San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Tie Pacific for Third Straight Draw
BOX SCORE (PDF) STOCKTON, Calif. - In her first career start,Bente Pernot was sensational as she made nine saves while Kiana Miyazato added a goal to help lead San José State (0-3-3, 0-0-0 Mountain West) to a 1-1 draw on Sunday at Knoles Field against the University of the Pacific (3-0-2, 3-0-5 WCC).
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Begin 2022-23 Season at USF Intercollegiate To Start Week
The San José State women's golf team begins the 2022-23 season at the USF Intercollegiate on Monday and Tuesday at The Olympic Club in San Francisco. The Spartans will play 36 holes on Monday with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start, followed by 18 holes on Tuesday with tee times beginning at 9 a.m. with 11 minute intervals.
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Fall on the Road to UC Davis
DAVIS, Calif. - Lazslo Szieben and Bende Pardi each scored two goals as No. 10 San Jose State (1-2) fell 13-8 at No. 6 UC Davis (4-1) at the Schaal Aquatics Center Sunday afternoon in Davis, Calif. The Spartans had seven different players score the eight total goals throughout the...
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Compete Hard But Fall to UCSB at Home
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Neils Hofmeijer had three goals as No. 10 San Jose State (1-1) fell 10-9 to No. 8 UC Santa Barbara (3-2) in the Spartans 2022 home opener at the SRAC pool on main campus. The Spartans had five different players score for a total of nine...
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans in Second After Day Two of the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational
USAF ACADEMY, Colo. -- Zubair Firdaus shot a 5-under 67, and Caleb Shetler shot a 4-under 68 as the San José State men's golf shot a 12-under 276 in the second round of the Gene Miranda Invitational from the Eisenhower Golf Course at the United States Air Force Academy on Saturday.
