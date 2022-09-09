ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Albert Pujols Retiring After Season Would Be A Mistake

The St. Louis Cardinals legend and one of the greatest right-handed hitters in MLB history, is still driving the ball at a high level in his 22nd season. Pujols homered for the 17th time on Saturday night and that got him one step closer to 700 for his career. The...
Yankees outfield preparing for major shakeup in a week

With the New York Yankees suffering a few injuries in the outfield, things are about to receive a major shake-up in about a week when Harrison Bader is expected to return from injury. Bader has been dealing with plantar fasciitis for several weeks, including during his tenure with the St....
Albert Pujols Gave A Pirates Fan A Legendary Souvenir

Another day, another home run for Albert Pujols. This time, it was home run No. 697, which puts him to within three homers of 700 for his career and moves him past Alex Rodriguez for fourth all-time in home runs. The blast gave the St. Louis Cardinals their first lead...
Braves miss chance to gain ground, lose 3-2 to Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rookie starter Spencer Strider struck out nine over five innings but allowed a season-high nine hits as his winning streak ended at four, and the Atlanta Braves missed a chance to gain ground in the NL East, losing to the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Monday night. The first-place Mets fell 5-2 at home to the Cubs earlier and lead the defending World Series champions by 1 1/2 games. Dansby Swanson hit a two-run single with none out in the eighth against Zack Littell, who then induced Austin Riley’s double play before Giants manager Gabe Kapler replaced him with Scott Alexander. An angry Littell then had words with the manager, who could be seen shortly after going with the pitcher down the tunnel. Matt Olson flied out to end the threat, and Alexander stayed in to finish for his first save.
Davante Adams Explains Reasoning Behind Trade Request To Packers

With the 2022 season quickly approaching, the Las Vegas Raiders are readying themselves to make some noise in the league. Armed with a new coaching staff and roster, the Raiders are a team to watch throughout the season. However, all eyes will be on Davante Adams, who can transform a team’s offenses single-handedly.
Bears Make Four Roster Moves

The team is also adding OL Michael Niese and DE Andre Anthony to the practice squad. Pennel, 31, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2014. He was waived towards the end of 2016 and was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.
Giants get back top slot receiver from injury

Despite sustaining a tough injury, a torn Achilles just last December, the New York Giants’ longest-tenured player, slot receiver, Sterling Shepard will be good to go for Week 1 tomorrow. Shepard can help the Giants in his return:. Pretty impressive of Shepard to make it back so fast. The...
