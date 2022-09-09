Read full article on original website
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
Bham Now
Local Roots now open + 5 more Birmingham businesses that have opened their doors
As we enter a new season, we’re also saying hello to many new Birmingham businesses. Check out a few of our favorites, including fast-casual eatery, Local Roots. Warning: drool-worthy fries ahead. 1. Birmingham Animal Resort | Downtown. Looking to pamper your pet and leave them in good hands while...
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Birmingham's newest Parisian wine bar opens
Birmingham's newest Parisian wine bar, Bar La Fête opened Sept. 2. Located within the new Mercantile on Morris development and next door to sister restaurant Bandit Pâtisserie (which opened several weeks ago), the wine bar is reminiscent of the street cafés in Paris. Bar La Fête features...
Bham Now
5 reasons Fiesta Bham is the ultimate celebration of culture + community—Sept. 24
Fiesta Bham is back and better than ever for its 20th year! Alabama’s largest celebration of Hispanic culture and heritage takes place, Saturday, September 24 from Noon to 8PM at Birmingham’s Linn Park. From authentic eats to thrilling Lucha Libre wrestling acts, keep reading for five reasons you should attend, then grab your tickets.
Bham Now
7 spots where you can find nonalcoholic wines in Birmingham
Cheers to nonalcoholic wines! Believe it or not, we have quite a few options for you to try right here in The Magic City. Keep reading to find where to go for these trendy alternatives. What brands should I look for?. It can be difficult to start new things when...
40 dogs rescued from hazmat situation in downtown Birmingham
First responders also reported that two people at the scene were having difficulty breathing.
Bham Now
Your ultimate guide for a fun time in one of Hoover’s favorite neighborhoods—Bluff Park
Are you wondering what you should do this weekend? Here are insider tips for a day—from morning coffee to sunset views—in the quaint Hoover neighborhood of Bluff Park. Of course, we’re starting off the day right with a cup of coffee at Wild Roast Cafe. Call me basic, but I usually go for a classic caramel latte. If you’re feeling like sipping on a flavorful cup of coffee, check out Wild Roast’s signature and seasonal lattes and frozen frappes. They also have tasty bites—from bagels to avocado toast—to fill you up and get you going.
Comeback Town: World Games impact much greater than 11 day event
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jim Coker. Birmingham hosted the World Games from July 7th to July 17th, 2022. Was it worth the time and expense?. Many folks are celebrating a big victory for Birmingham. Others...
wbrc.com
Downtown doggy daycare evacuated after possible hazmat leak; facility to reopen Wednesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a possible hazmat situation at Dog Days of Birmingham, a dog daycare service downtown. The building is located at 112 18th St. N. According to officials, dozens of dogs were evacuated. Two dogs were treated and taken to a local vet. Two people at the scene were reported as having difficulty breathing, but both refused hospital transport.
Gunfire next to west Birmingham park leaves 1 dead in city’s 3rd weekend homicide
Gunfire erupted just outside a Birmingham park late Sunday, leaving one man dead. Just after 11:30 p.m., Shot Spotter – the city’s gunfire detection system – indicated multiple shots fired near Rozelle Reynolds Park in the 6100 block of Avenue O in the Green Acres neighborhood. A...
Food Truck Thursday: Fat Charles BBQ
Despite their name, Fat Charles BBQ stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News to talk all things tacos!
Sloss Fright Furnace comes to an end after decades in Birmingham
Organizers of the Sloss Fright Furnace have announced the Birmingham event will no longer be produced. The event, which was held annually from 1997 until 2019, is "too disruptive" and isn't "well aligned with Sloss' mission" or its image, the event's organizers said they were told by the venue's board.
The Daily South
The Best Fruits And Vegetables To Buy In The Fall
When it comes to fall in the South, things aren't exactly as idyllic as they are in our favorite movies and TV shows, like "Gilmore Girls" and "When Harry Met Sally." However, it's certainly worth the wait to enjoy the autumn leaves and the season's bounty of fruits and veggies from apples to pumpkins. In fact, the Southeastern climate actually allows us to enjoy a few of those quintessential fall foods sooner while still reveling in summer favorites, like heirloom tomatoes and okra.
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. coroner needs help finding families of 2 men
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting assistance in locating family of two decedents who recently died in Jefferson County. If you are family or if you have knowledge of family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603. The coroner’s...
wbrc.com
51-year-old woman dies following motorcycle accident in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 51-year-old Birmingham woman died following a motorcycle accident Sunday, September 11, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The coroner said Mariluz Perez Wilson was a passenger on a motorcycle traveling in the 2800 block of Wilson Road during a rain shower Sunday night around 7:35.
Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday
Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
wbrc.com
Students, community wear red for Marquis Bell who died in minibike accident
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Students, teachers, and staff at Hueytown Intermediate School remembered their friend and classmate, 10-year-old Marquis Bell, Friday. Marquis was hit by a car and tragically killed Tuesday while riding a minibike in west Birmingham. The school and community all wore red to honor Marquis, better known...
21-year-old shot and killed in Birmingham identified
A 21-year-old that was shot and killed in Birmingham over the weekend was identified Monday morning.
Violent weekend leaves 5 men shot dead in 3 Jefferson County cities; victims identified
Another violent weekend left 5 men dead in unrelated shootings in three Jefferson County cities. The bloodshed began Friday night when a man was found shot to death on Birmingham’s northside. It ended late Sunday when another man was found dead just outside his vehicle after more than 20...
Female motorcycle passenger killed in crash in west Birmingham
A woman was killed when the motorcycle she was on wrecked during Sunday night’s rain. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Mariluz Perez Wilson. She was 51 and lived in Birmingham. The crash happened at 7:35 p.m. in the 2800 block of Wilson...
