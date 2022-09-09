Read full article on original website
siusalukis.com
CARBONDALE, Ill. - Southern Illinois University (3-2-1) extended its unbeaten streak to four games after the Salukis defeated SEMO, 1-0, on Sunday. "We were really delighted with this one," head coach Craig Roberts said. "We haven't had too many away games, so it's always good preparation for going into conference. I felt the girls adapted really well to the preparation on what we needed to do."
CARBONDALE, Ill. - Southern Illinois University (2-2-1) will play its final non-conference game of the regular season tomorrow at 1 p.m. at Southeast Missouri State (SEMO). Who: Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-3) Time: 1 p.m. Date: Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Where: Houck Field - Cape Girardeau, Mo. Live Stats: Here.
The Southern Illinois University volleyball team swept the University of Louisiana at Monroe Warhawks in three sets (25-12, 25-19, 25-22) Saturday to close out play at the Central Arkansas Invitational. SIU scored five of the first six points of the first set and never looked back. The Salukis hit .423...
Hundreds gathered Saturday afternoon in the Banterra Center concourse to celebrate 37 words that have changed the way college athletics have been governed for the last half-century. Former Southern Illinois players and coaches took the stage as Olympian DeAnna Price led a panel of Saluki legends and pioneers, including a...
The Southern Illinois University softball program lost one of its all-time greats, as SIU Hall of Fame Dr. Kay Brechtelsbauer passed away Sunday morning. Brechtelsbauer served as SIU's head softball coach for 32 years from 1968-99, compiling a record of 633-438-2. She served more years as a head coach than any woman in SIU history. She became just the 25th coach at any college to win 600 career games and her teams posted winning records in 27 of her 32 seasons as head coach. She had 18 20-win and eight 30-win seasons and her teams made five Women's College World Series appearances, including the 1978 team that won the Illinois AIAW State and midwest regional crowns and finished seventh at the Women's College World Series.
