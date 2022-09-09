ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

247Sports

ESPN FPI updates Louisville's 2022 projections following week 2

Louisville's bounce-back win at UCF has created a positive shift in the team's projections by the ESPN Football Power Index. Louisville rose eight spots to No. 51 in the latest FPI. The final regular-season record improved slightly to 6-6. The ratings give Louisville a 66.5 percent chance of winning six games. In the season's initial ratings, the FPI gave UofL a 71.1 percent chance of winning six games and dropped that 26.5 percent following the season-opening loss.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Gator Country

Walker says he still has “love” for the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators didn’t have the results they wanted on Saturday night against Kentucky, but they had several recruits in town that liked the Gators’ game plan. UCF defensive line commit John Walker (6-3, 310, Kissimmee, FL. Osceola) was in town for the second straight week and he liked the improvement the defensive line made this week.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Gus Malzahn torched by media after UCF's loss to Louisville

UCF suffered a rare home loss in Friday night's battle against Louisville. The Knights went scoreless over their final seven possessions during a 20-14 setback in Orlando, Florida. It was the first home defeat inside the Bounce House for second-year head coach Gus Malzahn with UCF — and it came as a result of mismanaged opportunities, according to media members, who torched the former Auburn program leader during the contest.
ORLANDO, FL
Boxing Scene

Abel Gonzalez Scheduled To Turn Pro on September 27 in Louisville

Decorated amateur standout and two-time National Golden Gloves champion Abel Gonzalez has signed an agreement with up-and-coming manager Ryan Rickey and is scheduled to make his professional debut on September 27th in Louisville, Kentucky. When asked for comment on his new deal, and professional debut the 24-year-old Miami native said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

High School Playbook scores, highlights for Sept. 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch our preview for the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Spencer County 43, Collins 37 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Bardstown 21, E'Town 0. Charlestown 39, North Harrison 13. Ballard 44, Franklin County 8. South...
