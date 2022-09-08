Read full article on original website
The last year saw a surge in interest in mobile gaming, cryptocurrency, and user-generated content, creating the groundwork for the rise of the Play-to-Earn gaming business. The NFT craze sweeping the world and the popularity of mobile games have created an entirely new genre of games that are extremely popular with gamers.
Digital Assets Exchange Crypto.com Rolls Out Support for New NFT Platform’s Native Token
Singapore-based digital assets exchange Crypto.com is adding support for the native asset of a new non-fungible token (NFT) platform. The exchange’s customers can now trade the native token of Minted (MTD) a Cronos Labs startup that allows users to list and purchase more than 10 million NFTs on the Cronos (CRO) and Ethereum (ETH) blockchains.
Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoin Pops As Coinbase Announces Full Crypto Rollout
US crypto exchange giant Coinbase is announcing the full rollout of Aurora (AURORA) across all retail trading platforms. According to the project’s website, Aurora “is an Ethereum (ETH) Virtual Machine created by the team at the NEAR Protocol, delivering a turn-key solution for developers to operate their apps on an Ethereum-compatible, high-throughput, scalable and future-safe platform, with low transaction costs for their users.”
Tron Taps Crypto Market Maker Wintermute to Become Official Partner
As Tron’s official market maker, Wintermute will be responsible for creating liquid TRX markets and supporting the network’s DeFi activity. Wintermute is now the Tron ecosystem’s official market maker, helping the crypto project’s native TRX token improve liquidity across various exchanges. Market makers are vital agents...
ETH Holders on BNB Chain to Seamlessly Pick Up ETH PoW Airdrop
Binance has announced extending the support to ETH holders on BNB Chain for ETH PoW airdrop. ETH holders can seamlessly get their fair share of the airdrop without bridging their ETH tokens to the Ethereum mainnet. The Ethereum is expected to happen sometime between September 13, 2022, and September 15,...
Cosmos (ATOM) Price Spikes by 40% in Two Days: Possible Reasons
Frens Validator, a large and passionate community of Cosmos (ATOM) contributors, shared the agenda of the most crucial Cosmos event in 2022. It looks like the ATOM community is on the verge of a massive announcement. Cosmos 2.0 might be announced on Cosmoverse 2022. According to the announcement shared by...
Ethereum Merge makes network more vulnerable to attack — Security expert
Ethereum Merge makes network more vulnerable to attack — Security expert. Speaking to Cointelegraph, the security researcher explained that unlike proof-of-work (PoW) systems, a proof-of-stake (PoS) system informs node validators in advance what blocks they will validate, thus enabling them to plan attacks. Ethereum Merge makes network more vulnerable...
The fork in the road facing third-party tabletop RPGs
At the turn of the millennium, premiere tabletop publisher Wizards of the Coast purchased the rights to Dungeons & Dragons from a struggling TSR. Ryan Dancey, one of Wizards’ vice presidents at the time, marked his stewardship of the popular tabletop RPG with the creation of the Open Gaming License. This collection of legal copyright permissions opened the doors to third-party publishers who wanted to create their own books for the new 3rd edition of D&D, or the d20 system more broadly.
Stack Launches App for NFT & Crypto Generation to Start Trading At As Early As 13
Mobile software company Stack has launched “the first crypto education and trading app for teens and their parents.” Using the app, crypto-curious adolescents will be able to learn how to trade and HODL crypto, as well as try their hand at genuine crypto trading. Stack’s CEO Will Rush...
Ethereum ready for The Merge as last shadow fork completes successfully
Ethereum ready for The Merge as last shadow fork completes successfully. Shadow forks help developers stress test synchronization assumptions to ensure network safety during permanent upgrades. In light of The Merge, Ethereum developers implemented the first shadow fork on Apr. 11, 2022. Ethereum ready for The Merge as last shadow...
Ethereum’s Transition to PoS Could Push PoW by the ‘Wayside’, Ethereum Co-Founder Says
Ethereum’s long-awaited Merge will initiate a period of many people competing to take fullest advantage of the technological change, according to Anthony Di lorio, one of Ethereum’s co-founders. “You are going to see a lot of people coming out of the woodwork and trying to do something around...
Robinhood Working To Provide Transfers for Cardano (ADA) and All Other Crypto Assets on Its Platform
Retail trading giant Robinhood is working on enabling external transfers for the Ethereum (ETH) competitor Cardano (ADA). The firm, which cited customer demand as its reason for listing the ADA earlier this month, is again listening to a customer request on Twitter to be able to transfer Cardano. Says the...
The Final ETH Shadow Fork Is Now Live On Ethereum Mainnet
The thirteenth Ethereum shadow fork upgrade has been finally deployed on the mainnet. A shadow fork is simply a test fork run by the devs to check whether the network is equipped to handle the network alterations that the final upgrade will essentially be deploying on the network. Nethermind, Ethereum-based...
