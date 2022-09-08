The Friday Grab Bag is a weekly series that highlights fun, unique, and interesting happenings in Colorado libraries, and includes news from Colorado State Library. Congratulations to the Old Town Library Book Bike Team at Poudre River Public Library District, recipient of the 2022 Book Bike Community Impact Award. The Award, sponsored by the Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services, is presented annually to a library, department, or an individual who has provided exemplary library book bike service to their community. Read the press release [pdf].

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO