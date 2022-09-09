Read full article on original website
Blue Hose Blurbs
Presbyterian College opened the women’s golf fall season with a 312, led by Lextyn Petz’s 76 on Sunday in the 1st round of the Golfweek Fall Challenge at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in Pawleys Island. PC recorded a 1st-round total of 312, led by Lextyn Petz with a 76 on Sunday for the Blue Hose.
Dragons run out of fire at PC
With strong performances from quarterback Nate Hayden and tight end Worth Warner, the Presbyterian College Blue Hose were able to earn a home-opening victory over the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons, 21-13, Saturday afternoon at Bailey Memorial Stadium. Hayden was 21-32 with 253 yards passing, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions....
Crusaders rock, roll at Oakbrook
SPARTANBURG – Andrew Codington threw passes totaling 355 yards, and receptions by Clarence Bertoli and Buddy Baker accounted for 350 of them as Laurens Academy pounded Oakbrook Prep, 50-30, on Friday night in a game that was obviously not as close as the final score indicated. The Crusaders led...
Devils take sting out of Green Hornets
AIKEN – Four games into the season, the Clinton Red Devils are averaging 48.2 points per game, which made Friday night’s 49-13 triumph of Aiken just about right. Bryson James led the way, scoring 3 touchdowns – 2 by the run and another via a 95-yard kickoff return. The senior, who also anchors the defense at linebacker, rushed for 103 yards on 10 carries.
So far but yet so close
Chapman (1-3) edged Laurens (0-4) by a score of 24-21, in overtime, at K.C. Hanna Stadium in the Raiders’ 1st home game on Friday night. LDHS is back home for the next two: Union County next week and T.L. Hanna the week after. Surely goodness and mercy will visit...
