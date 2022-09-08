ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

wrestlingrumors.net

34 Year Old Superstar May Face Roman Reigns For The First Time Ever

He needs to fight someone. There are very few stars in WWE history who have been as dominant for as long as Roman Reigns. Now on a two plus year reign as WWE Universal Champion, Reigns is rapidly running out of challengers to come after his title. That means WWE is going to need to think outside of the box to find someone to come after Reigns. It just might be another world champion.
WWE
PWMania

Photos: John Cena Shows Off His Latest Look, Growing a Goatee

Recently, John Cena has adopted a slightly new appearance. The future inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame posted a few photos of himself on Twitter while he was attending the reopening of The Lounge at a Total Wine store. Cena is growing out his facial hair, as seen in the photos below, he has a goatee. There may be a connection between his upcoming film and television projects and his new look.
WWE
ComicBook

Former AEW Star Blasts CM Punk

CM Punk has made his fair share of enemies over the past couple of months. The bad blood began in the spring, when tensions brewed between himself and "Hangman" Adam Page after Page used frowned upon material against Punk in an in-ring promo. Tensions reached a fever pitch on Sunday, when Punk used his AEW All Out press conference to tear into Hangman, former friend Colt Cabana, and AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. That situation led to a backstage fight, which is currently being investigated by an independent firm.
WWE
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble

Spending his entire professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, Michael Strahan helped the team win Super Bowl XLII. With 15 years in the NFL, he holds the most quarterback sacks in a single season with T.J. Watt. Moving past the NFL, Strahan appears on Good Morning America and even hosts $100,000 Pyramid. While Strahan’s career appears to only grow with each passing year, when it comes to her personal life with his ex-wife, it appears trouble is always right around the corner. With the host making $17 million a year for Good Morning America, reports claim the star didn’t pay the parenting coordinator.
NFL
stillrealtous.com

John Cena Shows Off New Look

John Cena has been a busy man over the last few years, and you never know where the 16 time WWE World Champion could show up next. Recently Cena attended the reopening of The Lounge of Total Wine where he was spotted with some facial hair as opposed to his usual clean-shaven look.
WWE
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Criticized by Daughter in New Interview

Yes, that’s Isabella Strahan spilling the tea on her dad, Michael Strahan, the co-host of Good Morning America, game-show guru and NFL Hall of Famer. The father-daughter duo were doing behind-the-scenes interviews for QVC. It was all part of the promotion of Strahan’s ath-leisure clothing line he’s selling through QVC. So why not do a chit-chat with one of Strahan’s twin daughters, then bring on a former NFL teammate.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cris Collinsworth sounds sick while calling Bucs-Cowboys game

Cris Collinsworth was clearly not feeling like his usual self during Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys. Collinsworth worked in his usual color analyst role for “Sunday Night Football” alongside new partner Mike Tirico. Viewers immediately noticed that he sounded sick, as his voice was raspy and he did not seem as enthusiastic as he usually is. Whatever was bothering Collinsworth was so obvious that Tirico addressed it early in the first quarter.
TAMPA, FL
PWMania

The Young Bucks Reportedly Expressed Interest in WWE After AEW Deals Expire

It is possible that The Young Bucks will join Cody Rhodes in WWE in the future; however, if this does occur, it won’t take place for at least another two years. On the F4W Board, Ryan Frederick of The Wrestling Observer stated that The Young Bucks reached out to a WWE talent in order to inquire about potential opportunities. It is important to note that this is something that a lot of wrestlers do, and there is no indication that Matt and Nick Jackson want to leave AEW.
WWE
Yardbarker

Kofi Kingston Says He’s Not High, Pitches Sami Zayn Changing His Name To ‘Sam Owens’

The relationship between The Bloodline and Sami Zayn has captured the interest of the WWE Universe. Sami is an honorary Uce, but he’s always been linked to Kevin Owens throughout his professional wrestling career. Kofi Kingston recently took a “better late than never approach” to the story and offered a way for Zayn to appease both The Bloodline and Owens, his fellow Canadian.
WWE
Yardbarker

Fight Facts: UFC 279 ‘Diaz vs. Ferguson’

Fight Facts is a breakdown of all of the interesting information and Octagon oddities on every card, with some puns, references and portmanteaus to keep things fun. These deep stat dives delve into the numbers, providing historical context and telling the stories behind those numbers. * * *. TOTAL NUMBER...
UFC

