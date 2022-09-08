Casino receipts are in for a quartet of states and they tell a similar tale: That gamblers are reining in their 2022 spending … but are still wagering (and losing) way more than three years ago. Hardly a picture of an ailing economy, at least as it pertains to gaming. The outlier was Illinois, flat with 2019 ($117 million) but up 9% from last year. Customers attended much more (10%) and spent slightly less (-1%). Traditional market leader Rivers Casino Des Plaines booked $48 million, a 17% surge, while rebranding continues to benefit Bally’s Quad Cities, vaulting 26% to $4.5 million. Hard Rock Rockford also came in at $4.5 million, while Par-A-Dice climbed 3.5% to $5 million.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO