queen Elizabeth's ties to North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 leaving behind a seven-decade legacy around the world, including in North Carolina. In Manteo, N.C., a 16th-century replica vessel sits in the waters of Roanoke Island Festival Park. The ship, named after the monarch, is...
Dare County Land Transfers
Clark Julie Ann from 41421 Ocean View Dr LLC/014822041—Lot 4 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 4/$1,270,000/Improved Residential. Farrell & Family Construction LLC from Kinnakeet Shores 16 LLC/014822337—Bld Site 38 Kinnakeet Shores/$50,000/Vacant Residential. Barnes W Myers from Kinnakeet Shores 16 LLC/014822313—Bld Site 14 Kinnakeet Shores/$65,000/Vacant Residential. Buxton. Anglen Tahverlee D...
Kitty Hawk says Beach Road traffic delays expected this week
Motorists are advised that there will be traffic delays on VA Dare Trail (Beach Road) in the vicinity of Byrd and Fonck Streets to facilitate the off loading of equipment for the town’s beach renourishment project. These delays should be expected Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (9/13 thru 9/15, 2022). Please avoid the area if possible. Your patience during these delays is appreciated.
Seashore officials asking visitors to avoid OBX beaches amid overwash and rough surf
Outer Banks officials are cautioning beach visitors to avoid one particular strand this weekend and into next week as distant Hurricane Earl is churning up the North Carolina shoreline. Cape Hatteras National Seashore visitors are asked to avoid the beach between the north end of Rodanthe and South Shore Drive...
Facing murder charge, Shayne Michael Perry found guilty of earlier assault
Shayne Michael Perry, the man charged with the Aug. 14, 2022, murder of William Jeffrey Bowlin, was found guilty on Sept. 8 in Dare District Court of a January 2022 assault against Bowlin’s daughter Olivia. According to case documents, Perry, 30 struck Olivia Bowlin above her left eye, causing...
Nighthawks drop hard-fought 8-0 contest to Bertie
Despite not putting any points on the scoreboard, the First Flight football team still made things interesting in its 8-0 home loss to Bertie on Sept. 9. Ryan Sims and Caden Hedges each picked up fumbles to set up the offense in scoring position in the first half, but Bertie’s defense rose to the occasion and kept the Nighthawks out of the end zone. But the FFHS defense also starred, including with a goal-line stand early in the third quarter after a fumbled punt return gave Bertie the ball at the 5-yard line.
