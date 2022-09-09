Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
13-year-old hospitalized after car owner shoots during break-in, Chicago Police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old is hospitalized after he was shot by the owner of a car he was allegedly breaking into, Chicago police say. Just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of South Langley the teen was allegedly breaking into a Kia when he was confronted by the 26-year-old man who owns the Kia, according to the Chicago Police Department.
CBS News
Teen charged with carjacking, assaulting 71-year-old man in South Shore
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy is charged with assaulting and carjacking an elderly man in South Shore Friday. The teen is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon, one felony count of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon, and one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle.
CBS News
Infant found dead in Lincoln Square, death investigation underway
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are conducting a death investigation, after a newborn baby was found dead Sunday afternoon at a home in the Lincoln Square neighborhood. Police said the 13-day-old boy was found unresponsive in a home in the 2100 block of West Foster Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
CBS News
3 people wounded in Greater Grand Crossing shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are wounded after a shooting in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the 500 block of East 75th Street around 4:18 a.m. Police said the victims were standing outside when they heard shots and felt pain. A 51-year-old woman...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News
Police give 'all clear' after bomb threat at Jewel in Jefferson Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police have given the "all clear" after someone called in a bomb threat to a grocery store in Chicago's Jefferson Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Around 4:15 p.m. the threat was called in to the Jewel at 4729 N. Central Ave. Police said an unknown individual called the...
CBS News
Chicago man's family want answers on why he died in a Kankakee detention center
The family of a 32-year-old Chicago man told CBS 2 he was sent to Combs Detention Center in Kankakee County two weeks ago and inexplicably died on Friday. CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey found that the signs of his death pointed to dehydration.
CBS News
Three children suffer life-threatening injuries in I-294 crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- All southbound lanes of Interstate 294 are reopened near mile post 50.5 after Sunday Illinois State Police investigated a crash that left at least one person hospitalized Sunday. According to ISP, three vehicles crashed on I-294 near mile post 50.5 in Cook County around 2:25 p.m. Three...
CBS News
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Dan Ryan Expressway
CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is dead following a two-unit motor crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday just before midnight. Illinois State Police said around 11:56 p.m., ISP District Chicago responded to the crash involving a motorcycle on I-94 southbound near 39th Street. The motorcyclist was transported to...
Despite a mom's grief over her disabled son's death, she found a way to help others
DALLAS — After Itza Pantoja’s severely disabled son died at age 16, she made it her mission to ensure that the wheelchairs, beds and other equipment and supplies that had helped him would get to others in need. Pantoja’s lengthy struggle to find an organization that would take...
Funeral Monday for family of 6 killed in McHenry County crash
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A funeral will be held Monday for a Rolling Meadows family of six that was killed last month in a Visitation held for family of 6 killed in McHenry County crash. Tom and Lauren Dobosz and their children, ranging in age from 5 to 13, all died as a result of the crash. The crash happened July 31 when a wrong-way driver crashed into their car on Interstate 90. Thirteen-year-old Kat Koziara, who was with the family, also died in the crash.The funeral for the Dobosz family will be held at 10 a.m. at Saint Ferdinand Catholic Church in Chicago. Saturday's public visitation was held at Salerno's Galewood Chapels on Chicago's Northwest Side. Those paying respects gathered to remember the family.
'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
Arlington Heights man lured 2 kids into home, offered them beer, and took off his clothes
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Arlington Heights police arrested a man who they say lured two children to an apartment and then took off his clothes.Police said the children were playing outside an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Tonne Avenue on Aug. 9, when 54-year-old James Krook convinced them to go inside his apartment, claiming he needed help getting into his building. Once inside, he intimidated them by cursing at them and telling them not to leave, then offered them beer, according to police.The children then left through the back patio door, and told Krook they wanted to leave.That's when he told them "well, I am going to take my clothes off," and then removed his shirt and pants.At that point, a witness confronted Krook and took the children away.Krook has been charged with felony kidnapping and child luring. He is due to appear for a bond hearing on Thursday.
Comments / 0