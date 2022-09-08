Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma is receiving more than ever in tribal gaming fees
Oklahoma received almost $17.9 million in tribal gaming exclusivity fees in August, the most the industry has ever paid to the state in a single month. - Advertisement - The record amount is one sign of the region’s continued economic growth despite rising inflation. Summer is also a strong season for the tribal gaming industry, which generates a large chunk of its business from Texans and other travelers. Officials in both Oklahoma and Texas have said consumer spending as a whole ticked up last month as prices and pay increased.
cherokeephoenix.org
Secratt named Oklahoma Junior Miss United States Agriculture
TAHLEQUAH - Cherokee Nation citizen Ronnie Secratt won her division in the Miss United States Agriculture pageant in August and holds the Oklahoma Junior Miss title for MUSA. She is growing up in the agricultural industry with her family-run business Secratt Farms where she helps with chores and works calves with her siblings. She represents her family with her new title.
kosu.org
Oklahoma anglers get pass to take more small bass as new fishing rules go into effect
The new rules allow anglers to keep six black bass every day, but only one can be longer than 16 inches. These regulations took effect on Sept. 11 and apply in all of Oklahoma’s lakes except Texoma and Doc Hollis. The change is an effort to achieve and maintain...
Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation finds diseased deer within miles of panhandle
OKLAHOMA CITY — A white-tailed deer carcass recently recovered along a Texas road about 2.5 miles south of the Oklahoma border in the western Panhandle south of Felt, Okla., has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD), the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation announced this week. The CWD positive...
blackchronicle.com
RAGE for Our Daughters collective gathers in Oklahoma City to oppose outlawing abortion
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the official reversal of Roe v Wade in June, a group of outraged Oklahoma artists and supporters sought out an outlet to express their outrage at the turn of events in a meaningful way. Oklahoma is one of four states that has a total...
KOCO
Volunteers from Oklahoma join Red Cross disaster workers in California
OKLAHOMA CITY — Volunteers from Oklahoma are joining Red Cross disaster workers in California as they respond to the wildfires. The Red Cross told KOCO 5 its main mission is to set up shelter and aid for people who are now out of their homes because of the fires. Now, Oklahomans are joining in on the effort.
addictedtovacation.com
20 Of The Best Oklahoma Halloween Attractions
These Oklahoma Halloween attractions might make you fall in love with the occasion. If you are looking for a spooktacular good time this Halloween, Oklahoma has plenty of haunted houses and other Halloween attractions to choose from. Table of Contents. What are the best Halloween activities in Oklahoma?. Cain’s Ballroom,...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma death row inmate James Coddington executed
The state of Oklahoma has executed death row inmate James Coddington.Coddington was pronounced dead by lethal injection at 10:16 a.m. Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.| MORE | Family of man murdered by Oklahoma death row inmate speaks ahead of executionOklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow and media witnesses did not report any complications with the execution.Coddington was on death row for the 1997 murder of 73-year-old Albert Hale, whom Coddington beat to death with a hammer for refusing to give him money for drugs. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for Coddington about three weeks ago, but Gov. Kevin Stitt denied it Wednesday.Coddington expressed remorse during his clemency hearing. His attorneys said he was a changed man and not the same addict who killed Hale.| MORE | Stitt denies clemency, execution date draws near for death row inmate James CoddingtonHale’s son said following the execution that he did not believe Coddington was remorseful.”He proved today that it wasn’t genuine. His final statement, he thanked his girlfriend and his attorneys, but he never apologized. He never mentioned my dad. He never mentioned my family,” Mitch Hale said. “So, there was no true remorse. I mean, he forgave Gov. Stitt, which Gov. Stitt didn’t have anything to do with this. The court system is why he’s here and his actions. But, no, he didn’t have any real remorse. He sold it well, and his attorneys sold it well to the clemency board, but there was no remorse.”He didn’t bring up my dad. He didn’t bring up my family. I know him. So, no, there was no remorse. He proved it today.”Mitch Hale also said the execution allows him and his family to move on to the next chapter of their lives.”A lot of talk about closure. There’s no such thing as that, and we’ve dealt with this,” Mitch Hale said. “Today’s not a good day. It’s not a bad day. It’s just a new day for our family. We can finally move on. It’s not going to heal anything, but it closes this chapter.”Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor released the following statement regarding Coddington’s execution.”The state’s execution of James Coddington was carried out with zero complications at 10:16 this morning. Justice is now served for Albert Hale and the people of Oklahoma. Our office recognizes that nothing can fill the void left by the loss of a loved one, and our hearts and prayers are with the Hale family.”The execution was the first of 25 scheduled in Oklahoma over the next few years.Earlier this year, a judge ruled the state’s execution method does not violate death row inmates’ constitutional rights.
KOCO
Rural Oklahoma could get high-speed internet thanks to billion-dollar program
OKLAHOMA CITY — More rural Oklahomans could finally get high-speed internet thanks to a billion-dollar program. The federal Department of Agriculture opened applications for loans and grants, but state leaders said that’s just part of the big picture. One of the lawmakers tasked with developing a funding program for Broadband expansion said they want to get Broadband to reach 95% of Oklahomans within five years.
KOCO
Customers to see rate hike as Oklahoma Corporation Commission approves OG&E settlement
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Corporation Commission approved a settlement between OG&E, federal agencies and special interest groups. Despite the agreement being finalized, customers have already seen the proposed increase in their energy bills. The corporation commission said OG&E asked for the rate hike about a year ago. The...
Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma in need of donations due to inflation
Inflation is hitting the pockets of many Oklahomans, some who are now forced to turn to sources for things like groceries. That’s causing a supply scare for one Oklahoma food bank. Now, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is in need of donations due to inflation.
Ponca City News
Oklahoma’s infant mortality rate drops nearly 20 percent since statewide program launch
Body OKLAHOMA CITY – September is Infant Mortality Awareness Month. Since the launch of a statewide program in 2007, Oklahoma’s infant mortality rate (IMR) has decreased by nearly 20 percent according to statistics from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The IMR was 8.2 per 1,000 live births...
One of Oklahoma’s Biggest & Best Airshows is Coming Back!
One of the biggest and best airshows is returning in 2022 with even more demonstrations, performances, displays, and historical aircraft. It's guaranteed to be a good time and you won't see a collection of planes and pilots anywhere else like this! Make plans now to attend the "Red River Thunder" airshow next month!
Allegations of card fraud at several Casey’s gas stations across Oklahoma
Several people in Oklahoma City are claiming their card information is getting into the wrong hands.
The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma
If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
Oklahoma participants needed for mosquito-borne illness vaccine trial
Scientists are searching for a solution to a mosquito-borne illness and you could be a part of it.
KSLTV
Oklahoma man charged after stealing $12K in Pokémon cards
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — An Oklahoma man has been charged with stealing $12,000 in Pokémon cards Saturday morning. According to the Crestwood Police Department, on October 10, 2021, a Yeti Gaming store in the 8900 block of Watson Road was robbed. Windows and display cases were shattered, and about $12,000 in Pokémon cards and merchandise were taken. Repairs for the store were over $2,000.
blackchronicle.com
Race For GOP Senate Nomination Tightens In Oklahoma
The race to see which Oklahoma Republican will move on to the Nov. 8 general election in hopes of succeeding Sen. Jim Inhofe is coming down to the wire. In an exclusive News 9 / News On 6 poll, T.W. Shannon has closed the gap to 10 points against Rep. Markwayne Mullin. The poll was comprised of 322 likely Republican runoff voters and was conducted August 11-17. It showed Mullin with a 49 percent to 39 percent lead over Shannon.
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair: What you need to know about the 2022 fair
OKLAHOMA CITY — It's almost time for the Oklahoma State Fair!. Below is a look at what you'll need to know before you, your family and friends load up the car and go to the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair. Dates, Hours and Admissions. The Oklahoma State Fair runs from...
blackchronicle.com
Seminars Planned By AG
Five seminars on open records meeting laws will be held by the Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General and the Oklahoma Press Association. Julie Pittman, general counsel to the state attorney general, and Thomas R. Schneider, deputy general counsel to the state attorney general, will lead the seminars. Each seminar...
