ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

iPhone 14 Pro's new Dynamic Island is my favorite feature — here’s why

By Mark Spoonauer
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 4 days ago

The iPhone 14 Pro was long rumored to kill the notch, but the replacement is much more than just a cosmetic upgrade. Both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max ditch the eyesore that was the notch in favor of a smaller cutout that sits below the display.

And this thing actually has an official name. It's called Dynamic Island.

The Dynamic Island feature on the iPhone 14 Pro series is designed to deliver alerts, notifications and live activities on the fly. Say you're playing a track in Apple Music and then swipe back to the home screen. You'll see the album art and track progress in the Dynamic Island. And if you tap and hold on this spot, it will expand to a bigger window.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q3ywQ_0ho9eckM00

(Image credit: Apple)

It gets better. The Dynamic Island can fit two sets of info, so if you start a timer and have music playing you'll see the track info on the left and the timer countdown on the right. The Island grows and shrinks based on what you're doing, which is pretty smart.

Dynamic Island has lots of other uses, including incoming call alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, Face ID authentication and more. This Twitter video from product designer Charles Patterson provides a pretty good overview of how this feature works, and I tend to agree that it's the "hottest piece of UI I've seen in a long time."

See more

During the Apple event , Apple showed off some cool things developers can do with Dynamic Island. One example was sports scores, so I could see how the Yankees are doing in real time even as I check my email, for example. Another great use of Dynamic Island is seeing how long your Lyft is away from you while using other apps.

So Apple took one of the most hated things about the iPhone design, tweaked it, and turned it into a positive. Yes, other smartphone makers are chasing a full-screen phone experience with under-display cameras, but frankly we have not seen a good one yet in our testing, such as on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AzsAA_0ho9eckM00

(Image credit: Future)

It's cool to imagine how other developers could leverage the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro series. I could definitely see Doordash using this area to help track your delivery in real time with fun animations. And I can imagine someone like CNN taking advantage of this space for election results as they come in.

Overall, I'm really impressed with Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max despite the funny name. It's a poignant reminder that Apple knows how to make hardware and software work together better than anyone else.

Read next: iPhone 14 preorders delayed by major Apple Store problems — here's the latest delivery times .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Design#Smart Phone#Ios
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy