MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Nothing separated the Green Bay men's soccer team from Memphis after 81 minutes, but an 82nd-minute penalty was conceded by the Phoenix defense, and the Tiger's Jovan Prado stepped up to score the game-winning goal. The loss is the first of the season for the Phoenix, dropping their record to 3-1-1. HOW IT HAPPENED.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO