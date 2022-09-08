Read full article on original website
NHL
Breaking down the Sabres' roster for the 2022 Prospects Challenge
Trio of 1st-round picks among those participating in six-team tournament. First-round draft selections Matt Savoie, Isak Rosen, and Jiri Kulich will be among the players suiting up for the Buffalo Sabres at the annual Prospects Challenge, a six-team tournament at LECOM Harborcenter beginning Thursday, Sept. 15. The Sabres released their...
NHL
Avalanche Signs Evan Rodrigues
Avalanche signed forward Evan Rodrigues to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forward Evan Rodrigues to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. Rodrigues, 29, set career highs in goals (19), assists (24) and points (43) this...
NHL
Ducks season preview: Zegras, McTavish lead young core
The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Anaheim Ducks. Coach: Dallas Eakins (fourth season) Last season: 31-37-14, seventh...
NHL
Ottawa Senators invite 26 players to 2022 rookie camp
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has invited 26 players to its 2022 rookie camp which is taking place from Thursday, Sept. 15, to Monday, Sept. 19, at Canadian Tire Centre, Bell Sensplex and LECOM Haborcenter in Buffalo, N.Y. The club has invited three goaltenders, eight defencemen and 15 forwards.
NHL
Red Wings prospect Shai Buium wants to take on leadership role in 2022-23
DETROIT -- Shai Buium is coming off a stellar freshman campaign with the University of Denver where he helped the Pioneers win the 2022 NCAA Championship. And after describing the Pioneers' title run as "one of the best times" of his life, Buium has repeat championship aspirations entering his sophomore season.
NHL
Flyers announce 2022 Rookie Camp schedule and roster
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today their schedule and roster for 2022 Rookie Camp, which will begin with on-ice sessions on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, NJ, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The camp will consist of on-ice sessions over...
NHL
This Day in Isles History: September 12
Lamoriello wins 2020 Jim Gregory Award for GM of the year. Sept. 12, 2020 - Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello wins the 2020 Jim Gregory Award for GM of the year. Lamoriello received the first of his two consecutive Jim Gregory Awards during his second season with the...
NHL
Stars announce schedule for 2022 Training Camp in Cedar Park, Texas
FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars will hold training camp at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park from Thursday, Sept. 22 through Saturday, Sept. 24. H-E-B Center at Cedar Park is the home of the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). [TRAINING CAMP TICKETS: Click here...
NHL
Suzuki named Canadiens captain, youngest in team history
The 23-year-old center is the youngest captain in Canadiens history; Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Sylvio Mantha was named captain at age 24 to begin the 1926-27 season. He is the second full-time captain of Asian heritage in NHL history. Hall of Fame forward Paul Kariya held the position for the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim from 1996 to 2003. Richard Park was one of five rotating captains (Jim Dowd, Andrew Brunette, Brad Brown, Brad Bombardir) for the Minnesota Wild in 2003-04.
NHL
Blue Jackets taking strong team to annual Traverse City tournament
There are many unmistakable signs hockey season is coming, but here's a noteworthy one -- for the first time, the real thing will happen this week. Union blue jerseys will be on the ice Thursday, Friday and Sunday afternoons as a group of young Blue Jackets takes part in the annual NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Mich.
NHL
Color of Hockey: LATAM Cup, again hosted by Panthers, continues to grow
William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles the 2022 Amerigol LATAM Cup tournament, to be played Wednesday through Sunday at the Florida Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs, Florida.
NHL
BLOG: Draisaitl raring to go for Oilers Training Camp
EDMONTON, AB - Recouped, rested, and ready. It's been nearly four months since Leon Draisaitl was hauled down by Los Angeles defenceman Mikey Anderson in Game 6 of the Oilers Round 1 win over the Kings in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The ensuing and much discussed high-ankle sprain which forced the superstar to fight through the pain for the remainder of the Oilers Western Conference Final Oilers run is now behind Draisaitl.
NHL
Caps to Host Alumni Weekend, Featuring Stars & Spirits Event, Oct. 6-8
20+ alumni to gather for weekend featuring fundraiser, hockey clinics, meet and greet and more. The Washington Capitals Alumni Association (WCAA) announced today details surrounding the WCAA 2022 Alumni Weekend, including a Stars & Spirits rooftop event benefitting the Capitals Alumni Community Fund. Tickets for Stars & Spirits, taking place...
NHL
#NHLTopPlayers: Nos. 50-41
NHL Network is getting ready for this season by ranking the top 50 players in the League. Researchers, producers and on-air personalities compiled the list, and players 50-41 were revealed Sunday in the fifth of a nine-part series. Here is the list:. 50. Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils, C. Hughes...
Top Five Games on the Islanders 2022-23 Schedule
The start of the 2022-23 Islanders season is only a matter of weeks away. The Islanders will be celebrating their 50th anniversary while also trying to redeem a failed 2021-22 campaign. With that being said, every game bears a lot of importance in what’s always a competitive Eastern Conference. However, there are a couple of games on the schedule that stick out more than others throughout the season. Here are five of the most intriguing games on the Islanders 2022-23 schedule.
NHL
Daneyko on Spaulding: "Everything Pointed Towards Bill" | FEATURE
Ken Daneyko revisits the audition process that lead to Bill Spaulding being named the new voice of the Devils on MSG Networks. Ken Daneyko had a unique summer. After the Devils season ended, he did get his vacation time, traveling to Greece with his wife Margaret and spending time with his family, but unlike other summers, he found himself back in a broadcast booth.
Bruins Round Table: Starting Goalie, Point-Leader & More
With the start of the 2022-23 NHL regular season right around the corner, it felt appropriate to start looking at some questions about the Boston Bruins that should be exciting for fans and media alike. To answer these questions, we’ve polled some of the writers from the Bruins’ team here at The Hockey Writers, including Vince Reilly, Scott Roche, and Brandon Share-Cohen.
NHL
New Faces of Smashville: Ryan McDonagh
Veteran Defenseman and Two-Time Stanley Cup Champion "Thrilled" to Join Predators. The Preds made some additions to their roster this offseason, so let's get to know each of them a little better. First up: Ryan McDonagh. Days after the Tampa Bay Lightning fell short of a third-straight Stanley Cup, defenseman...
Connor McDavid is Already a Hall of Famer
The start of the NHL season is almost a month away. Players are heading back to their home rinks in preparation for training camp, and at this point in time, it’s the calm before the regular season storm. Over at the NHL Network, they discussed a fun offseason topic as they questioned whether it was too early to consider Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid for the Hockey Hall of Fame (HHOF) at this stage of his career.
NHL
Maven's Memories Presents Stan's Fans: Pam Bialkin
Pam Bialkin once ran into a burning building to save her family's Islanders tickets. There are no official records for "Youngest Islanders Fan Ever," but if such a title existed, Pam Bialkin, a tax accountant from Wantagh, would be a likely contender. "When I was just a toddler," Pam remembers,...
