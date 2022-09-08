Read full article on original website
Related
Brooke Shields pokes fun at herself as she poses beneath a poster of her ex-husband Andre Agassi at the US open as she watches Iga Swiatek secure her third Grand Slam women's singles title
She was married to former tennis pro Andre Agassi from 1997 to 1999. And Brooke Shields appeared to be in a playful mood on Saturday as she posed beneath a poster of her ex-husband at the US open. The actress, 57, took to her Instagram account to share the snap...
People are just finding out Barbie’s real name after all this time
Did you know Barbie actually has a totally different name? Yep, we didn't either, and the revelation has left people feeling pretty shocked. There are a few origin stories about how Barbie was created. According to PBS, Barbie was born after a trip to Europe taken by Ruth and her husband Elliot in 1956.
Cat Deeley poses up a storm in a strapless purple gown as she shares a behind-the-scenes look at her Creative Arts Emmy Awards preparation
Cat Deeley put on a glamorous display as she shared a gallery of snaps to Instagram on Sunday after attending the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The British presenter, 45, was 'so excited' to present at the awards that she made sure she captured her stunning look ahead of leaving for the show.
British people are ripping out vintage-style stoves that cost up to $29,000 to buy in an attempt to save money as energy costs surge across Europe
A worker tasked with removing the Agas told Bloomberg he'd got rid of 35 this year and some owners cried because they couldn't afford to keep them.
RELATED PEOPLE
James Middleton pays tribute to Queen in anniversary post
James Middleton, the brother of Kate, Princess of Wales, has paid tribute to the Queen on the day of his and his wife’s one-year anniversary.Middleton, 35, married Alizee Thevenet, on 12 September 2021. On the eve of their first anniversary, Middleton took to Instagram writing a sweet message for the late monarch, who died last Thursday (8 September).“Today is our 1st wedding anniversary, however it doesn’t seem right to celebrate while mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II,” Middleton wrote.“Instead I’m sharing a photo of the marriage of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh on their wedding 74...
realitytitbit.com
Is Gogglebox on Channel 4's schedule tonight after the Queen's death?
After the news of the Queen’s death on September 8th, several networks suspended programming, such as BBC One, BBC Two, ITV and Channel 5. Gogglebox fans now wonder if the new series will air on Channel 4 (Sep 9th). The new series of Gogglebox, which sees families react to...
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Gives Usher His Flowers: "Y'all Were Trying Him For Years"
Cardi B is here for Usher getting the love he deserves. For a few years, it seemed as though the Grammy Award winning R&B star was making headlines more for his personal drama than for his music. Now, with his Las Vegas residency booming, as well as new music and viral attention following his iconic Tiny Desk performance, King Usher has found himself back in his rightful place in the culture.
King Charles III and Queen Consort land in Edinburgh ahead of Royal Mile procession
The plane carrying King Charles III and the Queen Consort, Camilla, touched down in Edinburgh from RAF Northolt on Monday, 12 September.His Majesty departed London after making his first address to MPs at Westminster Hall, where he pledged he will carry on the principles of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.In the Scottish capital, the King will take part in a procession along the Royal Mile where his mother’s coffin will be moved from Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral.The Queen will lie in rest at the Cathedral after a service at 3pm.Sign up for our newsletters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Extra
Royal Photographer Shares Personal Photos of Queen Elizabeth II from Balmoral (Exclusive)
Working a jigsaw puzzle, walking her beloved corgis and lounging by the fireplace — these are among the most personal photographs of the late Queen Elizabeth II ever captured. “Extra” Special Correspondent Marissa Montgomery spoke with her dad, royal photographer David Montgomery, about his magical day capturing photos of...
Watch as idiot runs into three-lane carriageway to take picture of King Charles as he’s caught in traffic
THIS is the moment a man runs into a three-lane carriageway to take picture of King Charles III. While members of the public lined the streets to watch the King leave Westminster a royal fan was seen running towards King Charles's Rolls Royce that was stuck in traffic in West London.
Charles III faces challenges at home, abroad – and even in defining what it means to be king
Charles III became the King of the United Kingdom on Sept. 8, 2022, having spent almost all of his 73 years preparing for this role, watching the example of his mother, Elizabeth II. Yet, he faces an uncertain course as monarch. The legacy of Charles’ mother is complex. While her presence was a source of stability, the societies over which the British monarchy rules – both in the U.K.‘s four home nations and 14 additional countries in the Commonwealth – changed much over the 70 years of her reign. Charles will have to make new choices about what it means to be...
