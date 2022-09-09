Read full article on original website
Ben Stiller Brought His Daughter Ella On The 2022 Emmys Red Carpet, And It Was An Adorable Bonding Moment
Ben didn't bring his wife, Christine Taylor, despite revealing that they'd reconciled earlier this year.
21 Celebrity Couples Who Adorably Walked The 2022 Emmy Awards Red Carpet
And the award for cutest couple goes to...
HBO And HBO Max Surge Past Netflix In Reversal Of Emmy Fortune
HBO and HBO Max surged past rival Netflix in this year’s overall Emmys tally, winning a dozen prizes tonight for a total of 37 spanning the Creative Arts and Primetime shows. Netflix took home a total of 26 trophies, but just three tonight. The showings represent nearly the mirror opposite of 2021, when Netflix had 44 total Emmys, to HBO and HBO Max’s 19. Here’s the full scorecard for multiple winners: With multiple wins for limited series The White Lotus (which had 10 wins in all) and Succession, plus key pickups for shows like Euphoria, Hacks and Last Week Tonight, HBO/HBO Max dramatically...
What Quinta Brunson Really Thought Of Jimmy Kimmel Lying Onstage
It was a big night for Quinta Brunson and her show Abbott Elementary, but the jubilant writer-actress had to share her time on stage with an unexpected sidekick — Jimmy Kimmel. For those who missed the gimmick, Will Arnett dragged the late night star on stage for a bit before he announced the winner for Best Writing in a Comedy Series. Brunson won, but Kimmel — who said nothing during the entire skit but did give a thumb’s up to the Emmy winner — opted to stayed put. Brunson even tried by saying “Jimmy, wake up. I won,” but he wouldn’t...
Bill Hader Was One Of The Only People Wearing A Mask Inside The 2022 Emmy Awards, And He Skipped The Red Carpet Too
Looks like the Barry star was thinking about protecting himself from COVID-19 at the ceremony.
Just 11 Super Awkward Moments From The 2022 Emmy Awards
I am so annoyed with Jimmy Kimmel...
Emmy winners in key categories
Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 74th Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Monday. HBO's "Succession" took top honors for best drama, "Ted Lasso" repeated for best comedy, and "The White Lotus" captured the Emmy for best limited series.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Just Took Home A 2022 Emmy Award For "Abbott Elementary," And Everyone Can't Stop Crying
Sheryl Lee Ralph won her first ever Emmy Award tonight, sang part of her acceptance speech, and now I can't stop crying.
