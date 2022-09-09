"They wanna be loved, recognized, cared about and listened to," Littlejohn said. "Find out who I am, don't talk at me, talk to me, find out what my problems are, what my issues are, and the issues of 2022 are not the issues of 1962. Where are these children right now in the issues they're going through, and once they realize you're going to listen to them, they will listen to you."

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO