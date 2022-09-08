ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Hackernoon

Top 4 Mobile Blockchain Games That Can Earn You Real Money

The last year saw a surge in interest in mobile gaming, cryptocurrency, and user-generated content, creating the groundwork for the rise of the Play-to-Earn gaming business. The NFT craze sweeping the world and the popularity of mobile games have created an entirely new genre of games that are extremely popular with gamers.
VIDEO GAMES
dailyhodl.com

Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoin Pops As Coinbase Announces Full Crypto Rollout

US crypto exchange giant Coinbase is announcing the full rollout of Aurora (AURORA) across all retail trading platforms. According to the project’s website, Aurora “is an Ethereum (ETH) Virtual Machine created by the team at the NEAR Protocol, delivering a turn-key solution for developers to operate their apps on an Ethereum-compatible, high-throughput, scalable and future-safe platform, with low transaction costs for their users.”
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Tron Taps Crypto Market Maker Wintermute to Become Official Partner

As Tron’s official market maker, Wintermute will be responsible for creating liquid TRX markets and supporting the network’s DeFi activity. Wintermute is now the Tron ecosystem’s official market maker, helping the crypto project’s native TRX token improve liquidity across various exchanges. Market makers are vital agents...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
#Nft#Gaming#Planet#Video Game#Web3#Apeiron Marketplace#Primeval Breeding#Expedition#The Solar Fragments#Foonie Magus
cryptonewsz.com

ETH Holders on BNB Chain to Seamlessly Pick Up ETH PoW Airdrop

Binance has announced extending the support to ETH holders on BNB Chain for ETH PoW airdrop. ETH holders can seamlessly get their fair share of the airdrop without bridging their ETH tokens to the Ethereum mainnet. The Ethereum is expected to happen sometime between September 13, 2022, and September 15,...
MARKETS
u.today

Cosmos (ATOM) Price Spikes by 40% in Two Days: Possible Reasons

Frens Validator, a large and passionate community of Cosmos (ATOM) contributors, shared the agenda of the most crucial Cosmos event in 2022. It looks like the ATOM community is on the verge of a massive announcement. Cosmos 2.0 might be announced on Cosmoverse 2022. According to the announcement shared by...
MARKETS
investing.com

Ethereum Merge makes network more vulnerable to attack — Security expert

Ethereum Merge makes network more vulnerable to attack — Security expert. Speaking to Cointelegraph, the security researcher explained that unlike proof-of-work (PoW) systems, a proof-of-stake (PoS) system informs node validators in advance what blocks they will validate, thus enabling them to plan attacks. Ethereum Merge makes network more vulnerable...
COMPUTERS
Polygon

The fork in the road facing third-party tabletop RPGs

At the turn of the millennium, premiere tabletop publisher Wizards of the Coast purchased the rights to Dungeons & Dragons from a struggling TSR. Ryan Dancey, one of Wizards’ vice presidents at the time, marked his stewardship of the popular tabletop RPG with the creation of the Open Gaming License. This collection of legal copyright permissions opened the doors to third-party publishers who wanted to create their own books for the new 3rd edition of D&D, or the d20 system more broadly.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
investing.com

Ethereum ready for The Merge as last shadow fork completes successfully

Ethereum ready for The Merge as last shadow fork completes successfully. Shadow forks help developers stress test synchronization assumptions to ensure network safety during permanent upgrades. In light of The Merge, Ethereum developers implemented the first shadow fork on Apr. 11, 2022. Ethereum ready for The Merge as last shadow...
MARKETS
EWN

The Final ETH Shadow Fork Is Now Live On Ethereum Mainnet

The thirteenth Ethereum shadow fork upgrade has been finally deployed on the mainnet. A shadow fork is simply a test fork run by the devs to check whether the network is equipped to handle the network alterations that the final upgrade will essentially be deploying on the network. Nethermind, Ethereum-based...
COMPUTERS

