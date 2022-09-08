Read full article on original website
U.S. Stocks Rise as Investors Await August Inflation Reading
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks rose to start the week as investors awaited Tuesday’s report on inflation. At 10:38 ET (14:38 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 286 points, or 0.9%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1% and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.2%. Stocks have wobbled this...
U.S. Inflation Seen Easing in August - Estimates
Investing.com -- U.S. consumer price growth is expected to decelerate slightly in August, with analysts citing a moderation in soaring energy costs that previously contributed to driving inflation to a 40-year high earlier this summer. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index - due out on Tuesday -...
EUR/USD Testing Middle Of July - August Trading Range
The EUR/USD is testing the middle of the July—August trading range. Bulls have a 5-bar bull micro channel which is good; however, the bulls currently only have one bull bar closing on its high. This is trading range price action and increases the odds of it being a bull leg in a TR.
Oil Fights Back, Gold Edges Higher
Oil has recovered earlier losses to trade around 1% higher on the day. Crude could extend its winning run to three sessions if it holds on, recovering from the lows which came on the back of lower global growth expectations and COVID lockdowns in China. Those restrictions could see annual Chinese demand fall for the first time in 20 years in a further sign of the struggles facing the world’s second-largest economy.
1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: Roblox, Virgin Galactic
U.S. inflation data, retail sales to drive sentiment. Roblox stock is a buy ahead of its investor day event. Virgin Galactic set to struggle amid growing headwinds. Stocks on Wall Street rallied on Friday, with the major indexes recording their first weekly gain in four weeks as investors continued to assess the path for inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressiveness in interest rate hikes.
Markets Running On Dangerously Weak Breadth
The percentage of S&P 500 stocks trading above their 200-day moving average has reached a low 36%. The benchmark stock index has been below its 200-day moving average for five months now—its longest streak since 2009. Only 28% of NASDAQ Composite stocks are above their 200-EMA Market breadth refers...
Goldman Sachs Preparing for Layoffs as Soon as Next Week - NYT
According to The New York Times on Monday, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is readying for a round of layoffs as soon as next week. Citing two people familiar with the matter, the NYT said the layoffs will impact employees across various sections of the company. Bloomberg later reported the company will eliminate several hundred roles beginning this month.
U.S. Dollar Retreats Ahead Of Inflation Data
US dollar bulls have seemingly halted their ascension as they wait for the US inflation data due this Tuesday. The market predicts that August's headline CPI may edge lower by 0.1%, further strengthening the case that US inflation has peaked. Even so, it is said that the US dollar has...
Rally Begins: Investors Fleeing to Buy this ‘Breakout’ Share!
Without a doubt, the Indian market has been outperforming most of its peers in the last few weeks. The broader market strength is helping to boost investors’ confidence further leading to increasing demand for many stocks. While there is no dearth of stocks giving breakouts in today’s session as...
Risk Rebound Continues
European stocks are off to a positive start on Monday, following a relatively muted day in Asia amid bank holiday closures in China, Hong Kong, and South Korea. The UK economy grew slightly less than expected in July, with growth supported by consumer-facing services on the back of the Women’s EUROs and the Commonwealth Games. With the additional bank holiday this month, the economy could be facing a small technical recession, albeit one that won’t be nearly as bad as was expected prior to the cap on energy bills. There’s a lot more data to come this week which should show consumer spending slipping as inflation remains above 10% and the labour market still strong.
10 Short Squeeze Candidates That May Soar: Athersys, TDH Holdings, FaZe Holdings, Weber And More
© Reuters. 10 Short Squeeze Candidates That May Soar: Athersys, TDH Holdings, FaZe Holdings, Weber And More. Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and have continued through 2022 with new traders looking for the next huge move. Here’s a look at the top five short squeeze candidates...
BILL Gains as Morgan Stanley Initiates at Overweight, Seen as a High-Quality Asset
A Morgan Stanley analyst initiated research coverage on Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) at Overweight with a $220 per share price target. The analyst sees BILL as an “underappreciated growth for category leader,” which could attract inflows as investors flee to quality. “Strong secular tailwinds driving penetration into a nascent market...
Carvana Has 'So Much Potential Upside' - Piper Sandler
Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) were upgraded to Overweight from Neutral with the price target cut to $73 from $98 by a Piper Sandler analyst on Monday. In his note, the analyst acknowledged that used vehicle prices are falling, and rising rates present a risk. However, he explained that Carvana is "now 1/10th as valuable as it was 12 months ago, and after running a detailed sensitivity analysis, we think many realistic scenarios suggest that CVNA is grossly undervalued."
Vitesco Technologies Group AG (VTSCn)
Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The company offers 48-volt electrification solutions, electric drive systems, and power electronics for hybrid electric and battery- electric vehicles. It also provides electronic controls, sensors, actuators, turbochargers, hydraulic components, and pumps, as well as exhaust-gas solutions. The company was formerly known as Vitesco Technologies EINS Aktiengesellschaft. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Regensburg, Germany.
Look Past The Past
Markets are finally gathering some upward momentum. Friday was the third day in a row of gains. After the middle of June the S&P 500 rallied by 17.4%, then slumped by 9.2%, and now it's up 4% in 3 days. It just seems like it's going to be one of those nasty, volatile years.
The Key for Amgen is the 'Lack of a Black Box' - Mizuho
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was reiterated at Neutral with a $208 per share price target by a Mizuho analyst on Monday, despite the stock's decline during the session following the announcement on Friday that Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Sotyktu received FDA approval. Sotyktu is anticipated to challenge Amgen's Otezla. "The key thing here...
Intel Could Delay Mobileye IPO - Bloomberg
According to a report from Bloomberg Monday afternoon, due to the recent broader market decline, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is reducing expectations for the Mobileye IPO. Citing people familiar with the process, the article states Intel, which wanted to spin off part of its shares, could postpone the share sale for the self-driving technology business until next year if the current market environment doesn't improve.
Tesla Releases 'Overly Cautious' FSD Beta 10.69.2
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) quietly began releasing their Full Delf-Driving beta version 10.69.2 on Sunday. Later that evening, CEO Elon Musk announced the rollout on Twitter. “FSD Beta 10.69.2 rolling out now. Please note that top priority is safety, so expect it to be overly cautious, especially around pedestrians.” — Elon Musk.
FIIs’ Favourite Stock Gives ‘Triangle Breakout’; Investors Eying a 30% Rally!
A stock trading near all-time highs is one of the best candidates for continued upside momentum. Some investors might argue that these stocks are generally highly overbought and therefore might prefer to steer clear from them, and there’s nothing wrong with this. However, if a stock is approaching its lifetime high, fueled by a volatility breakout, in that case, it could be a perfect recipe for a high probable momentum, strong enough to break the previous highs.
U.S. consumers' inflation expectations fall again, NY Fed says
(Reuters) -U.S. consumers' inflation expectations slid further in August as gasoline prices extended their steep decline from June's record high, a development likely to be welcomed by Federal Reserve policymakers weighing how big an interest rate hike to deliver next week. Consumers in August saw inflation at 5.75% over the...
