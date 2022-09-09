ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Metro Roundup: Birmingham's newest Parisian wine bar opens

Birmingham's newest Parisian wine bar, Bar La Fête opened Sept. 2. Located within the new Mercantile on Morris development and next door to sister restaurant Bandit Pâtisserie (which opened several weeks ago), the wine bar is reminiscent of the street cafés in Paris. Bar La Fête features...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 spots where you can find nonalcoholic wines in Birmingham

Cheers to nonalcoholic wines! Believe it or not, we have quite a few options for you to try right here in The Magic City. Keep reading to find where to go for these trendy alternatives. What brands should I look for?. It can be difficult to start new things when...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Bham Now

Your ultimate guide for a fun time in one of Hoover’s favorite neighborhoods—Bluff Park

Are you wondering what you should do this weekend? Here are insider tips for a day—from morning coffee to sunset views—in the quaint Hoover neighborhood of Bluff Park. Of course, we’re starting off the day right with a cup of coffee at Wild Roast Cafe. Call me basic, but I usually go for a classic caramel latte. If you’re feeling like sipping on a flavorful cup of coffee, check out Wild Roast’s signature and seasonal lattes and frozen frappes. They also have tasty bites—from bagels to avocado toast—to fill you up and get you going.
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Downtown doggy daycare evacuated after possible hazmat leak; facility to reopen Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a possible hazmat situation at Dog Days of Birmingham, a dog daycare service downtown. The building is located at 112 18th St. N. According to officials, dozens of dogs were evacuated. Two dogs were treated and taken to a local vet. Two people at the scene were reported as having difficulty breathing, but both refused hospital transport.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Daily South

The Best Fruits And Vegetables To Buy In The Fall

When it comes to fall in the South, things aren't exactly as idyllic as they are in our favorite movies and TV shows, like "Gilmore Girls" and "When Harry Met Sally." However, it's certainly worth the wait to enjoy the autumn leaves and the season's bounty of fruits and veggies from apples to pumpkins. In fact, the Southeastern climate actually allows us to enjoy a few of those quintessential fall foods sooner while still reveling in summer favorites, like heirloom tomatoes and okra.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson Co. coroner needs help finding families of 2 men

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting assistance in locating family of two decedents who recently died in Jefferson County. If you are family or if you have knowledge of family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603. The coroner’s...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

51-year-old woman dies following motorcycle accident in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 51-year-old Birmingham woman died following a motorcycle accident Sunday, September 11, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The coroner said Mariluz Perez Wilson was a passenger on a motorcycle traveling in the 2800 block of Wilson Road during a rain shower Sunday night around 7:35.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
92.9 WTUG

Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday

Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Students, community wear red for Marquis Bell who died in minibike accident

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Students, teachers, and staff at Hueytown Intermediate School remembered their friend and classmate, 10-year-old Marquis Bell, Friday. Marquis was hit by a car and tragically killed Tuesday while riding a minibike in west Birmingham. The school and community all wore red to honor Marquis, better known...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

