Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 33
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local criminal defense and personal injury attorney, Ralston Jarrett, has died at age 33. Jarrett was licensed to practice law in Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina. According to Jarrett’s website, after graduating from Thomas Goode Jones School of Law, Jarrett interned at the District Attorney’s...
Opelika Chamber presents Small Business of the Quarter and Minority Business of the Quarter awards
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release that it presented its Small Business of the Quarter and Minority Business of the Quarter awards on Wednesday, Sept. 7. East Alabama Nutrition won the Small Business of the Quarter Award. Because representatives of the business couldn’t attend the Business Over Breakfast […]
Jack Pezold confirms sale of 20 Chattahoochee Valley McDonald’s to California businessman
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A highly successful Columbus businessman who has sold tens of millions of hamburgers in the Chattahoochee Valley, has now sold his restaurants. Jack Pezold confirmed to WRBL in an exclusive interview on Thursday that his restaurants have been sold to a California businessman. Pezold came to Columbus 42 years ago and […]
Lightning Hits Water Pumping Station in Macon County
Lightning from a passing thunderstorm has hit a water pumping station in Macon County. Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee says the water pumping station in the Shorter area was hit Sunday morning, causing nearby residents to be without water service. Lee says the impacted areas are around...
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $468,795
Sutherland - The large foyer leads into an expansive great room with a beautiful fireplace as the centerpiece. The open kitchen to the left flaunts gleaming granite countertops with a bar top island and breakfast area. Flowing through the kitchen to the right is the large butler’s pantry that conveniently passes into the dining room which will make those holiday family dinners a breeze to serve and clean up. The first floor also includes a private and grand master suite with attached master bath that contains a large soaking tub and separate shower, double vanity and water closet along with a giant walk in closet. A two car garage with connecting laundry/mud room completes the first floor. Upstairs, enjoy the enormous loft area that is bright and airy for quite reading time or movie nights, there is space for many activities. Three large bedrooms and two full bathrooms complete the second floor with plenty of space for a family’s storage and living needs.
Alabama player apologizes to fans
Alabama had a close call in Week 2 action on Saturday, defeating Texas 20-19 in a game that was much closer than anyone drew it up. Obviously, for Alabama to have been ranked at No. 1 and for Texas to have been an unranked team, this performance was not up to the Alabama standard. That’s something wide receiver Treason holden recognizes, tweeting his apologies to fans after the game.
UPDATE: What’s next for the Ralston Towers?
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An update now on The Ralston Towers in Columbus, the former subsidized housing building that was deemed unlivable due to multiple HUD violations back in 2019. At last check, the building was set to get a $10 million full-interior demolition and extensive redevelopment, which had a...
Sound off: Is your electric power bill too high?
Do you live in Alabama and have trouble affording your electric power bill? Or do you know of a person or community who does? The Opelika-Auburn News wants to hear from you. According to the most recent federal data, Alabamians pay the third highest residential electric bills in the country, behind Hawaii and Connecticut.
Attempted murder suspect apprehended by Alabama officials following multi-agency manhunt
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) aided in a man hunt that brought one attempted murder suspect into custody. ALEA says that the manhunt began at around 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. 26-year-old Notorius Crenshon Baldwin of Union Springs, Alabama, was apprehended at around 11:27 a.m. in the woods […]
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
More gruesome details emerge in August kidnapping and double capital murder case
Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, an illegal immigrant according to authorities, is accused of killing his girlfriend Sandra Vazquez Ceja and her child, dismembering their bodies and disposing of them in their County Road 34 home while kidnapping Ceja’s other child, a 12-year-old girl. Reyes, 37, is currently facing three counts...
Tuskegee University rolls out new virtual health tool
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University has unveiled a new tool that allows for extended access to primary care services. The institution partnered with virtual health company OnMed for an on-campus care station. The new platform is not only available to students, faculty and staff. It’s also accessible at no...
2 killed, 4 hospitalized in Chambers County crash on Labor Day
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men were killed and four others were hospitalized in a traffic crash in Chambers County on Labor Day. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the deadly crash happened 5:40 a.m., Monday, Sept. 5, on Alabama 50, four miles west of Lanett. ALEA officials said Kevin A. […]
Lee County officials release sketch of suspected peace officer impersonator
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released a sketch of the suspected peace officer (commonly known as a police officer) impersonator who allegedly pulled a woman over near Highway 280 East at around 4:20 p.m. on Aug. 24. Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Lee Road 183 and met with […]
Auburn among programs experiencing issues with digital ticketing system in Week 2
Auburn was among multiple schools experiencing issues Saturday with its digital ticketing system and online ticketing portal. The program announced Saturday shortly after noon that it was working through technical issues that prevented fans from accessing their digital tickets for Auburn’s game against San Jose State. The Tigers and Spartans are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. from Jordan-Hare Stadium, with the game airing on ESPNU.
“Lifemark” movie shot in Columbus opens nationwide
It’s been three years since the faith-based movie “Overcomer” was released nationwide on the big screen. That movie was shot in Columbus. It was produced by Alex and Stephen Kendrick, the award-winning movie producers from Albany, Georgia. This weekend marks the debut of another Kendrick brothers film called “Lifemark.” It was also shot in the […]
Man found dead in vehicle in Opelika Walmart parking lot
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County authorities are investigating the death of a man found dead in his vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Pepperell Parkway in Opelika. According to Lee County Deputy Coroner Brad Whetsome, a bystander saw a man slumped over the wheel of his vehicle on the morning of Sept. 7 while visiting a nearby store.
Turner to give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year
Turner Construction will give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year to support students studying construction, architecture and engineering degrees. Turner Construction was the biggest contractor in the US by revenue last year. Meanwhile, Tuskegee is accredited under the Historically Black Universities and Colleges (HBCU) designation in the US. Starting...
