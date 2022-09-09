ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
laurenscountysports.com

Blue Hose Blurbs

Presbyterian College opened the women’s golf fall season with a 312, led by Lextyn Petz’s 76 on Sunday in the 1st round of the Golfweek Fall Challenge at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in Pawleys Island. PC recorded a 1st-round total of 312, led by Lextyn Petz with a 76 on Sunday for the Blue Hose.
CLINTON, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Dragons run out of fire at PC

With strong performances from quarterback Nate Hayden and tight end Worth Warner, the Presbyterian College Blue Hose were able to earn a home-opening victory over the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons, 21-13, Saturday afternoon at Bailey Memorial Stadium. Hayden was 21-32 with 253 yards passing, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions....
CLINTON, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Crusaders rock, roll at Oakbrook

SPARTANBURG – Andrew Codington threw passes totaling 355 yards, and receptions by Clarence Bertoli and Buddy Baker accounted for 350 of them as Laurens Academy pounded Oakbrook Prep, 50-30, on Friday night in a game that was obviously not as close as the final score indicated. The Crusaders led...
LAURENS, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Devils take sting out of Green Hornets

AIKEN – Four games into the season, the Clinton Red Devils are averaging 48.2 points per game, which made Friday night’s 49-13 triumph of Aiken just about right. Bryson James led the way, scoring 3 touchdowns – 2 by the run and another via a 95-yard kickoff return. The senior, who also anchors the defense at linebacker, rushed for 103 yards on 10 carries.
CLINTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laurens, SC
Sports
City
Newberry, SC
City
Saint Andrews, SC
City
Laurens, SC
laurenscountysports.com

So far but yet so close

Chapman (1-3) edged Laurens (0-4) by a score of 24-21, in overtime, at K.C. Hanna Stadium in the Raiders’ 1st home game on Friday night. LDHS is back home for the next two: Union County next week and T.L. Hanna the week after. Surely goodness and mercy will visit...
LAURENS, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy