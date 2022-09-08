HADDONFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- True, the fastest-growing global platform of innovative talent management products and services, announced today Kate Vanek has been named global chief operating officer and chief financial officer. Kate has deep experience leading operations and finance for complex, multinational companies. She joined True earlier this year as general manager of its EMEA and APAC businesses, which she will continue to oversee. Going forward, Kate will be responsible for growing and scaling True’s global investments and ensuring operational excellence across the firm’s worldwide team and 21 offices in North America, EMEA and APAC in order to continue to drive unparalleled value for clients and candidates. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005199/en/ Kate Vanek has been named global COO and CFO at True, the fastest-growing platform of innovative talent management products and services. (Photo: True)

BUSINESS ・ 31 MINUTES AGO