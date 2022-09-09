Read full article on original website
King Charles III heads to Northern Ireland as thousands view Queen’s coffin overnight in Edinburgh – latest updates
Mourners queued for hours to pay their respects in the Scottish capital, as the King prepares to receive official message of condolence in Belfast
U.K.・
Brazil's Bolsonaro to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
SAO PAULO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro accepted an invitation to attend the funeral for Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the country's foreign ministry said on Sunday.
Denmark's Margrethe now Europe's longest serving monarch
Denmark's popular Queen Margrethe II is now Europe's longest-serving monarch and also its only reigning queen after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. The artistic and chain-smoking 82-year-old, always impeccably coiffed with her white hair swept up in a bun and hailed for unifying and modernising the Danish monarchy in her 50 years on the throne, has scaled back golden jubilee festivities this weekend following the death Thursday of Britain's head of state. At 50 years and seven months on the throne, she is now the longest-reigning monarch in Europe following the death of her third cousin, Queen Elizabeth.
Saudi Arabia is becoming the drug capital of the Middle East
Experts say Saudi Arabia is one of the largest and most lucrative regional destinations for drugs, and that status is only intensifying.
Hezbollah at 40 stronger than ever but has more enemies
BEIRUT (AP) — Forty years since Hezbollah was founded at the height of Israel’s 1982 invasion of Lebanon, the group has morphed from a ragtag organization to the largest and most heavily armed militant group in the Middle East. The Iranian-armed and funded Hezbollah, which has marked the...
americanmilitarynews.com
Reports: Senior commander with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards killed in Syria
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Iranian media is reporting that General Abolfazl Alijani, a senior commander with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), has been killed in Syria. On August 23, the DEFA Press agency identified the commander as a...
International Business Times
Iran Says Ready For Nuclear Cooperation But Threatens Israel With Drones
Iran said on Monday it was ready to continue cooperating with U.N. nuclear watchdog while revealing a drone capable of hitting major cities in Israel, which has threatened to attack Iranian nuclear sites if diplomacy fails to save a 2015 nuclear pact. Speaking after European powers expressed frustration with Tehran's...
‘Biden would never ride a bus’: UK and US play down strict rules for Queen’s funeral
Liz Truss’s spokesperson says ‘arrangements will vary’ as more foreign dignitaries confirm attendance
Syrians in Turkey fear the worst as Erdogan changes tune on Assad
Syrian refugees say that they will have to pay the price of Erdogan's bid to win next year's elections.
Lebanon flotilla rallies at Israel sea border ahead of talks
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese protesters on Sunday sailed down the country’s coast in dozens of fishing boats and yachts toward Israel, days before a U.S. envoy is expected in Beirut to continue mediating in a maritime border dispute between the two countries. Lebanon and Israel, which have been...
'Wrath of God': Israel's response to 1972 Munich massacre
The killing of 11 Israelis at the 1972 Munich Olympics prompted Israel to turn to a strategy which endures to this day: deploying secret operatives abroad to assassinate its enemies. Israel instead turned its sights on other targets, such as those it blamed for attacks on Israelis during the first Palestinian Intifada, or uprising, as well targets from its arch-enemy Iran.
Turkish warship docks in Israel as bilateral ties warm
HAIFA, Israel, Sept 4 (Reuters) - A Turkish warship has docked in Israel for the first such visit in more than a decade as relations between the U.S. allies improve following fierce feuding over the Palestinian cause.
Attack by ISIS affiliate leaves 30 dead in Mali as fallout from European withdrawal continues
An ISIS-affiliated terrorist group killed roughly 30 people during an attack in Mali last week, according to a coalition of militias that were forced out of the area. The Platform, a pro-government coalition of militias, says they were attacked by hundreds of ISIS-allied militants on Tuesday in Mali's Gao region, according to Reuters. The assault left three Platform fighters dead, along with roughly 30 civilians.
Europeans doubt Iran's intentions in nuclear talks sparking Tehran's ire
PARIS/VIENNA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - France, Britain and Germany on Saturday said they had "serious doubts" about Iran's intentions to revive a nuclear deal, comments that were rejected by Tehran and called "very untimely" by Moscow.
Palestinians fire on bus with Israeli troops in West Bank, 6 hurt
JORDAN VALLEY, West Bank, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Palestinians fired on an Israeli bus on a desert highway in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, Israeli military authorities and medics said, wounding five soldiers and the driver in an attack that suggested violence may be spiralling anew.
investing.com
Oil Up, But Comeback Restrained by China’s Covid
Investing.com -- The Iran nuclear deal seems to have hit a snag again and the dollar is down. Yet, oil prices had problems holding to Monday’s highs on concerns over what new curveball China could throw at the market over its Covid situation. A U.S. government report forecasting the...
In first exchange, Macron, Truss agree on desire to strengthen cooperation - French presidency
PARIS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron held his first telephone call with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Saturday with the French presidency saying the two agreed on their desire to strengthen co-operation.
US News and World Report
Iran Strongly Condemns Albania’s Decision to Cut Its Diplomatic Ties
(Reuters) - Iran strongly condemned on Wednesday Albania’s decision to cut its diplomatic ties with Tehran, rejecting as "baseless claims" Albania's reasons for the move, a statement by the country's foreign ministry said. Albania severed diplomatic relations with Iran on Wednesday and kicked out its diplomats after a cyber...
Iran urges Saudi Arabia to show goodwill in talks to revive ties
DUBAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Iran has no preconditions in its talks with Saudi Arabia, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday, calling on Riyadh to adopt a "constructive approach" to improve ties.
nationalinterest.org
Albania Cuts Ties With Iran Over ‘Unprecedented’ Cyberattack
The administration of President Joe Biden publicly supported Albania’s decision. The government of Albania announced on Wednesday that it had severed diplomatic ties with Iran and ordered all Iranian diplomatic personnel to leave the country within twenty-four hours, following its discovery of proof that Tehran had sponsored a massive cyberattack against government websites in July.
