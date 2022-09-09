Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols Retiring After Season Would Be A Mistake
The St. Louis Cardinals legend and one of the greatest right-handed hitters in MLB history, is still driving the ball at a high level in his 22nd season. Pujols homered for the 17th time on Saturday night and that got him one step closer to 700 for his career. The...
Yardbarker
Yankees outfield preparing for major shakeup in a week
With the New York Yankees suffering a few injuries in the outfield, things are about to receive a major shake-up in about a week when Harrison Bader is expected to return from injury. Bader has been dealing with plantar fasciitis for several weeks, including during his tenure with the St....
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols Gave A Pirates Fan A Legendary Souvenir
Another day, another home run for Albert Pujols. This time, it was home run No. 697, which puts him to within three homers of 700 for his career and moves him past Alex Rodriguez for fourth all-time in home runs. The blast gave the St. Louis Cardinals their first lead...
Braves miss chance to gain ground, lose 3-2 to Giants
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rookie starter Spencer Strider struck out nine over five innings but allowed a season-high nine hits as his winning streak ended at four, and the Atlanta Braves missed a chance to gain ground in the NL East, losing to the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Monday night. The first-place Mets fell 5-2 at home to the Cubs earlier and lead the defending World Series champions by 1 1/2 games. Dansby Swanson hit a two-run single with none out in the eighth against Zack Littell, who then induced Austin Riley’s double play before Giants manager Gabe Kapler replaced him with Scott Alexander. An angry Littell then had words with the manager, who could be seen shortly after going with the pitcher down the tunnel. Matt Olson flied out to end the threat, and Alexander stayed in to finish for his first save.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers cruise by D-backs, clinch postseason berth
Tyler Anderson pitched seven shutout innings, Mookie Betts slugged a three-run homer and Cody Bellinger ripped a two-run double as
Yardbarker
Davante Adams Explains Reasoning Behind Trade Request To Packers
With the 2022 season quickly approaching, the Las Vegas Raiders are readying themselves to make some noise in the league. Armed with a new coaching staff and roster, the Raiders are a team to watch throughout the season. However, all eyes will be on Davante Adams, who can transform a team’s offenses single-handedly.
Yardbarker
Bears Make Four Roster Moves
The team is also adding OL Michael Niese and DE Andre Anthony to the practice squad. Pennel, 31, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2014. He was waived towards the end of 2016 and was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.
Yardbarker
Terry Francona to return for 2023 season, but won't manage Guardians indefinitely
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has battled health issues in recent years that have kept him away from the dugout. Those issues also have the 63-year-old giving serious thought to his future. Francona said he intends to return for the 2023 season, but admitted that the job is getting “harder”...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Giants get back top slot receiver from injury
Despite sustaining a tough injury, a torn Achilles just last December, the New York Giants’ longest-tenured player, slot receiver, Sterling Shepard will be good to go for Week 1 tomorrow. Shepard can help the Giants in his return:. Pretty impressive of Shepard to make it back so fast. The...
NFL・
Comments / 0