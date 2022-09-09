Read full article on original website
calbears.com
Men’s Tennis Announces 2022-23 Schedule
BERKELEY – The California men's tennis program announced its 2022-23 schedule, including a pair of home tournaments slated for the Hellman Tennis Complex this fall. Cal is coming off of a 2021-22 dual-match season in which, under then-first-year head coach Kris Kwinta, the Bears finished 11-10 and sent Yuta Kikuchi and Carl Emil Overbeck to the second round of the NCAA Doubles Championship.
calbears.com
Cal Takes Down Broncos
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – California women's soccer claimed a 1-0 win over Santa Clara thanks to a goal from Anysa Gray. With the victory, Cal pushed its unbeaten run to six games. The Bears have not lost since their opening match of the season as they continued their good play with a road win on Sunday afternoon at Stevens Stadium.
calbears.com
Jaydn Ott Pac-12 Freshman Of The Week Again
BERKELEY – Jaydn Ott became the first Cal player to earn Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors for the second consecutive week with his most recent performance in Cal's 20-14 win over UNLV last Saturday at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Ott is the first Cal player to earn the honor in back-to-back weeks since its inception in 2019. Lu-Magia Hearns III is the only other Cal player to pick up the honor for his performance in the Golden Bears' 2021 Big Game victory at Stanford.
calbears.com
Bears Fall To No. 18 Wake Forest
BERKELEY – The California field hockey team once again faced a barrage of shots, 23 in total, as No. 18 Wake Forest came away with a 6-1 win on Sunday at Underhill Field. Sara Stone notched her third goal of the season and keeper Cato Knipping tallied 10 saves on the day for the Golden Bears.
calbears.com
Maeder, Taumoepeau Have Milestone Day
BERKELEY – California volleyball (5-3) concluded the two-day Cal Tournament on Saturday against Nevada (5-4), putting up a ferocious fight that was ultimately not enough to overcome an energized Wolf Pack squad, who won the match with a final score of 3-1 despite being held to a hitting percentage of .172.
calbears.com
Remembering The Life And Sacrifice Of Mark Bingham
BERKELEY – On the solemn anniversary of 9/11, we remember the ultimate sacrifice that former Cal rugby player Mark Bingham made on board United Airlines Flight 93. Twenty-one years ago, chaos and great sorrow erupted in the United States as terrorists carried out attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and at the Pentagon in the nation's capital. As the horrors of the morning's events unfolded, a fourth hijacked plane emerged as another threat to the lives and safety of countless people at the U.S. Capitol Building. Four American heroes who were passengers on that flight faced the threat head-on as they devised a plan to retake the plane. After a struggle with the terrorists in the cockpit, they diverted the plane to an open field in Pennsylvania where it crashed down and squashed the threat to the capitol building and the lives of hundreds in Washington D.C. One of those heroes was Bingham.
