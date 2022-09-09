ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
portlandpilots.com

Men's Soccer Ranked 19th in Lastest TopDrawerSoccer Poll

PORTLAND, Ore. – After another stellar week of results, the Portland Pilots men's soccer team is ranked in the latest TopDrawerSoccer Top 25 poll, slotting in at 19th. It is the first time that they've been ranked this season. The Pilots have been receiving votes in the most recent...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandpilots.com

Portland Remains Unbeaten, Battles Washington to 1-1 Draw

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Despite playing down a player, the Portland Pilots (5-0-3) battled the No. 24 Washington Huskies to a 1-1 draw at Merlo. The Pilots are unbeaten through their first eight games for the first time since 2010. How it Happened. Portland started the scoring when Nedya Sawan recorded...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandpilots.com

Pilots Suffer 3-Set Sweep Against Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Portland volleyball fell to the Oregon State Beavers in three sets (18-25, 22-25, 21-25) Saturday on the road at Gill Coliseum. The loss moved Portland to 5-4 on the season. The Pilots attack was paced by Jayde Harris, who finished with 20 kills on the day while accumulating a hitting percentage of .415, and by Maui Robins, who had 10. Grace Zilbert continued to lead the Pilots defensively.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandpilots.com

Pilots Fall 3-0 to Utah State

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Portland Pilots lost to the Utah State Aggies in three sets (14-25, 22-25,16-25) Saturday at Gill Coliseum. The non-conference loss moved Portland to 5-3 on the season. Jayde Harris finished with 10 kills on the day to lead the Pilots attack, while Marleena Catalan scored 10 digs to lead the team defensively.
CORVALLIS, OR
portlandpilots.com

Portland Beats No. 15/6 UCLA 2-0 at Home

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland Pilots (3-0-2) remain unbeaten after upsetting the No. 15/6 UCLA Bruins 2-0 at home. The Pilots are unbeaten through five still for the first time since 2018. How it Happened. Portland grabbed a 1-0 lead when Jacob Babalai notched his second goal of the season...
PORTLAND, OR

