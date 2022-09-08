MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG (MOLN) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Molecular Partners AG (MOLN)

Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
RBB Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In RBB To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against RBB Bancorp RBB ("RBB" or the "Company").
Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'
This article was originally published on June 11, 2022. In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
Why Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Falling
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY shares are trading lower by 4.97% to $212.18 Monday morning after the company announced a proposed offering of $900 million convertible senior notes. The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Alnylam, will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears and will mature on September 15, 2027,...
Gun Sales At US Stores Could Soon Be Tracked As Visa, Mastercard And American Express Plan To Adopt New ID Code
Payment processors have agreed to adopt a merchant code approved by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) for identifying arms purchases, Reuters reported. The ISO on Friday approved the creation of a merchant code for gun retailers, bowing to pressure from activists who see this as a measure to track suspicious weapons purchases, a separate Reuters report said, citing a spokesperson of the Geneva-based non-profit organization.
RELATED PEOPLE
Livent, Amgen And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday
U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. DICE fell 19.6% to $18.20. Stifel, last week, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $37 price target.
Superette Announces Court-Approved Sale And Investment Solicitation Process
Superette Inc., together with its subsidiaries, Superette Ontario Inc., 2659198 Ontario Inc., 2662133 Ontario Inc., 2662134 Ontario Inc., and 2662135 Ontario Inc., revealed that on September 9, 2022, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) issued an amended and restated initial order under Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act and an order approving:
Europe Approves Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Booster For Adults
The European Commission has approved the expanded conditional approval of Novavax Inc's NVAX Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine as a homologous and heterologous booster for adults aged 18 and older. The approval follows the recommendation made by the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use earlier this month. The...
Comments / 0