wrestlingrumors.net
34 Year Old Superstar May Face Roman Reigns For The First Time Ever
He needs to fight someone. There are very few stars in WWE history who have been as dominant for as long as Roman Reigns. Now on a two plus year reign as WWE Universal Champion, Reigns is rapidly running out of challengers to come after his title. That means WWE is going to need to think outside of the box to find someone to come after Reigns. It just might be another world champion.
PWMania
Photos: John Cena Shows Off His Latest Look, Growing a Goatee
Recently, John Cena has adopted a slightly new appearance. The future inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame posted a few photos of himself on Twitter while he was attending the reopening of The Lounge at a Total Wine store. Cena is growing out his facial hair, as seen in the photos below, he has a goatee. There may be a connection between his upcoming film and television projects and his new look.
ComicBook
Former AEW Star Blasts CM Punk
CM Punk has made his fair share of enemies over the past couple of months. The bad blood began in the spring, when tensions brewed between himself and "Hangman" Adam Page after Page used frowned upon material against Punk in an in-ring promo. Tensions reached a fever pitch on Sunday, when Punk used his AEW All Out press conference to tear into Hangman, former friend Colt Cabana, and AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. That situation led to a backstage fight, which is currently being investigated by an independent firm.
Yardbarker
Kevin Nash on why he sued WCW, how much money he made in TNA, working for Dixie Carter
This week on the "Kliq This" podcast, Kevin Nash and Sean Oliver talk about WCW/NWO contracts. Nash talked about merchandise checks for NWO in WCW and his royalties on NWO shirts:. "I don't recall ever seeing a merchandise check in WCW. Not a dime. The minute they went out of...
‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble
Spending his entire professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, Michael Strahan helped the team win Super Bowl XLII. With 15 years in the NFL, he holds the most quarterback sacks in a single season with T.J. Watt. Moving past the NFL, Strahan appears on Good Morning America and even hosts $100,000 Pyramid. While Strahan’s career appears to only grow with each passing year, when it comes to her personal life with his ex-wife, it appears trouble is always right around the corner. With the host making $17 million a year for Good Morning America, reports claim the star didn’t pay the parenting coordinator.
Tom Brady Celebrates Look-Alike Son Jack’s 15th Birthday: ‘What A Blessing You Are’
Tom Brady, 45, has a full-fledged teenager on his hands! His oldest son, Jack, turned 15 years old on August 22. The Super Bowl champ posted an adorable photo of his son and a sweet caption. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We...
stillrealtous.com
John Cena Shows Off New Look
John Cena has been a busy man over the last few years, and you never know where the 16 time WWE World Champion could show up next. Recently Cena attended the reopening of The Lounge of Total Wine where he was spotted with some facial hair as opposed to his usual clean-shaven look.
‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Criticized by Daughter in New Interview
Yes, that’s Isabella Strahan spilling the tea on her dad, Michael Strahan, the co-host of Good Morning America, game-show guru and NFL Hall of Famer. The father-daughter duo were doing behind-the-scenes interviews for QVC. It was all part of the promotion of Strahan’s ath-leisure clothing line he’s selling through QVC. So why not do a chit-chat with one of Strahan’s twin daughters, then bring on a former NFL teammate.
Yardbarker
Rory McIlroy branded “INSULTING” by Patrick Reed after comments on LIV Golf competitors
Rory McIlroy has publicly spoken out against LIV Golf, he’s now been branded “insulting” by golfing counterpart Patrick Reed. LIV golf, the Saudi-backed golfing venture, has been met with a furiously backlash by golf fans and golfers who haven’t been tempted by the gold-coated, dangled carrot.
GOLF・
Yardbarker
Cris Collinsworth sounds sick while calling Bucs-Cowboys game
Cris Collinsworth was clearly not feeling like his usual self during Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys. Collinsworth worked in his usual color analyst role for “Sunday Night Football” alongside new partner Mike Tirico. Viewers immediately noticed that he sounded sick, as his voice was raspy and he did not seem as enthusiastic as he usually is. Whatever was bothering Collinsworth was so obvious that Tirico addressed it early in the first quarter.
