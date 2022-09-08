ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
queenoftheclick.com

We Still Remember – 9/11

Remembering Police Officer Moira Smith from Bay Ridge who ran into the towers to help people out. Constantine (Gus) Economos. Twenty-one years later, his neighbors still talk about him. They haven’t forgotten the great man they knew. 343 that never made it back to their families because they were...
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

Luna Park’s Newest Roller Coaster, Tony’s Express, Is Now Open

Coney Island’s Luna Park has welcomed its eighth roller coaster called Tony’s Express, as of today, Friday, September 9th. The new family-friendly roller coaster spans across 1200 feet of twisting track that travels around the upcoming bespoke log flume, Leti’s Treasure, at a speed of more than 30 mph. Tony’s Express honors the rich history of Coney Island by mirroring the vehicle design of America’s first-ever roller coaster, the Switchback Railway.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Entertainment
City
Queens, NY
City
Astoria, NY
News 12

25th annual Ferragosto Festival celebrates all things Italian

Bronx’s Little Italy celebrated the 25th annual Ferragosto Festival. Ferragosto is one of the most celebrated holidays in Italy. On Arthur Avenue, dozens of businesses lined the streets to celebrate the borough’s rich Italian culture. Thousands of people attended the event filled with delicious food, clothing, décor and...
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernest Borgnine
BoardingArea

Wooden Escalators: A Miracle on 34th Street

New York is a rather unique city in that it offers so much to visitors and residents alike. At least a dozen features about the city that are famous around the world probably could come to your mind instantly — such as the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, or the Brooklyn Bridge, to name only a few…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Nightclub#German#W C Bryant High School#Zimmermann To Merman
Secret NYC

14 Best BBQ Restaurants In NYC For Meat Lovers

Although summer is winding down, there’s truly never a wrong time to have a traditional BBQ meal. From mouth-watering smoked meats to cornbread and mac and cheese, nothing quite beats the smell of a smoky grill. Inspired by some of the meat capitals of the country like Texas, Kansas City, and the Carolinas, New York City confidently stands up for itself in this food category dominated by the South. Our restaurants offer some of the best slow-cooked, smoke-infused, tangy BBQ flavors around – if not the best! To get your taste buds excited, we tallied up the best BBQ restaurants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thezoereport.com

Want To Dress Like A New Yorker? Here’s A Complete Guide.

The fact that New York City is one of the most stylish places in the world is hardly a secret. Lest you forget this, when February and September roll around, hoards of street style stars descend into the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week, promptly reminding you of the city’s sartorial prowess. That said, you don’t have to live in bustling neighborhoods like SoHo or Williamsburg in order to tap into New York City style. With just a few core tips and tricks from its most experienced and well-dressed residents, you, too, can master that je ne sais quoi. (More on this, ahead.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend Getaway

New York is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Beacon.
BEACON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Vogue Magazine

Casa Cruz Is About to Be New York’s Most Glamorous New Restaurant

Juan Santa Cruz has a single goal for Casa Cruz New York, the sister property to his Notting Hill restaurant-slash-late night hotspot favored by Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham. Whether guests want to dance, dine, or just take in a beautiful room, they should have fun—like, a lot of fun. “My intention is to do all of those things so well that, regardless of what you care most about, you have everything you’ve ever wanted,” Santa Cruz says.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Harlem church leaders struck secret deals with developer over sales

Thou shalt not swindle. Or maybe, just a bit. Three senior religious leaders with congregations in Harlem and Brooklyn conspired with a developer to sell seven churches, according to state prosecutors. An investigation reported by the Patch found leaders collected payments and gifts in exchange for the properties before developer Moujan Vahdat revised or backed down from the contracts, sometimes allowing the churches to be demolished or sit empty for years.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy