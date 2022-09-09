ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denmark's Margrethe now Europe's longest serving monarch

Denmark's popular Queen Margrethe II is now Europe's longest-serving monarch and also its only reigning queen after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.  The artistic and chain-smoking 82-year-old, always impeccably coiffed with her white hair swept up in a bun and hailed for unifying and modernising the Danish monarchy in her 50 years on the throne, has scaled back golden jubilee festivities this weekend following the death Thursday of Britain's head of state. At 50 years and seven months on the throne, she is now the longest-reigning monarch in Europe following the death of her third cousin, Queen Elizabeth.
Reports: Senior commander with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards killed in Syria

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Iranian media is reporting that General Abolfazl Alijani, a senior commander with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), has been killed in Syria. On August 23, the DEFA Press agency identified the commander as a...
Iran Says Ready For Nuclear Cooperation But Threatens Israel With Drones

Iran said on Monday it was ready to continue cooperating with U.N. nuclear watchdog while revealing a drone capable of hitting major cities in Israel, which has threatened to attack Iranian nuclear sites if diplomacy fails to save a 2015 nuclear pact. Speaking after European powers expressed frustration with Tehran's...
'Wrath of God': Israel's response to 1972 Munich massacre

The killing of 11 Israelis at the 1972 Munich Olympics prompted Israel to turn to a strategy which endures to this day: deploying secret operatives abroad to assassinate its enemies. Israel instead turned its sights on other targets, such as those it blamed for attacks on Israelis during the first Palestinian Intifada, or uprising, as well targets from its arch-enemy Iran.
Attack by ISIS affiliate leaves 30 dead in Mali as fallout from European withdrawal continues

An ISIS-affiliated terrorist group killed roughly 30 people during an attack in Mali last week, according to a coalition of militias that were forced out of the area. The Platform, a pro-government coalition of militias, says they were attacked by hundreds of ISIS-allied militants on Tuesday in Mali's Gao region, according to Reuters. The assault left three Platform fighters dead, along with roughly 30 civilians.
Oil Up, But Comeback Restrained by China’s Covid

Investing.com -- The Iran nuclear deal seems to have hit a snag again and the dollar is down. Yet, oil prices had problems holding to Monday’s highs on concerns over what new curveball China could throw at the market over its Covid situation. A U.S. government report forecasting the...
Iran Strongly Condemns Albania’s Decision to Cut Its Diplomatic Ties

(Reuters) - Iran strongly condemned on Wednesday Albania’s decision to cut its diplomatic ties with Tehran, rejecting as "baseless claims" Albania's reasons for the move, a statement by the country's foreign ministry said. Albania severed diplomatic relations with Iran on Wednesday and kicked out its diplomats after a cyber...
Albania Cuts Ties With Iran Over ‘Unprecedented’ Cyberattack

The administration of President Joe Biden publicly supported Albania’s decision. The government of Albania announced on Wednesday that it had severed diplomatic ties with Iran and ordered all Iranian diplomatic personnel to leave the country within twenty-four hours, following its discovery of proof that Tehran had sponsored a massive cyberattack against government websites in July.
