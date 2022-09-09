Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Related
ESPN FPI updates Louisville's 2022 projections following week 2
Louisville's bounce-back win at UCF has created a positive shift in the team's projections by the ESPN Football Power Index. Louisville rose eight spots to No. 51 in the latest FPI. The final regular-season record improved slightly to 6-6. The ratings give Louisville a 66.5 percent chance of winning six games. In the season's initial ratings, the FPI gave UofL a 71.1 percent chance of winning six games and dropped that 26.5 percent following the season-opening loss.
Louisville Opens as Home Underdog vs. Florida State
The Cardinals host the Seminoles in their first game of the 2022 season.
Gator Country
Walker says he still has “love” for the Florida Gators
The Florida Gators didn’t have the results they wanted on Saturday night against Kentucky, but they had several recruits in town that liked the Gators’ game plan. UCF defensive line commit John Walker (6-3, 310, Kissimmee, FL. Osceola) was in town for the second straight week and he liked the improvement the defensive line made this week.
stateoflouisville.com
Louisville football: Cards bounce UCF in Bounce House behind lockdown defense
Despite all of the odds working against them, Louisville football rode a shocking performance from its defense to a win at Central Florida in primetime in front of a sold-out crowd. Central Florida was 31-2 at home over the last 6 years entering Friday’s matchup against Louisville football. They...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gus Malzahn torched by media after UCF's loss to Louisville
UCF suffered a rare home loss in Friday night's battle against Louisville. The Knights went scoreless over their final seven possessions during a 20-14 setback in Orlando, Florida. It was the first home defeat inside the Bounce House for second-year head coach Gus Malzahn with UCF — and it came as a result of mismanaged opportunities, according to media members, who torched the former Auburn program leader during the contest.
wdrb.com
WATCH | Bozich & Crawford talk winners and losers from College Football Week 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a wild second week in college football, with 5 teams in the top 10 losing, and No. 1 Alabama fortunate to escape with a 20-19 victory at Texas. WDRB columnists Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford talk about their Week 2 winners and losers --...
Boxing Scene
Abel Gonzalez Scheduled To Turn Pro on September 27 in Louisville
Decorated amateur standout and two-time National Golden Gloves champion Abel Gonzalez has signed an agreement with up-and-coming manager Ryan Rickey and is scheduled to make his professional debut on September 27th in Louisville, Kentucky. When asked for comment on his new deal, and professional debut the 24-year-old Miami native said...
WLKY.com
High School Playbook scores, highlights for Sept. 9
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch our preview for the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Spencer County 43, Collins 37 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Bardstown 21, E'Town 0. Charlestown 39, North Harrison 13. Ballard 44, Franklin County 8. South...
Comments / 0