Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five People Were Shot at a Santa Fe Birthday PartyDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The Santa Fe Fiesta Fires Up This FridayDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Santa Fe, New Mexico Is Doing Its Part to Protect the Bees!Daniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A New Mexico School for the Arts Student Has Been Named National Student PoetDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The Man Who Died at the Santa Fe Ski Basin Was a Well-Known Local Chef & ArtistDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Related
mitechnews.com
Rotary Electric Contact Method Could Change How Wind Turbines Generate Electricity
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico – Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia’s Twistact is a novel approach to transmitting electrical current between a...
Rio Grande Sun
Españolans Discuss Trash Woes and Council Sends Complaint to Solid Waste Authority
Española City Council voted to send an official notice to North Central Solid Waste Authority during their emergency meeting held on Sept. 8. The council decision — put forth by Mayor Pro Tem Peggy Sue Martinez — consisted of a formal complaint against North Central Solid Waste Authority for an alleged breach of agreement between the two entities for curbside garbage collection services.
krwg.org
New Mexico Game and Fish officials search for missing tiger
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico found an alligator and large quantities of drugs, guns and money at two homes in Albuquerque last month, but they're still searching for a young tiger they think is being being illegally kept as a pet. State Department of Game and...
For the Second Year in a Row, this New Mexico Ski Area Won’t Open
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Citing an expected La Niña winter and employment issues, Sandia Peak Ski Area announced that it won’t open for the 2022-2023 season, making this the second season in a row that the small ski area just east of Albuquerque won’t spin. General manager Ben Abruzzo told OBJ that even though ski operations would not commence this season, the profitable Sandia Aerial Peak Tramway and Ten3 restaurant would continue operations as normal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Mexico Jewish community seeks to buy back state’s first synagogue
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – In 1884, Las Vegas, New Mexico became home to the first Jewish synagogue in the state. At the time, funds for the building were sourced by donations from the community, over half of which came from nonmembers. Now in 2022, funds are again being raised for the building which once housed […]
kunm.org
FRI: Cannabis sales skyrocket to new highs, Sanctioned encampments in ABQ will be allowed, + More
Cannabis sales skyrocket to new highs in August - KUNM News, Albuquerque Journal. A new record high has been reached for cannabis sales in New Mexico. As the Albuquerque Journal reports, cannabis flew off the shelves in August, with the state’s Cannabis Control Division logging $24.2 million in adult-use sales. That’s larger than the last high in July where cannabis raked in $23.5 million.
KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless encampments, Video shows horrific conditions, Dry skies, Sandia Ski closed, State Fair
Thursday’s Top Stories Former State Police pilot reaches settlement in gender discrimination lawsuit New Valle de Oro center helps connect land’s past to its future Local vendors team up to offer lucky couple their dream New Mexico wedding Sports Desk: Nathaniel Jones is ready to play some Lobo football 10 films you might not know […]
rrobserver.com
City of Rio Rancho plans memorial service for 9-11-2001 terrorist attacks
In commemoration of the 911 terrorist attacks in 2001, the City of Rio Rancho will hold a memorial service this Sunday at 7 a.m. at Vista Verde Memorial Park, 4310 Sara Road, SE. During Thursday night’s Governing Body meeting, Mayor Greggory Hull read a city proclamation calling, in part, for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOAT 7
Former New Mexico fire chief remembers King Charles III's visit in 1982
King Charles III is no stranger to New Mexico. It was 40 years ago when then-Prince Charles III was on the board of world governors for the United World College in Las Vegas. He took a stop in Las Vegas to open the college. KOAT spoke to the man who was the Las Vegas fire chief at the time about the visit. He helped provide protection and first aid during the King's visit.
City of Las Vegas narrowly avoids running out of water
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – For right now, the City of Las Vegas has avoided running out of water but the water crisis seems like it’s never-ending. At last check before the temporary solution the City of Las Vegas was down to around 20 days left of drinkable water but now thanks to a new system […]
Reentry center hosts annual car show to show support for women getting out of prison
The center's website shares more information about its mission and how to get involved.
stljewishlight.org
Local Jews are trying to buy back a historic synagogue building in tiny Las Vegas, NM
(JTA) — Neal Behrendt’s bar mitzvah was the first Jewish coming-of-age ceremony celebrated inside Temple Montefiore in Las Vegas, New Mexico, in more than 75 years. That’s in part because the local Jewish community is tiny — Neal’s mother, Nancy Terr, recalls that when her family moved there in 1958, locals joked that they doubled Santa Fe’s Jewish population.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Mexico’s largest sanctioned homeless camp seeing positive results
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite public outcry, the city of Albuquerque ultimately decided to move forward with sanctioned homeless camps. While it’s a first for the city, those camps are not new in New Mexico. For the last 11 years, Camp Hope in Las Cruces has given thousands of homeless people a safe place to […]
Albuquerque police investigating after 1 found dead
The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a death.
Four beagles rescued from testing facility find ‘fur’ever homes in Santa Fe
They are among thousands rescued by the Beagle Freedom Project (BFP) from testing facilities around the country.
New Mexico hopes to get over 300 new police officers across the state
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new state fund is giving hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars to police departments across New Mexico with the intent of helping hire new cops. The funds are expected to pay for as many as 317 new police officers. Earlier this year, legislators and state leaders recognized a statewide shortage […]
New Mexico officials still searching for tiger after gun, drug bust
The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMDGF) said, often, illegally-owned exotic animals are discovered living in poor conditions.
iheart.com
The United States Of Cussing: Albuquerque Makes The Top Five
The folks at WordTips decided to see which cities and states swear the most. Using social media data, they compiled a list broken out by city, state and even first names. CLICK HERE to read the list. And yes, while we try to be mostly angelic during the show, we...
Non-profit making sure Albuquerque’s homeless population has hygiene needs met
The group is non-profit, and they have a chapter in Albuquerque.
Albuquerque police: 1 dead, 3 injured after weekend crashes
A release from the Albuquerque Police Department detailed four separate crash incidents that occurred over the weekend.
Comments / 0