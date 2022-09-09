Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
Related
Teacher shortages are real, but not for the reason you heard
The problems are not as tied to teachers quitting as many have suggested.
Comeback Town: World Games impact much greater than 11 day event
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jim Coker. Birmingham hosted the World Games from July 7th to July 17th, 2022. Was it worth the time and expense?. Many folks are celebrating a big victory for Birmingham. Others...
wbrc.com
Kroger’s grocery delivery service growing in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kroger is now operating a delivery center in Birmingham that delivers groceries straight to your front door, and it’s delivering thousands of orders a week already. Kroger’s closest physical store to Birmingham is in Huntsville, but their fulfillment center in Birmingham operates in tandem with...
wbrc.com
Birmingham nonprofit providing resources and mentorship for young men
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Violent crime is in all the headlines this week with eight homicides in less than a week here in Birmingham, but there is still hope. Cultivate 4 or C4 Mentoring is a program for middle school and high school boys that was created to inspire, empower and encourage young men to discover their purpose.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Faith leaders respond to recent homicides in Birmingham
"They wanna be loved, recognized, cared about and listened to," Littlejohn said. "Find out who I am, don't talk at me, talk to me, find out what my problems are, what my issues are, and the issues of 2022 are not the issues of 1962. Where are these children right now in the issues they're going through, and once they realize you're going to listen to them, they will listen to you."
Fund drive started for ‘Miss Ella,’ longtime baker at Bogue’s Restaurant
Following the abrupt closure of Birmingham culinary landmark Bogue’s Restaurant, a fundraising drive has been started to benefit longtime employee “Miss Ella” Irby. Launched on Friday with a modest $500 goal, the drive quickly scorched past that. As of early Sunday afternoon, pledges totaled nearly $3,000. The...
Bham Now
5 reasons Fiesta Bham is the ultimate celebration of culture + community—Sept. 24
Fiesta Bham is back and better than ever for its 20th year! Alabama’s largest celebration of Hispanic culture and heritage takes place, Saturday, September 24 from Noon to 8PM at Birmingham’s Linn Park. From authentic eats to thrilling Lucha Libre wrestling acts, keep reading for five reasons you should attend, then grab your tickets.
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Schools working to promote extra curricular activities for students after violent week in the city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been one week since the Labor Day Weekend string of violence started in Birmingham. Mayor Randall Woodfin has blamed local gangs. Birmingham Police have not shared much information about any local gangs like Mayor Woodfin mentioned earlier this week, but they said they are looking into certain groups causing trouble in the city.
RELATED PEOPLE
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. coroner needs help finding families of 2 men
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting assistance in locating family of two decedents who recently died in Jefferson County. If you are family or if you have knowledge of family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603. The coroner’s...
wbrc.com
Sloss Fright Furnace producer explains closure after 22 years in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands are upset after finding out a Birmingham Halloween staple will not return this fall. After 22 years in the Magic City, the producer of Sloss Fright Furnace says he was forced to make the heartbreaking decision after given new terms. The annual haunted house gained...
Local churches suffering from shortage of spiritual, religious leaders
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local churches are feeling the sting of a nationwide shortage of religious leaders, including pastors, priests, nuns and more. Father or “Abouna” Peter Zogbi with St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church said this shortage is “severe” and is impacting his church and churches across Alabama. In some cases, he added, priests are […]
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less Usage
Two stories from recent news about Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works after outlandish bills leave homeowners both shocked and confused at the billing practices. Electricity meterPhoto by Robert Linder on Unsplash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
40 dogs rescued from hazmat situation in downtown Birmingham
First responders also reported that two people at the scene were having difficulty breathing.
Samford turns away Episcopalians, Presbyterians from event due to LGBTQ views, activist says
A campus minister at Samford University turned away Presbyterian Church (USA) and Episcopal Church college chaplains that asked to be included in a recent campus ministry fair because the two denominations have stances supporting same-sex marriage, according to the founder of SAFE Samford, an LGBTQ rights group. Brit Blalock, who...
West Tuscaloosa Church Delivers More than 1,000 Cases of Water to Jackson
Beulah Baptist Church in West Tuscaloosa rallied community members this week to participate in a water collection drive to assist the citizens of Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. The City of Jackson's municipal website said the city remains on a boil notice, which was issued on...
Former Birmingham credit union manager charged with embezzlement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A former manager at a Birmingham credit union has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his employer. Phillip Brian Topping, 42, of Birmingham, has been charged with embezzlement, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona announced Friday. According to prosecutors, Topping allegedly embezzled approximately $268,000 while employed at New Pilgrim Federal Credit […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bham Now
53 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Sept. 9-11
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 53 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Helen Drennen at 205-222-5688 or...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man dead at Bibb Correctional Facility
An incarcerated man at Bibb Correctional Facility died on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections. Lavonte Tyreeke Jefferson, a 23-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb Correctional facility, was found unresponsive on the ground at the facility on Friday, according to the ADOC spokesperson. In a...
weisradio.com
Former State Senator Craig Ford Announces Sale of Old Goodyear Plant Site in Gadsden
~Statement issued by former State Senator Craig Ford regarding closing on sale of the former Goodyear plant site in Gadsden:. “The closing of the Goodyear plant was a sad day for Gadsden. I fought in the legislature to help keep this vital part of our economy operational. Today, I am...
ABC 33/40 News
'It's unfair:' Jefferson County residents react to garbage collection bills
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — People who live in unincorporated Jefferson County noticed what they are paying for trash pick up has gone up. AmWaste said diesel fuel costs in the area are up 226% so the increase was necessary. “I thought it was maybe a mistake on the...
Comments / 4