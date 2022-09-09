The San José State women's golf team begins the 2022-23 season at the USF Intercollegiate on Monday and Tuesday at The Olympic Club in San Francisco. The Spartans will play 36 holes on Monday with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start, followed by 18 holes on Tuesday with tee times beginning at 9 a.m. with 11 minute intervals.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO