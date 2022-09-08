ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, AL

WTVM

Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 33

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local criminal defense and personal injury attorney, Ralston Jarrett, has died at age 33. Jarrett was licensed to practice law in Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina. According to Jarrett’s website, after graduating from Thomas Goode Jones School of Law, Jarrett interned at the District Attorney’s...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Opelika Chamber presents Small Business of the Quarter and Minority Business of the Quarter awards

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release that it presented its Small Business of the Quarter and Minority Business of the Quarter awards on Wednesday, Sept. 7. East Alabama Nutrition won the Small Business of the Quarter Award. Because representatives of the business couldn’t attend the Business Over Breakfast […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Remembering Ralston Jarrett: Columbus native and criminal defense attorney passes at 33-years-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Friends and colleagues are remembering an up-and-coming criminal defense attorney who died this past Thursday night. Ralston Jarrett, 33, was a Columbus native who spent the past three years practicing law in Muscogee County. Jarett was in a private practice specializing in criminal defense and personal injury cases. Jarett graduated from […]
COLUMBUS, GA
County
Lee County, AL
Opelika, AL
Business
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
Opelika, AL
Real Estate
State
Alabama State
City
Opelika, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Business
alabamanews.net

Lightning Hits Water Pumping Station in Macon County

Lightning from a passing thunderstorm has hit a water pumping station in Macon County. Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee says the water pumping station in the Shorter area was hit Sunday morning, causing nearby residents to be without water service. Lee says the impacted areas are around...
MACON COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $468,795

Sutherland - The large foyer leads into an expansive great room with a beautiful fireplace as the centerpiece. The open kitchen to the left flaunts gleaming granite countertops with a bar top island and breakfast area. Flowing through the kitchen to the right is the large butler’s pantry that conveniently passes into the dining room which will make those holiday family dinners a breeze to serve and clean up. The first floor also includes a private and grand master suite with attached master bath that contains a large soaking tub and separate shower, double vanity and water closet along with a giant walk in closet. A two car garage with connecting laundry/mud room completes the first floor. Upstairs, enjoy the enormous loft area that is bright and airy for quite reading time or movie nights, there is space for many activities. Three large bedrooms and two full bathrooms complete the second floor with plenty of space for a family’s storage and living needs.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama player apologizes to fans

Alabama had a close call in Week 2 action on Saturday, defeating Texas 20-19 in a game that was much closer than anyone drew it up. Obviously, for Alabama to have been ranked at No. 1 and for Texas to have been an unranked team, this performance was not up to the Alabama standard. That’s something wide receiver Treason holden recognizes, tweeting his apologies to fans after the game.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

UPDATE: What’s next for the Ralston Towers?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An update now on The Ralston Towers in Columbus, the former subsidized housing building that was deemed unlivable due to multiple HUD violations back in 2019. At last check, the building was set to get a $10 million full-interior demolition and extensive redevelopment, which had a...
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Sound off: Is your electric power bill too high?

Do you live in Alabama and have trouble affording your electric power bill? Or do you know of a person or community who does? The Opelika-Auburn News wants to hear from you. According to the most recent federal data, Alabamians pay the third highest residential electric bills in the country, behind Hawaii and Connecticut.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Tuskegee University rolls out new virtual health tool

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University has unveiled a new tool that allows for extended access to primary care services. The institution partnered with virtual health company OnMed for an on-campus care station. The new platform is not only available to students, faculty and staff. It’s also accessible at no...
TUSKEGEE, AL
AL.com

Auburn among programs experiencing issues with digital ticketing system in Week 2

Auburn was among multiple schools experiencing issues Saturday with its digital ticketing system and online ticketing portal. The program announced Saturday shortly after noon that it was working through technical issues that prevented fans from accessing their digital tickets for Auburn’s game against San Jose State. The Tigers and Spartans are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. from Jordan-Hare Stadium, with the game airing on ESPNU.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

“Lifemark” movie shot in Columbus opens nationwide

It’s been three years since the faith-based movie “Overcomer” was released nationwide on the big screen. That movie was shot in Columbus. It was produced by Alex and Stephen Kendrick, the award-winning movie producers from Albany, Georgia. This weekend marks the debut of another Kendrick brothers film called “Lifemark.” It was also shot in the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Man found dead in vehicle in Opelika Walmart parking lot

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County authorities are investigating the death of a man found dead in his vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Pepperell Parkway in Opelika. According to Lee County Deputy Coroner Brad Whetsome, a bystander saw a man slumped over the wheel of his vehicle on the morning of Sept. 7 while visiting a nearby store.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika police find dead person in Walmart parking lot

After conducting a welfare check at the Walmart parking lot located on Pepperell Parkway, Opelika police officers found a person dead in their vehicle. The Opelika Police Department received the call and responded at about 10 a.m. on Thursday, said Allison Duke, community relations specialist for the Opelika Police Department.
OPELIKA, AL
globalconstructionreview.com

Turner to give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year

Turner Construction will give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year to support students studying construction, architecture and engineering degrees. Turner Construction was the biggest contractor in the US by revenue last year. Meanwhile, Tuskegee is accredited under the Historically Black Universities and Colleges (HBCU) designation in the US. Starting...
TUSKEGEE, AL

