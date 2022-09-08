Read full article on original website
Related
Roblox Wants Advertisers to Boost Its Revenue. Wall Street is Skeptical
With a user base of more than 52 million, Roblox (RBLX) is among the top entertainment and gaming platforms out there. Anyone with kids and an internet connection knows the power of ‘Robux’ in getting their tweens and teens to clean up their room or do their homework.
ATLANT 3D Nanosystems Secures 15M USD Investments to Enable Atomic Layer Advanced Manufacturing for Electronics
COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- ATLANT 3D Nanosystems (ATLANT 3D), today announced the closure of their capital raise of 15M USD. The round was led by UK venture capital firm West Hill Capital and further supported by existing investors including leading Japanese corporation. The funding is the largest joint Series A round in Denmark outside of life sciences and software. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005049/en/ ATLANT 3D state-of-the-art technology is based on a unique microfluidics chemical reactor, named micronozzle, mounted on a dynamic platform that allows selective area direct atomic layer processing with more than potential 450 different materials with atomic resolution. (Photo: Business Wire)
True Names Kate Vanek Global Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
HADDONFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- True, the fastest-growing global platform of innovative talent management products and services, announced today Kate Vanek has been named global chief operating officer and chief financial officer. Kate has deep experience leading operations and finance for complex, multinational companies. She joined True earlier this year as general manager of its EMEA and APAC businesses, which she will continue to oversee. Going forward, Kate will be responsible for growing and scaling True’s global investments and ensuring operational excellence across the firm’s worldwide team and 21 offices in North America, EMEA and APAC in order to continue to drive unparalleled value for clients and candidates. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005199/en/ Kate Vanek has been named global COO and CFO at True, the fastest-growing platform of innovative talent management products and services. (Photo: True)
Comments / 0