The California Golden Bears (2-0) earned a narrow 20-14 win against the UNLV Rebels (1-1), collecting its second victory of the 2022 college football season. Despite out-gaining UNLV 268 yards to 109 in the first half, California could only put up two field goals after halftime, letting the visiting Rebels stay in the game well into the fourth quarter. The Golden Bears earned only 102 yards in the last two quarters.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO