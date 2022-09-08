ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
College Sports
State
Michigan State
South Bend, IN
Football
State
Virginia State
South Bend, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Chicago, IL
College Sports
State
Hawaii State
Chicago, IL
Football
Local
Indiana Football
City
South Bend, IN
City
Chicago, IL
City
Notre Dame, IN
Local
Illinois Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Illinois Football
City
Marshall, IL
City
Virginia, IL
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
State
Utah State
City
Marshall, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

GAME THREAD | Marshall at No. 8 Notre Dame

Marshall (1-0) at No. 8 Notre Dame (0-1) Notre Dame Stadium | 2:30 p.m. ET | NBC | Notre Dame -20.5 | O/U: 50.0. Game Week Articles | Roster| Depth Chart | Schedule | Visit List. OVER THE HUMP. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman didn’t hide his excitement to...
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Post Marshall Power Hour. 9-12-22

What happened? How can Notre Dame fix their issues on offense and defense? Was Notre Dame out-coached in this game? What will the offense look like if Drew Pyne is the new QB? How can Rees design a winning game plan with a new QB? Can Notre Dame fix their running game? Find out our thoughts on these topics and more in this episode of Power Hour.
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Michael Mayer Ready to Lead Notre Dame Through Adversity

Football is an emotional game. Notre Dame is experiencing the lows of college football after Saturday’s loss to Marshall to open the home schedule. Notre Dame captain Jarrett Patterson was visibly upset following the loss and fellow captain Michael Mayer saw it, but he also felt the pain walking off the field.
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerad Parker
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to ridiculous Northwestern catch

The Northwestern Wildcats are hosting the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday, and one highlight play has emerged that many believe is in contention for catch of the year consideration at this point in the college football season. In the first quarter of the game, Wildcats tight end Thomas Gordon made...
EVANSTON, IL
irishsportsdaily.com

Photo Gallery | The Walk & Recruits

It’s a busy day at Notre Dame as the Fighting Irish host Marshall to open the home slate. ISD photographer Rick Kimball was at The Walk to capture the Irish walk from the mass to Notre Dame Stadium.
NOTRE DAME, IN
lasvegasadvisor.com

Gaming levels off at high altitude; More Chicago shenanigans

Casino receipts are in for a quartet of states and they tell a similar tale: That gamblers are reining in their 2022 spending … but are still wagering (and losing) way more than three years ago. Hardly a picture of an ailing economy, at least as it pertains to gaming. The outlier was Illinois, flat with 2019 ($117 million) but up 9% from last year. Customers attended much more (10%) and spent slightly less (-1%). Traditional market leader Rivers Casino Des Plaines booked $48 million, a 17% surge, while rebranding continues to benefit Bally’s Quad Cities, vaulting 26% to $4.5 million. Hard Rock Rockford also came in at $4.5 million, while Par-A-Dice climbed 3.5% to $5 million.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#American Football#College Football#Irish#Wake Forest
Axios

Fake news being delivered to greater Chicago homes

Gov. JB Pritzker is speaking out against a new round of political ads disguised as newspapers being delivered in Chicago and the suburbs. Why it matters: The publications — designed to trick readers into thinking they are reading a vetted, objective news source — feature stories the governor says are racist.
ILLINOIS STATE
golackawanna.com

Holtzmans to open one of country’s largest watch/jewelry stores in Chicago

WILKES-BARRE — In some way, Mrs. Lincoln would be proud of what’s become of the store she shopped in back in the early 1800s. And the Wyoming Valley can also be proud and happy that the very store Abraham Lincoln’s wife patronized is now owned by Wyoming Valley native Seymour Holtzman and his son, Steven.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy