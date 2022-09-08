ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mitechnews.com

Rotary Electric Contact Method Could Change How Wind Turbines Generate Electricity

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico – Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia’s Twistact is a novel approach to transmitting electrical current between a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Españolans Discuss Trash Woes and Council Sends Complaint to Solid Waste Authority

Española City Council voted to send an official notice to North Central Solid Waste Authority during their emergency meeting held on Sept. 8. The council decision — put forth by Mayor Pro Tem Peggy Sue Martinez — consisted of a formal complaint against North Central Solid Waste Authority for an alleged breach of agreement between the two entities for curbside garbage collection services.
ESPANOLA, NM
krwg.org

New Mexico Game and Fish officials search for missing tiger

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico found an alligator and large quantities of drugs, guns and money at two homes in Albuquerque last month, but they're still searching for a young tiger they think is being being illegally kept as a pet. State Department of Game and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
outsidemagazine

For the Second Year in a Row, this New Mexico Ski Area Won’t Open

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Citing an expected La Niña winter and employment issues, Sandia Peak Ski Area announced that it won’t open for the 2022-2023 season, making this the second season in a row that the small ski area just east of Albuquerque won’t spin. General manager Ben Abruzzo told OBJ that even though ski operations would not commence this season, the profitable Sandia Aerial Peak Tramway and Ten3 restaurant would continue operations as normal.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Government
kunm.org

FRI: Cannabis sales skyrocket to new highs, Sanctioned encampments in ABQ will be allowed, + More

Cannabis sales skyrocket to new highs in August - KUNM News, Albuquerque Journal. A new record high has been reached for cannabis sales in New Mexico. As the Albuquerque Journal reports, cannabis flew off the shelves in August, with the state’s Cannabis Control Division logging $24.2 million in adult-use sales. That’s larger than the last high in July where cannabis raked in $23.5 million.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless encampments, Video shows horrific conditions, Dry skies, Sandia Ski closed, State Fair

Thursday’s Top Stories Former State Police pilot reaches settlement in gender discrimination lawsuit New Valle de Oro center helps connect land’s past to its future Local vendors team up to offer lucky couple their dream New Mexico wedding Sports Desk: Nathaniel Jones is ready to play some Lobo football 10 films you might not know […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Forest Service#Climate#Hiatus#Community Guidelines
KOAT 7

Former New Mexico fire chief remembers King Charles III's visit in 1982

King Charles III is no stranger to New Mexico. It was 40 years ago when then-Prince Charles III was on the board of world governors for the United World College in Las Vegas. He took a stop in Las Vegas to open the college. KOAT spoke to the man who was the Las Vegas fire chief at the time about the visit. He helped provide protection and first aid during the King's visit.
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Las Vegas narrowly avoids running out of water

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – For right now, the City of Las Vegas has avoided running out of water but the water crisis seems like it’s never-ending. At last check before the temporary solution the City of Las Vegas was down to around 20 days left of drinkable water but now thanks to a new system […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
stljewishlight.org

Local Jews are trying to buy back a historic synagogue building in tiny Las Vegas, NM

(JTA) — Neal Behrendt’s bar mitzvah was the first Jewish coming-of-age ceremony celebrated inside Temple Montefiore in Las Vegas, New Mexico, in more than 75 years. That’s in part because the local Jewish community is tiny — Neal’s mother, Nancy Terr, recalls that when her family moved there in 1958, locals joked that they doubled Santa Fe’s Jewish population.
LAS VEGAS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy