Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Kroger’s grocery delivery service growing in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kroger is now operating a delivery center in Birmingham that delivers groceries straight to your front door, and it’s delivering thousands of orders a week already. Kroger’s closest physical store to Birmingham is in Huntsville, but their fulfillment center in Birmingham operates in tandem with...
wbrc.com

Birmingham nonprofit providing resources and mentorship for young men

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Violent crime is in all the headlines this week with eight homicides in less than a week here in Birmingham, but there is still hope. Cultivate 4 or C4 Mentoring is a program for middle school and high school boys that was created to inspire, empower and encourage young men to discover their purpose.
CBS 42

Faith leaders respond to recent homicides in Birmingham

"They wanna be loved, recognized, cared about and listened to," Littlejohn said. "Find out who I am, don't talk at me, talk to me, find out what my problems are, what my issues are, and the issues of 2022 are not the issues of 1962. Where are these children right now in the issues they're going through, and once they realize you're going to listen to them, they will listen to you."
wbrc.com

Birmingham City Schools working to promote extra curricular activities for students after violent week in the city

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been one week since the Labor Day Weekend string of violence started in Birmingham. Mayor Randall Woodfin has blamed local gangs. Birmingham Police have not shared much information about any local gangs like Mayor Woodfin mentioned earlier this week, but they said they are looking into certain groups causing trouble in the city.
wbrc.com

Jefferson Co. coroner needs help finding families of 2 men

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting assistance in locating family of two decedents who recently died in Jefferson County. If you are family or if you have knowledge of family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603. The coroner’s...
CBS 42

Local churches suffering from shortage of spiritual, religious leaders

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local churches are feeling the sting of a nationwide shortage of religious leaders, including pastors, priests, nuns and more. Father or “Abouna” Peter Zogbi with St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church said this shortage is “severe” and is impacting his church and churches across Alabama. In some cases, he added, priests are […]
CBS 42

Former Birmingham credit union manager charged with embezzlement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A former manager at a Birmingham credit union has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his employer. Phillip Brian Topping, 42, of Birmingham, has been charged with embezzlement, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona announced Friday. According to prosecutors, Topping allegedly embezzled approximately $268,000 while employed at New Pilgrim Federal Credit […]
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dead at Bibb Correctional Facility

An incarcerated man at Bibb Correctional Facility died on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections. Lavonte Tyreeke Jefferson, a 23-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb Correctional facility, was found unresponsive on the ground at the facility on Friday, according to the ADOC spokesperson. In a...
BIBB COUNTY, AL

