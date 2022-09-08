Read full article on original website
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
irishsportsdaily.com
Column: After loss to Marshall, Notre Dame Faces Uphill Battle Toward Adequacy in 2022
Had Brian Kelly stayed in South Bend, it’s hard to imagine Notre Dame losing to Marshall at home on Saturday, Sept. 10. He possessed a flair for meeting moderately high expectations on an annual basis. Sure, his teams might lay an egg against the college football elite, just like...
onefootdown.com
Column: Notre Dame’s Edge, Execution, and Expectations Need a Major Overhaul
It doesn’t need to be said that “the honeymoon phase is over” for Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame fans. That’s painfully obvious after a 26-21 home loss to Marshall. Where the Irish go from here? That’s not as certain. I’m as guilty as any Notre...
irishsportsdaily.com
Video | Notre Dame Football Morning After Recap + Stats Review vs Marshall
Greg Flammang was up early on Sunday morning to allow Notre Dame fans to vent while giving his thoughts on the loss to Marshall. 6:24 - Notre Dame not landing a quarterback in the transfer portal. 8:43 - Where does Notre Dame go if Tyler Buchner is hurt. 11:34 -...
Metro News
What they’re saying about the Marshall win over Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Indiana — Marshall pulled off one of its biggest wins in school history Saturday with a 26-21 win over #8 Notre Dame. Social media blew up with the Herd victory. The following is a sample:. More coverage coming at wvmetronews.com.
irishsportsdaily.com
GAME THREAD | Marshall at No. 8 Notre Dame
Marshall (1-0) at No. 8 Notre Dame (0-1) Notre Dame Stadium | 2:30 p.m. ET | NBC | Notre Dame -20.5 | O/U: 50.0. Game Week Articles | Roster| Depth Chart | Schedule | Visit List. OVER THE HUMP. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman didn’t hide his excitement to...
irishsportsdaily.com
Post Marshall Power Hour. 9-12-22
What happened? How can Notre Dame fix their issues on offense and defense? Was Notre Dame out-coached in this game? What will the offense look like if Drew Pyne is the new QB? How can Rees design a winning game plan with a new QB? Can Notre Dame fix their running game? Find out our thoughts on these topics and more in this episode of Power Hour.
Notre Dame Commits Christian Gray and Drayk Bowen Ready To Do Some Recruiting
Notre Dame is hosting some important recruits against Marshall, and commits Christian Gray and Drayk Bowen will be on campus to help out
irishsportsdaily.com
Michael Mayer Ready to Lead Notre Dame Through Adversity
Football is an emotional game. Notre Dame is experiencing the lows of college football after Saturday’s loss to Marshall to open the home schedule. Notre Dame captain Jarrett Patterson was visibly upset following the loss and fellow captain Michael Mayer saw it, but he also felt the pain walking off the field.
