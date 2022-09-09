CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Portland volleyball fell to the Oregon State Beavers in three sets (18-25, 22-25, 21-25) Saturday on the road at Gill Coliseum. The loss moved Portland to 5-4 on the season. The Pilots attack was paced by Jayde Harris, who finished with 20 kills on the day while accumulating a hitting percentage of .415, and by Maui Robins, who had 10. Grace Zilbert continued to lead the Pilots defensively.

