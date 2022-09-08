It is possible that The Young Bucks will join Cody Rhodes in WWE in the future; however, if this does occur, it won’t take place for at least another two years. On the F4W Board, Ryan Frederick of The Wrestling Observer stated that The Young Bucks reached out to a WWE talent in order to inquire about potential opportunities. It is important to note that this is something that a lot of wrestlers do, and there is no indication that Matt and Nick Jackson want to leave AEW.

