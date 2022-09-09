Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMUR.com
New Hampshire communities remember 9/11
HUDSON, N.H. — Granite Staters are remembering the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, as people across the state came together to honor those affected by the attacks. It's been 21 years, and Granite Staters still haven't forgotten. "I think it's awesome that people still remember this day and...
Remember the Fox Run Mall’s Old Rival, the Newington Mall in New Hampshire?
Every morning on my way into work, I pass by a lighted sign I’ve seen from the highway since I was three years old: “JCPenney.” I take note of it every day because of the bittersweet feelings it brings. I think about how Newington, New Hampshire, used...
WMUR.com
2 University of New Hampshire students struck by car in Durham
DURHAM, N.H. — Two University of New Hampshire students were struck by a car on Newmarket Road over the weekend. Durham police say the two 18-year-olds, both of Massachusetts, were walking with friends Saturday afternoon when a 78-year-old driver from Exeter crossed over the white line and struck them.
adventure-journal.com
Unprepared New Hampshire Hikers Were Charged With a Crime After Rescue
Back in June, in New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch State Park, two hikers got into trouble and called for Search and Rescue. After a seven hour ordeal, both trapped hikers were rescued. Authorities, though, charged the two hikers with reckless conduct for being so ill-prepared for their adventure. Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, MA, and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, NH, entered guilty pleas to reduce their charge from a misdemeanor to a violation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMUR.com
New Hampshire ski areas getting ready for busy winter season
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It was warm and wet at McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester Sunday, but in a few short months it'll be cold and snowy and packed with skiers and riders. "The ski areas have been doing a lot of work to get ready, there are a lot of different projects going on whether its new lifts, or lift upgrade,” said Jessyca Keeler, of Ski New Hampshire. “There has been a lot of construction on lodges.”
WCVB
UNH students from Massachusetts struck by SUV in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.H. — Two Massachusetts teenagers, who are students at the University of New Hampshire, are recovering after they were struck by a vehicle in Durham, according to police. Durham police said the pedestrian crash happened at about 2:55 p.m. Saturday on the stretch of Newmarket Road between Laurel...
laconiadailysun.com
Main St. and Union Ave. traffic lights suffer electrical issue
LACONIA — The street lights at the intersection of Union Avenue and Main Street suffered an unknown electrical issue Sunday night that was still unresolved as of Monday afternoon. The lights are currently set to “flash” mode, but it’s been up to drivers to decide for themselves when it’s safe to cross the busy intersection.
WMTW
Man describes arrest of Kayla Montgomery at his New Hampshire home
A man who lives in the home where Harmony Montgomery's stepmother was arrested Friday told WMTW's sister station News 9 that he had no idea that Kayla Montgomery was the woman who was visiting his brother. An arrest warrant was issued last week for Kayla Montgomery after she failed to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Sept. 5 – Sept. 9, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 9/8/2022Carlson, BrianAlbright E J9 Addison St$929,000. Georgetown property sales. 9/9/20225 Juniper Lane Georgetown Realty TrustGrinblatas S5 Juniper Ln Lot 6$670,000. Gloucester property sales. 9/6/2022Gx-Ph4 LlcYou Men Chr Ass Of...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Thai food in New Hampshire
Where can you find the best Thai food in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. Daw Kun Thai has an extensive menu for lunch and dinner. Thai Garden offers a range of tasty curry dishes. 3. Yo's Thai Street Food in Rochester. Viewers say Yo's Thai Street Food has...
WMUR.com
Students, parents protest after Alvirne High School principal placed on leave
HUDSON, N.H. — Parents and students at Alvirne High School are protesting after the school's principal was placed on administrative leave. More than 2,500 people have signed a petition online, hoping to have principal Steven Beals reinstated at the high school. Some students walked out of class Monday afternoon in protest.
Antisemitic banner with Sept. 11 conspiracy theory displayed above Route 1 in Saugus
A small group of individuals hung a banner bearing an antisemitic conspiracy theory above Route 1 in Saugus on Sunday, the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The banner, which read “Jews did 9/11,” appeared to have been hung by three men wearing masks to obscure their faces, according to an image posted on the social media website Reddit and another photo shared by state auditor candidate Anthony Amore, of Winchester.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Hampshire woman charged with kidnapping
NASHUA, N.H. – A New Hampshire woman is charged with kidnapping after she allegedly took a 10-year-old girl she did not know to a high school football game.The Nashua girl's mother reported the 10-year-old missing around 8:20 p.m. after she did not return home from playing with friends in the neighborhood. About an hour later a person who lives on Gendron Street became concerned after talking with the woman so she called police. Officers responded and located the pair.Police identified the woman as 22-year-old Gabrielle Belanger, who has no fixed address. Nashua Police said it does not appear the girl knew Belanger.Belanger had allegedly taken the girl to a football game at Stellos Stadium. After what police described as an "unrelated disturbance" at the stadium, Belanger allegedly left with the girl before officers arrived. The girl was not harmed, police said. She has since returned home. Police arrested Belanger on one count of felony kidnapping. If convicted, Belanger could face up to seven years in prison. Belanger is being held and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.
homenewshere.com
Planning Board approves major Trull Brook changes
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Aug. 22, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. The board endorsed an approval not required plan at 2500 & 2504 Main St. The former Sal’s Pizza property has been vacant for years, but buyers have been deterred by title issues affecting access to Route 38. A land court judgment enabled an access easement through 2504 Main St.
probrewer.com
6″ Stainless Dephlegmator for Sale
Mounts onto a 6″ column via tri-clamp. Coolant In/Outlet are 1″ tri-clamp. Unit is in very good condition.
Here’s How to Win a Family 4-Pack to the Deerfield Fair
Are you ready to go to the fair? Are you ready to go to New England's oldest family fair?. The Deerfield Fair is back for its annual event Thursday, September 29, through Sunday, October 2. And we've got a family 4-pack to giveaway so you can get in and enjoy...
Data for 150,000 People Potentially Exposed in Medical Facility Leaks in N.H.
Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
thelocalne.ws
Thomas Herron commissioned into U.S. Marine Corps
Thomas N. Herron was recently commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps. He will continue his officer training next month in Quantico, Va. Herron is the son of Thomas C. and Suzanne May Herron of Argilla Road in Ipswich. He graduated magna cum laude from Norwich University this Spring with a BA in Political Science and minors in Transnational Crime and Naval Science.
You're Invited! Johnny Cupcakes Announces Grand Reopening Celebration Event
(Johnny Cupcakes/Speaker Exchange Agency) (BOSTON, MA) Johnny Cupcakes, a creative clothing brand founded on the South Shore in 2001, has announced the grand reopening of their Newbury Street location in Boston- and you're invited!
Wilmington restaurants scramble to stay open during boil water order
WILMINGTON - Inside Tremezzo Ristorante in Wilmington, it looks like any other busy Friday night. But there's an issue in town making it tough for business to stay afloat. A boil water order was issued after E. coli was found in the town's tap water. The safety hazard affected businesses, homes and even shut down school for the day. But not all businesses could close. "Closing for a couple days wasn't really an alternative for us," said Tremezzo owner Rick Lowe. "We have a lot of people who this job is a career, so to close would have been tough."...
Comments / 0