U.K.・
King Charles, in parliament, promises to follow queen's example
LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - King Charles told parliament on Monday he was "resolved faithfully to follow" the example set by his mother Queen Elizabeth, addressing lawmakers and peers in what he described as "the living and breathing instrument of our democracy".
U.K.・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
realitytitbit.com
Where is Monty Don and when will he return to Gardeners' World?
Many Gardeners’ World fans are all asking the same question in September 2022 – Where is Monty Don? Thankfully, viewers of the show won’t have to wait too long to see him back in his garden. So, let’s take a look at when Monty will return as well as some exciting and adorable announcements that he’s made on Twitter.
‘AGT’ Fans React To Simon Cowell’s ‘Real Face’ On Season 17 After He Quit Botox And Fillers
Simon Cowell‘s fans and America’s Got Talent viewers have recently commented on the talent show judge’s “real face” on Twitter and elsewhere after he admitted to regretting plastic surgery in the past. Back in April, the television personality, 62, sat down for an interview with The Sun and revealed that he thought he had gone “a bit too far” with face fillers, adding that he found they made him look “like something out of a horror film.”
Patrick Dempsey Looks Unrecognizable With Platinum Blonde Hair at Disney Event
The actor looked almost unrecognizable when he stepped out with a head of platinum blonde hair at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., on Sept. 9. Patrick—who will reprise his role as Robert Philip in the upcoming Enchanted sequel—was honored at the convention as a Disney Legend along with his former Grey's Anatomy co-star Ellen Pompeo, black-ish's Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson and the late Chadwick Boseman.
realitytitbit.com
Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause blasts claims she's fake after Twitter backlash
Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause lashed out at claims she’s fake after a fan of the Netflix hit labeled her the “biggest b***h on the show”. The Oppenheim Group real estate agent took to Twitter to say she enjoys clearing up misconceptions about her. It came after...
PopSugar
Zara Debuts a First-of-Its-Kind Collaboration With Designer Narciso Rodriguez
Leave it to Zara to debut the most elegant fashion collection for fall — and in partnership with one of today's most beloved designers, no less. The internet's favorite label has teamed up with American designer Narciso Rodriguez for a first-of-its-kind collection that celebrates minimalistic elegance in all of its muted and timeless glory. Rodriguez boasts one of the most sophisticated design portfolios among modern artists today — and in partnership with Zara, has opened his archive for an exclusive collaboration that highlights (and even breathes new life into) some of his most famed pieces. From bustiers and polished jumpsuits to wool coats, leather heels, swanky slip dresses, and even a pleated trouser pant or two, the Zara x Narciso Rodriguez collection features an expansive product lineup with timeless pieces that are already getting us excited to get dressed up this fall (after all, the season of holiday parties is right around the corner!).
Target Goes Beyond Ulta Deal and Adds a New Beauty Service
Many may marvel at how polished a coworker or a boss looks in a meeting when she shows up with great hair and smartly polished nails, but few people (beyond others with the same routine) realize how much time this sort of beauty upkeep requires. While the advent of gel...
ETOnline.com
Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Workout Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon — Get The Look Today
Khloé Kardashian has always been one to share her stylish activewear looks and other parts of her life to her fans on Instagram, often showcasing her must-have Good American leggings and other gym staples. If you've been keeping a tab on what the mom and entrepreneur has been wearing, odds are you've clocked everything from her workout sets to her sports bras. And if it's her shoes you've been eyeing, you're in luck: One of her tried-and-true pairs of Adidas sneakers, the beloved Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes, are up to 30% off on Amazon.
Musicians recall Queen’s love of Scottish dances
A couple who regularly played traditional Scottish country music for the Queen have shared memories of her enjoying dances at Balmoral Castle well into her 90s.Fiddlers Paul Anderson and wife Shona Donaldson, who also sings, said the summer balls would see landowners rub shoulders with ordinary Deeside folk, and the monarch was at ease speaking the Doric scots.Mr Anderson, from Tarland, Aberdeenshire, plays during services at the nearby Crathie Kirk where the Queen was a regular worshipper.She absolutely loved it, she would encourage people to get up and dance, and that's her aged 93Shona DonaldsonHe said: “She loved traditional Scottish...
Comments / 0