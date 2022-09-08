ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

pvpanthers.com

Panthers Go Cold as the Momentum Shifts to ACU

BOX SCORE ABILENE, Texas – A strong start for the Prairie View A&M University Panthers wasn't enough to hold off the Abilene Christian Wildcats as they came back to take a 21-13 win over PVAMU Saturday night inside the Wildcat Stadium. How it Happened:. The Panthers opened the first...
ABILENE, TX
pvpanthers.com

Volleyball Drops a Couple of Close Matches at UTRGV Tri-Match

EDINBURG, Texas – The Prairie View A&M University volleyball team had some solid performances in both of its matches, the Lady Panthers team took a pair of losses to Montana (3-1) Friday and UTRGV (3-0) Saturday, at the UTRGV Tri-Match, in Edinburg. "We need to be more disciplined first...
EDINBURG, TX

