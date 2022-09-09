Read full article on original website
New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle
The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
ohmymag.co.uk
King Charles III: Another plan is taking place alongside London Bridge, here's what we know
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle during her annual summer break. The monarch’s death plans – Operation London Bridge and Operation Unicorn – are being followed. However, another operation that is running alongside these two is Operation Spring Tide – the code name for King Charles’ accession.
Charles III Will Have All the Perks and Responsibilities of Being a King Except One
King Charles III will have all the perks and responsibilities of being the King of England except for one.
Harper's Bazaar
Inside Balmoral, the Queen’s beloved Scottish home
Queen Elizabeth II had been visiting her beloved holiday home Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire since she was a child. Set within the Cairngorms National Park on the banks of the River Dee, it was reportedly her favourite residence for its green, wide-open spaces, the beauty of which she could enjoy away from the public eye. It also enabled her to enjoy a more ordinary kind of family life: reportedly, Prince Philip used to enjoy manning the barbecue, while the Queen would put on rubber gloves and do the washing up, before gathering to play after-dinner parlour games.
'I Was Queen Elizabeth II's Chef, Our First Encounter Was Unforgettable'
The queen had this way of making you feel like you were the only person in the world at that moment.
Princess Beatrice gets new senior role after Queen’s death
Princess Beatrice has received a new role following the death of her grandmother, the Queen. The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has now become a Counsellor of State, meaning she is among a small group of senior royals who can represent King Charles III when needed. Her duties will include attending privy council meetings, signing routine documents and receiving the credentials of new ambassadors to the UK. However, some duties she will be prohibited from carrying out include Commonwealth matters, appointing prime ministers or dissolving Parliament, unless she’s instructed to do so by the King. Prior...
ohmymag.co.uk
The Queen's secret letter: Some of the content has been revealed before expected opening in 2085
Queen Elizabeth II penned a letter to the people of Sydney more than 30 years ago. The secret handwritten letter by the Queen has been kept in a vault for 36 years, and the Queen herself finally ordered its disclosure in 2085. So, another 63 years before we know what Her Majesty wrote for the people of Sydney, however, there are contents that we do know about.
Meghan's Brief Interaction With Royal Aide Divides Opinion
When Meghan was handed a bouquet of flowers from the crowd, one aide tried to take them from her to lay at the memorial.
Charles III Confronts First Problem as King: Too Many Palaces
It's a nice problem for a king to have: too many palaces but only one royal head to lay down on one’s pillow at night. The Times of London reports that the newly promoted Charles III can’t decide what to do with all the residences left him by by his mother. The newspaper said that the “obvious assumption” was that Charles would copy his mother and divide his time between Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, with holidays at Balmoral—the Scottish castle where Queen Elizabeth died last week at the age of 96—and the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. The problem is that Charles, 73, already has a picture-perfect home, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, and doesn’t like either Buckingham Palace or Windsor. The solution being suggested is that Buckingham Palace is converted into some sort of royal hotel/conference center and Charles’ son William, the new Prince of Wales, moves out of his house on the Windsor estate and into the drafty old castle itself.
Paddington Bear's Message to Late Queen Elizabeth II Will Tug at Your Heartstrings
Watch: Prominent Figures Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Paddington Bear has an endless amount of gratitude for the late Queen Elizabeth II. After the British monarch passed away on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, the official Twitter account belonging to the beloved character shared a few words in her honor. "Thank you, Ma'am," the Sept. 8 message read. "For everything."
'She loved him and her loved her': Churchill's grandson Nicholas Soames says celebrated wartime leader - who was the Queen's first prime minister - 'revered' the late monarch
Winston Churchill's grandson spoke of the loved shared between the celebrated wartime leader and the Queen today. Sir Nicholas Soames said that Sir Winston had 'revered' the late monarch, with whom he shared a warm paternalistic friendship. He had been her first prime minister when she came to the throne...
'Braw darling!': The kilt-clad Scottish Army officer and equerry for the new King who is setting hearts aflutter
Blessed with dashing good looks, he is the Scottish Army officer who is equerry for the new King and is thought of as something of a ‘braw darling’ – ‘hunk’ in Scottish slang – by Royal watchers. Major Jonathan Thompson of the 5th Battalion...
King Charles III heads to Northern Ireland as thousands view Queen’s coffin overnight in Edinburgh – latest updates
Mourners queued for hours to pay their respects in the Scottish capital, as the King prepares to receive official message of condolence in Belfast
Popculture
Netflix Makes Decision on 'The Crown' Season 6 Following Queen Elizabeth's Death
Following Queen Elizabeth II's death at 96, Netflix's historical drama centered around Britain's longest-service monarch's reign has been paused. A Netflix spokesperson confirmed to The Hill Friday morning that The Crown Season 6 has paused production in honor of the late monarch. Season 5 of the series is set to premiere in November, with Season 6 acting as the show's final season.
The historic Stone of Scone - used for centuries in the coronations of Scotland's monarchs - will be transported from Edinburgh Castle to London ready for Charles's ceremony
The historic Stone of Destiny is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle for the Coronation of King Charles. An integral part of the royal ceremony, the stone is a symbol of monarchy both north and south of the border. Now held in the Crown Room of the castle, the red...
Historic Stone of Destiny to be moved to London for new King’s coronation
The Stone of Destiny will be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the coronation of the new King, it has been confirmed.When Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953 at Westminster Abbey, her throne sat above the stone.But with the historic artefact having been returned to Scotland more than quarter of a century ago, it will be moved down to London for the ceremony involving her son.HES staff will move the Stone of Destiny to Westminster Abbey in advance of the Coronation and then return it to ScotlandHistoric Environment ScotlandNo date has yet been announced for the coronation ceremony of...
psychologytoday.com
Camilla as Queen Consort: The Second Wife Wears a Crown
Fifty-five percent of people interviewed want Camilla to be known as "Queen Consort." The public has become more accepting of Camilla over time. Camilla has earned the title of “Queen Consort.” She has also earned the title of “wife” without the qualifier “second” preceding it.
When we asked the Queen to tea with Paddington, something magic happened – the most lovely goodbye
In 1972, Rick Sylvester skied off the edge of Mount Asgard in Canada in one of cinema’s most electrifying stunts. It’s the bit in The Spy Who Loved Me where Bond is chased over the edge of a cliff to his certain death. Except it turns out that Bond takes a parachute with him when he goes skiing just in case –a union jack parachute. In his brilliant book about Bond and the Beatles, Love and Let Die, John Higgs quotes the film’s writer Christopher Wood: “All over the world, instead of howling and throwing stones at the union jack, they were bursting into spontaneous applause.”
msn.com
