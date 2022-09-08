ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Cat Deeley poses up a storm in a strapless purple gown as she shares a behind-the-scenes look at her Creative Arts Emmy Awards preparation

Cat Deeley put on a glamorous display as she shared a gallery of snaps to Instagram on Sunday after attending the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The British presenter, 45, was 'so excited' to present at the awards that she made sure she captured her stunning look ahead of leaving for the show.
The Independent

James Middleton pays tribute to Queen in anniversary post

James Middleton, the brother of Kate, Princess of Wales, has paid tribute to the Queen on the day of his and his wife’s one-year anniversary.Middleton, 35, married Alizee Thevenet, on 12 September 2021. On the eve of their first anniversary, Middleton took to Instagram writing a sweet message for the late monarch, who died last Thursday (8 September).“Today is our 1st wedding anniversary, however it doesn’t seem right to celebrate while mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II,” Middleton wrote.“Instead I’m sharing a photo of the marriage of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh on their wedding 74...
realitytitbit.com

Is Gogglebox on Channel 4's schedule tonight after the Queen's death?

After the news of the Queen’s death on September 8th, several networks suspended programming, such as BBC One, BBC Two, ITV and Channel 5. Gogglebox fans now wonder if the new series will air on Channel 4 (Sep 9th). The new series of Gogglebox, which sees families react to...
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Gives Usher His Flowers: "Y'all Were Trying Him For Years"

Cardi B is here for Usher getting the love he deserves. For a few years, it seemed as though the Grammy Award winning R&B star was making headlines more for his personal drama than for his music. Now, with his Las Vegas residency booming, as well as new music and viral attention following his iconic Tiny Desk performance, King Usher has found himself back in his rightful place in the culture.
The Independent

King Charles III and Queen Consort land in Edinburgh ahead of Royal Mile procession

The plane carrying King Charles III and the Queen Consort, Camilla, touched down in Edinburgh from RAF Northolt on Monday, 12 September.His Majesty departed London after making his first address to MPs at Westminster Hall, where he pledged he will carry on the principles of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.In the Scottish capital, the King will take part in a procession along the Royal Mile where his mother’s coffin will be moved from Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral.The Queen will lie in rest at the Cathedral after a service at 3pm.Sign up for our newsletters.
The Conversation U.S.

Charles III faces challenges at home, abroad – and even in defining what it means to be king

Charles III became the King of the United Kingdom on Sept. 8, 2022, having spent almost all of his 73 years preparing for this role, watching the example of his mother, Elizabeth II. Yet, he faces an uncertain course as monarch. The legacy of Charles’ mother is complex. While her presence was a source of stability, the societies over which the British monarchy rules – both in the U.K.‘s four home nations and 14 additional countries in the Commonwealth – changed much over the 70 years of her reign. Charles will have to make new choices about what it means to be...
realitytitbit.com

Where is Monty Don and when will he return to Gardeners' World?

Many Gardeners’ World fans are all asking the same question in September 2022 – Where is Monty Don? Thankfully, viewers of the show won’t have to wait too long to see him back in his garden. So, let’s take a look at when Monty will return as well as some exciting and adorable announcements that he’s made on Twitter.
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

‘AGT’ Fans React To Simon Cowell’s ‘Real Face’ On Season 17 After He Quit Botox And Fillers

Simon Cowell‘s fans and America’s Got Talent viewers have recently commented on the talent show judge’s “real face” on Twitter and elsewhere after he admitted to regretting plastic surgery in the past. Back in April, the television personality, 62, sat down for an interview with The Sun and revealed that he thought he had gone “a bit too far” with face fillers, adding that he found they made him look “like something out of a horror film.”
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Patrick Dempsey Looks Unrecognizable With Platinum Blonde Hair at Disney Event

The actor looked almost unrecognizable when he stepped out with a head of platinum blonde hair at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., on Sept. 9. Patrick—who will reprise his role as Robert Philip in the upcoming Enchanted sequel—was honored at the convention as a Disney Legend along with his former Grey's Anatomy co-star Ellen Pompeo, black-ish's Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson and the late Chadwick Boseman.
PopSugar

Zara Debuts a First-of-Its-Kind Collaboration With Designer Narciso Rodriguez

Leave it to Zara to debut the most elegant fashion collection for fall — and in partnership with one of today's most beloved designers, no less. The internet's favorite label has teamed up with American designer Narciso Rodriguez for a first-of-its-kind collection that celebrates minimalistic elegance in all of its muted and timeless glory. Rodriguez boasts one of the most sophisticated design portfolios among modern artists today — and in partnership with Zara, has opened his archive for an exclusive collaboration that highlights (and even breathes new life into) some of his most famed pieces. From bustiers and polished jumpsuits to wool coats, leather heels, swanky slip dresses, and even a pleated trouser pant or two, the Zara x Narciso Rodriguez collection features an expansive product lineup with timeless pieces that are already getting us excited to get dressed up this fall (after all, the season of holiday parties is right around the corner!).
ETOnline.com

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Workout Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon — Get The Look Today

Khloé Kardashian has always been one to share her stylish activewear looks and other parts of her life to her fans on Instagram, often showcasing her must-have Good American leggings and other gym staples. If you've been keeping a tab on what the mom and entrepreneur has been wearing, odds are you've clocked everything from her workout sets to her sports bras. And if it's her shoes you've been eyeing, you're in luck: One of her tried-and-true pairs of Adidas sneakers, the beloved Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes, are up to 30% off on Amazon.
The Independent

Musicians recall Queen’s love of Scottish dances

A couple who regularly played traditional Scottish country music for the Queen have shared memories of her enjoying dances at Balmoral Castle well into her 90s.Fiddlers Paul Anderson and wife Shona Donaldson, who also sings, said the summer balls would see landowners rub shoulders with ordinary Deeside folk, and the monarch was at ease speaking the Doric scots.Mr Anderson, from Tarland, Aberdeenshire, plays during services at the nearby Crathie Kirk where the Queen was a regular worshipper.She absolutely loved it, she would encourage people to get up and dance, and that's her aged 93Shona DonaldsonHe said: “She loved traditional Scottish...
