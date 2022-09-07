ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball Headed to Milwaukee to Take on No. 23 Marquette

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay volleyball has a big test on tap as the Phoenix will travel down I-43 to take on No. 23 Marquette at the Al McGuire Center tomorrow night. GB is coming off of a 2-1 weekend at the Ball State Tournament with wins over Alabama and Arkansas State.
Green Bay Concedes Late Penalty in 1-0 Loss at Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Nothing separated the Green Bay men's soccer team from Memphis after 81 minutes, but an 82nd-minute penalty was conceded by the Phoenix defense, and the Tiger's Jovan Prado stepped up to score the game-winning goal. The loss is the first of the season for the Phoenix, dropping their record to 3-1-1. HOW IT HAPPENED.
