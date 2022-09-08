ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Retiring After Season Would Be A Mistake

The St. Louis Cardinals legend and one of the greatest right-handed hitters in MLB history, is still driving the ball at a high level in his 22nd season. Pujols homered for the 17th time on Saturday night and that got him one step closer to 700 for his career. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees outfield preparing for major shakeup in a week

With the New York Yankees suffering a few injuries in the outfield, things are about to receive a major shake-up in about a week when Harrison Bader is expected to return from injury. Bader has been dealing with plantar fasciitis for several weeks, including during his tenure with the St....
BRONX, NY
NBC Sports

Ranking the top five MLB free-agent shortstops

A handful of star shortstops are set to become free agents this winter. Boston Red Sox veteran Xander Bogaerts is expected to be one of them. All signs point toward Bogaerts opting out of his contract and testing free agency after the 2022 season. Boston's homegrown shortstop should command a hefty deal on the open market after adding a fourth All-Star campaign to his résumé.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees are gearing up to change Oswaldo Cabrera’s position, again

The New York Yankees have been playing Russian roulette with rookie Oswaldo Cabrera’s defensive alignments. Cabrera has already featured at four different positions, including second base, third base, shortstop, and right field. Interestingly, his most traditional spot at second is the only place he’s committed an error, hosting a...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Celtics Show Off An Important New Veteran Star

The Boston Celtics came close to winning the NBA Finals last season – but they didn’t come close enough. It was a win-or-go-home situation for the Celtics and Golden State Warriors and, in the end, the Warriors had the firepower and skill to sail past Boston for another ring.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

49ers can't trade Jimmy Garoppolo to Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys need a quarterback, but the QB who makes the most sense for a trade might not be available. Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury late in his Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. The Cowboys wasted no time announcing that Prescott needs surgery and will miss several weeks.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

'Looks awesome:' Broncos QB Russell Wilson isn't 'descending,' HC says

A Seattle Seahawks front-office source told ESPN’s Brady Henderson that Russell Wilson is a "descending player,” but his new coach is not buying it. “I know what I see on the practice field, and he looks awesome, so excited to have him here,” first-year Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said at a news conference Thursday.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

49ers Insider Shuts Down A George Kittle Narrative

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle will likely miss their 2022 season opener against the Chicago Bears due to a groin injury. Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson described the injury as “not good,” and contingency plans are in place for him. It’s an unfortunate start for...
NFL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears Release Pair of Defensive Lineman

With football on the mind of everyone in Chicago this weekend, the Chicago Bears were busy making a few final adjustments to their roster. After making the initial 53-man roster, Mike Pennel Jr. has been released by the Bears. In addition, preseason standout Sam Kamara was released from the practice squad as well.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

NFL Week 1 survivor pool picks: Safest bets, games to avoid and more

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season, where hope springs eternal. Every team (aside from the Los Angeles Rams) is undefeated, and everyone participating in a survivor pool is still alive. The slate is clean -- but things can get messy quickly. What makes knockout pools so difficult --...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Cardinals missing three starters heading into opener vs. Chiefs

Not only will Arizona’s talent be tested early with a Week 1 matchup against the Chiefs, but their depth will be tested, as well, with three starters expected to miss the season opener , according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The team’s injury report leading up to the first game of the season shows wide receiver Rondale Moore, right guard Cody Ford, and cornerback Trayvon Mullen‘s game statuses as “out.”
KANSAS CITY, MO

