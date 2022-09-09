AIKEN – Four games into the season, the Clinton Red Devils are averaging 48.2 points per game, which made Friday night’s 49-13 triumph of Aiken just about right. Bryson James led the way, scoring 3 touchdowns – 2 by the run and another via a 95-yard kickoff return. The senior, who also anchors the defense at linebacker, rushed for 103 yards on 10 carries.

CLINTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO