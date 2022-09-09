ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

HBO And HBO Max Surge Past Netflix In Reversal Of Emmy Fortune

HBO and HBO Max surged past rival Netflix in this year’s overall Emmys tally, winning a dozen prizes tonight for a total of 37 spanning the Creative Arts and Primetime shows. Netflix took home a total of 26 trophies, but just three tonight. The showings represent nearly the mirror opposite of 2021, when Netflix had 44 total Emmys, to HBO and HBO Max’s 19. Here’s the full scorecard for multiple winners: With multiple wins for limited series The White Lotus (which had 10 wins in all) and Succession, plus key pickups for shows like Euphoria, Hacks and Last Week Tonight, HBO/HBO Max dramatically...
TV SERIES
Deadline

What Quinta Brunson Really Thought Of Jimmy Kimmel Lying Onstage

It was a big night for Quinta Brunson and her show Abbott Elementary, but the jubilant writer-actress had to share her time on stage with an unexpected sidekick — Jimmy Kimmel. For those who missed the gimmick, Will Arnett dragged the late night star on stage for a bit before he announced the winner for Best Writing in a Comedy Series. Brunson won, but Kimmel —  who said nothing during the entire skit but did give a thumb’s up to the Emmy winner — opted to stayed put. Brunson even tried by saying “Jimmy, wake up. I won,” but he wouldn’t...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Emmy winners in key categories

Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 74th Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Monday. HBO's "Succession" took top honors for best drama, "Ted Lasso" repeated for best comedy, and "The White Lotus" captured the Emmy for best limited series.
LOS ANGELES, CA