Yardbarker
Eric Bischoff: CM Punk humiliated Tony Khan, I just can't imagine a scenario where you'd keep that guy around
On the latest "83 Weeks" podcast (Q&A edition), Eric Bischoff discussed the backstage issues in AEW, specifically the media scrum that led to the fight backstage after AEW All out. "The worst part of what happened in that media circus was the level to which Phil Brooks, whatever his name...
Yardbarker
Steve Austin on The Undertaker: If they gave that gimmick to anybody else, it might have lasted two years
During a recent interview with the legendary Bill Apter, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin talked about what could have happened if he got the "Stone Cold" gimmick earlier, thoughts on Brock Lesnar's career, 30 years of The Undertaker and The Rock's success in Hollywood. Scroll down for the video of the...
Yardbarker
Conor McGregor’s coach and fighter Johnny Walker booted out of T-Mobile Arena after UFC 279 win
Conor McGregor’s coach and fighter Johnny Walker were booted out of the T-Mobile Arena by the UFC last night. Walker, coached by John Kavanagh, who also trains former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor, opened last night’s UFC 279 card with a rear-naked choke submission victory over Ion Cuțelaba.
UFC・
PWMania
The Young Bucks Reportedly Expressed Interest in WWE After AEW Deals Expire
It is possible that The Young Bucks will join Cody Rhodes in WWE in the future; however, if this does occur, it won’t take place for at least another two years. On the F4W Board, Ryan Frederick of The Wrestling Observer stated that The Young Bucks reached out to a WWE talent in order to inquire about potential opportunities. It is important to note that this is something that a lot of wrestlers do, and there is no indication that Matt and Nick Jackson want to leave AEW.
411mania.com
Seth Rollins On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative, Says Working With Vince McMahon Was ‘Double-Edged Sword’
In an interview with Ryan Satin for the Out of Character podcast, Seth Rollins discussed how he feels about Triple H taking over WWE creative, and comparing and contrasting working with Triple H as opposed to Vince McMahon. Highlights from his comments are below. On how he feels about Triple...
Yardbarker
Jayson Tatum, Russell Westbrook And Carmelo Anthony Pose In Incredible Photo With Drake, Lisa Leslie And Travis Scott
NBA players are often spotted hanging out with other celebrities. They can be seen spending some time with their fellow players, sometimes they're rocking with rappers, kicking it with actresses, and more. In the past, we saw how certain players got together and created legendary pictures, showing a lot of...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Kofi Kingston Says He’s Not High, Pitches Sami Zayn Changing His Name To ‘Sam Owens’
The relationship between The Bloodline and Sami Zayn has captured the interest of the WWE Universe. Sami is an honorary Uce, but he’s always been linked to Kevin Owens throughout his professional wrestling career. Kofi Kingston recently took a “better late than never approach” to the story and offered a way for Zayn to appease both The Bloodline and Owens, his fellow Canadian.
Yardbarker
Fight Facts: UFC 279 ‘Diaz vs. Ferguson’
Fight Facts is a breakdown of all of the interesting information and Octagon oddities on every card, with some puns, references and portmanteaus to keep things fun. These deep stat dives delve into the numbers, providing historical context and telling the stories behind those numbers. * * *. TOTAL NUMBER...
UFC・
Yardbarker
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Colorado Springs, CO (9/10/22)
The WWE RAW roster held a live event in Colorado over the weekend. Check out the results from Saturday Night’s Main Event below. Dana Brooke retains the 24/7 title in a segment featuring numerous superstars and title changes. Rey Mysterio defeated Austin Theory. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka...
‘Big Brother 24’: Michael Tells off Turner Before Dramatic Eviction, Fans Say ‘Best Exit’
Michael Bruner fought to the very last minute to stay in the 'Big Brother 24' house.
