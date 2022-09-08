Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New JerseyTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
Saturday night on the town in NYC turns into a mass transit nightmare for one rider (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Take mass transit, they tell us. It will reduce traffic and pollution. It will save the planet!. If only you could rely on mass transit to get you where you want to go and back in a timely fashion. A family member of mine had...
queenoftheclick.com
We Still Remember – 9/11
Remembering Police Officer Moira Smith from Bay Ridge who ran into the towers to help people out. Constantine (Gus) Economos. Twenty-one years later, his neighbors still talk about him. They haven’t forgotten the great man they knew. 343 that never made it back to their families because they were...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
The Angry Little Asian Guy In The Loneliest All-Night Deli In NYC - A 9/11 Memory
When the planes flew into The World Trade Center 21 years ago on this date, I was pretty close to the horror show that played out that day. I was living in New York City on 16th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues. I’ve heard it said that anyone that...
Luna Park’s Newest Roller Coaster, Tony’s Express, Is Now Open
Coney Island’s Luna Park has welcomed its eighth roller coaster called Tony’s Express, as of today, Friday, September 9th. The new family-friendly roller coaster spans across 1200 feet of twisting track that travels around the upcoming bespoke log flume, Leti’s Treasure, at a speed of more than 30 mph. Tony’s Express honors the rich history of Coney Island by mirroring the vehicle design of America’s first-ever roller coaster, the Switchback Railway.
I'm a Californian who visited the Hamptons for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me about the fancy New York beach destination.
I took the Jitney from New York City to Montauk, a village in Southampton. Food prices were high like in LA, but I didn't need a car to get around.
News 12
25th annual Ferragosto Festival celebrates all things Italian
Bronx’s Little Italy celebrated the 25th annual Ferragosto Festival. Ferragosto is one of the most celebrated holidays in Italy. On Arthur Avenue, dozens of businesses lined the streets to celebrate the borough’s rich Italian culture. Thousands of people attended the event filled with delicious food, clothing, décor and...
Mike’s Diner in Astoria Has Closed, Served Neighborhood for Nearly a Century
An Astoria diner that has served multiple generations of customers since the 1920s appears to have closed for good. Mike’s Diner, known for its classic American-style food options, looks to have shuttered following a financial dispute with the landlord over unpaid rent. A sign affixed to the diner’s 22-37...
Bedford's Martha Stewart Pitches Coffee Brand Wearing Nothing But An Apron
Martha Stewart advertised the natural, "stripped back" flavors of a coffee brand's seasonal brew in a brand-new video where she wears nothing but an apron. The 81-year-old Northern Westchester resident posted a video on Instagram on Thursday, Sept. 8, promoting Green Mountain Coffee Roasters' Pumpkin Spice brew. "It's made with...
Shoplifter pushes 77-year-old to the ground while leaving Barnes & Noble in NYC
A search is underway for a shoplifter who pushed a 77-year-old to the ground at a Barnes and Noble in NYC Friday.
New York’s 6 Train Leads You to Abandoned and Untouched ‘Ghost Station’
Taking a train in New York City can be an efficient way to get from point A to point B but there is one car in particular that travels back in time to what many say is the haunted "Ghost Station" of lower Manhattan. Although the abandoned train stop underneath...
Wooden Escalators: A Miracle on 34th Street
New York is a rather unique city in that it offers so much to visitors and residents alike. At least a dozen features about the city that are famous around the world probably could come to your mind instantly — such as the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, or the Brooklyn Bridge, to name only a few…
Just announced! Kevin James heads to SBU’s Staller Center for one night only
It’s official! Kevin James is headed to Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts’ Main Stage for an evening of comedy on January 27, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.For one night only, the King of Long Island comes home in his first Staller Center appearance, blocks away from the streets that built him.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New Jersey
Coffee cakes with streusel topping originated in Germany. Over the years, experienced bakers realized that streusel topping was so delicious that it was worth doubling the amount on top, and thus, the Jersey crumb cake was born.
14 Best BBQ Restaurants In NYC For Meat Lovers
Although summer is winding down, there’s truly never a wrong time to have a traditional BBQ meal. From mouth-watering smoked meats to cornbread and mac and cheese, nothing quite beats the smell of a smoky grill. Inspired by some of the meat capitals of the country like Texas, Kansas City, and the Carolinas, New York City confidently stands up for itself in this food category dominated by the South. Our restaurants offer some of the best slow-cooked, smoke-infused, tangy BBQ flavors around – if not the best! To get your taste buds excited, we tallied up the best BBQ restaurants...
thezoereport.com
Want To Dress Like A New Yorker? Here’s A Complete Guide.
The fact that New York City is one of the most stylish places in the world is hardly a secret. Lest you forget this, when February and September roll around, hoards of street style stars descend into the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week, promptly reminding you of the city’s sartorial prowess. That said, you don’t have to live in bustling neighborhoods like SoHo or Williamsburg in order to tap into New York City style. With just a few core tips and tricks from its most experienced and well-dressed residents, you, too, can master that je ne sais quoi. (More on this, ahead.)
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend Getaway
New York is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Beacon.
nypressnews.com
September 11 survivors: How reporter and his photographer escaped Twin Towers collapse
NEW YORK CITY — ABC7 New York Reporter N.J. Burkett and photographer Marty Glembotzky rushed down to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. While shooting a standup right below the burning towers, the first tower began to collapse. For the first time ever, in 2021, they returned...
Casa Cruz Is About to Be New York’s Most Glamorous New Restaurant
Juan Santa Cruz has a single goal for Casa Cruz New York, the sister property to his Notting Hill restaurant-slash-late night hotspot favored by Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham. Whether guests want to dance, dine, or just take in a beautiful room, they should have fun—like, a lot of fun. “My intention is to do all of those things so well that, regardless of what you care most about, you have everything you’ve ever wanted,” Santa Cruz says.
Belgian tourist slashed in the face at Manhattan subway station
New York, NY- the New York City Police Department today set a 30-year-old Belgian tourist...
therealdeal.com
Harlem church leaders struck secret deals with developer over sales
Thou shalt not swindle. Or maybe, just a bit. Three senior religious leaders with congregations in Harlem and Brooklyn conspired with a developer to sell seven churches, according to state prosecutors. An investigation reported by the Patch found leaders collected payments and gifts in exchange for the properties before developer Moujan Vahdat revised or backed down from the contracts, sometimes allowing the churches to be demolished or sit empty for years.
