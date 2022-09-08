Read full article on original website
WNYT
We Salute You: Stephen Willette
Please join us in saluting Stephen Willette of Schuylerville. He served in the Air Force from 2001-2017, including time in Operation Iraqi Freedom & Operation Enduring Freedom. More recently, he’s been working on a project that involves photographing veterans. Thank you for your service.
Berkshire County Will Dance to Some Amazing ’70s Music This October
It was the sound that dominated the late '70s. By 1977 disco fever was in full swing thanks in part to the film "Saturday Night Fever" and the soundtrack that accompanied the movie. The Bee Gees were the soundtrack to the classic John Travolta/Karen Lynn Gorney film and now Berkshire County will relive that era on October 8.
wamc.org
Tugboat Roundup returns to Waterford, New York
This weekend, the Tugboat Roundup returns to Waterford, New York. The annual celebration brings together active, working vessels, hobby crafts, and tugboat fans at the mouth of the historic Erie Canal, where the Mohawk meets the Hudson. To learn more about the weekend of events, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with...
iBerkshires.com
'I Am Water' Billboard Exhibit Speaks to Environmental Issue
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — H20-themed billboards across the city — and one in North Adams — aim to start a conversation about water issues. As a part of the "I Am Water" exhibition by ecoartspace and Our Humanity Matters, five billboards featuring artwork that speaks to the power of water will be featured in Berkshire County and one over the state border in New Lebanon, N.Y.
Past Niskayuna Fire Chief dies after 64 years of service
Niskayuna Fire District has announced Past Chief Don Miller has passed away. Past Chief Miller served the community for 64.
WNYT
Hundreds Participate in ‘Walk to End Epilepsy’
450 people were out walking the morning of September 11 to fight against epilepsy. They wore purple at Saratoga Spa State Park in light of the event. “We hope that we can help people when they begin their journey…” Executive Director Jeannine Garab said. “… if you kind of find us early on, we feel like we can be the most effective.”
Hudson Mohawk Magazine honors Meghan Marohn
On September 7, Megan Marohn would have turned 43. In tribute, Hudson Mohawk Magazine produced an 11-minute radio special honoring their former producer and friend.
WNYT
Police chief Eric Hawkins greets students
Students at New Scotland elementary school were greeted by a special guest this morning. Albany police chief Eric Hawkins posted photos on twitter. He said he started off the morning by wishing our future leaders all the best in their upcoming school year. Chief Hawkins also stuck around for a...
iBerkshires.com
King & Arnold Family Grand Marshals for Fall Foliage Parade
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Arnolds and the Kings have been selected as grand marshals for the upcoming 66th annual Northern Berkshire Fall Foliage parade presented by 1Berkshire. The parade will be held in downtown North Adams on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. This year's parade theme is...
Galway Vol. Fire Company president dies in motorcycle crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said a man has died after a motorcycle crash on Route 29 in Galway. Chad Jazwinski, 46, of Galway, was the president of the Galway Volunteer Fire Company.
theberkshireedge.com
THEN & NOW: Rockdale Mills of West Stockbridge
West Stockbridge — The Rockdale Mills of West Stockbridge operated along the Williams River, north of the hamlet of Williamsville, and a bit south of the convergence of Route 41, Pixley Hill Road, Cobb Road, and the Williams River. The photograph above and the advertising poster immediately below were...
Community block party coming to South Glens Falls
This weekend, the Moreau Community Center prepares to blow the block down at its South Glens Falls headquarters. The annual Moreau Community Center Block Party is set with food, exhibitors, and a glimpse into how the center helps the South Glens Falls and Moreau communities.
WNYT
Washington Lake House hosts ‘Recovery in the Park’ event
After three years of being postponed Washington Park Lake House hosted “Recovery in the Park”. Organizers provided food, a raffle, community resources, a photo booth, an ice cream truck, and face painting. There was a Recovery Advocacy Awards given at the event. Award winners included Rob Kent of...
WNYT
Man, 44, killed in Berkshires motorcycle crash
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in the Berkshires. State police tell NewsChannel 13 it happened in the town of Florida just after 8 p.m. Saturday. They say a 44-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle on River Road and crashed. No other vehicles were involved. The...
wrsi.com
Captain Jack’s Pillages Chicopee: WINE SNOBS
Monte and The Wine Snobs at State Street catch up with Captain Jack, aka Kevin Sahagian, about his new food truck destination in Chicopee. And The Wine Snobs pick the perfect wines to pair with his delicious seafood.
Pittsfield’s Elizabeth Banks Gives Hometown Shoutout in New Wine Ad
Elizabeth Banks isn't shy about letting you know that her hometown is Pittsfield, MA. And why would she be? Anyone who came from the Berkshires should want to brag about these surroundings! Of course, we've seen Banks in plenty of movies and TV shows. We've seen her in TV commercials as well. But now there's a brand new wine ad that has been making the rounds on the internet. Not only does she appear in the ad, but even gives a shoutout to her hometown!
WRGB
Galway motorcyclist, firefighter dies in collision on Route 29
GALWAY, NY (WRGB) — A Galway man has died of his injuries, following a car-motorcycle collision Saturday evening. At approximately 8:06 p.m., the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car vs. motorcycle accident on State Route 29 in the Town of Galway. According to...
WNYT
Galway firefighter killed in motorcycle crash
The Galway community in Saratoga County is mourning a firefighter killed in a motorcycle crash this weekend. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department says 46-year-old Chad Jazwinski crashed into a vehicle that was turning left as he was riding a motorcycle in the opposite direction Saturday night. They say the crash happened on Route 29 in Galway shortly after 10 p.m.
WNYT
Car show brings thousands of people to Lake George
Car and truck lovers from across the region are gathering in Lake George this for an annual car show. The show is put on by Albany Rods and Kustoms. It is one of the most important events for local businesses. Organizers say it brings about 10,000 people to town. The...
iBerkshires.com
Crash at Mount Greylock Entrance Highlights Long-Standing Concern
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A crash at the entrance of the Mount Greylock Regional School campus Wednesday sent one person to the hospital and had the school community thinking about the potential danger of the driveway's access to U.S. Route 7. At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Williamstown Police received a...
