NFL

247Sports

Jimbo Fisher's contract, Texas A&M football's progress questioned by media after App State upset

"We did not execute and play at the level we needed to, and that's my fault," Fisher said, via GigEm247. "As the head football coach, that's your job to have your guys read the play and put them in position to make plays and let them do it. At the end of the day, that's on us. I thought our players, there was nobody tried to make a mistake today. Nobody was trying to do it on purpose."
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

WATCH: Dan Lanning's instant takeaways from Oregon's 70-14 win

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning discusses his team's 70-14 win over visiting Eastern Washington to give the Ducks its first win of the year. This win is also Lanning's first win as a head college football coach and also for Oregon. The Ducks scored touchdowns on its first 10 drives of the game, racked up 40 first downs, massed just over 600 yards of total offense, and held the Eagles to just 187 total yards.
CHENEY, WA
NFL
Football
Sports
247Sports

College football rankings: Georgia, Ohio State edge Alabama among Kirk Herbstreit's top six teams for Week 3

Two weeks into the 2022 college football season, Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings of the nation's top six teams with enough sample size to warrant takeaways. Coming off opening weekend and Georgia's domination of Oregon, Herbstreit continues to pound the drum for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, who haven't allowed a touchdown this fall despite losing eight starters off their defense to the NFL Draft.
NFL
247Sports

OBR Analytics: Week 1 Top-Graded Players, Snap Counts, and Rookie Performance Tracker

The Cleveland Browns were victorious against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon, winning a season-opener for the first time since 2004. The defense was dominant for the first half, but a few blown coverages in the secondary nearly cost the game. On offense, the passing attack left a lot to be desired with -0.05 EPA per play and a 39 percent success rate. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed just 52.9 percent of his attempts, but his expected completion rate was just 54.7 for a CPOE of -1.7 (15th thus far in Week 1). The running game, however, was dominant to the tune of 0.23 EPA per rush, a 49 percent success rate, and 5.6 yards per carry.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Everything Josh Heupel said after No. 24 Tennessee's OT win at No. 17 Pitt

PITTSBURGH — Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 24 Tennessee's 34-27 win over No. 17 Pitt in the Johnny Majors Classic on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium:. “Man, it’s a big win for our football team in just, to me, the steps that we took and the ability to compete as hard and as long as we possibly can. There’s so much that we’ve got to do better — coaches and players alike — in particular on offense and special teams. I thought our defense absolutely battled (in the) second, third and fourth quarters and got put in a bunch of sudden-change situations. Handled that really well for the most part and just were relentless all night long.Awesome to come out on top in this one against a really good football team. Players and staff need to enjoy this one tonight on the way back, then we have to grow and learn from it here when we get back in the building Sunday and Monday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Buffs in the NFL: Witherspoon with big pick in Steelers' opener

Week one provided NFL fans with loads of action, crazy finishes, and not one but two overtime finishes. Here's a look at how the former Buffs playing professionally did during this entertaining week one... Nate Landman, Falcons. Landman did not get a chance to see the field this week as...
NFL
247Sports

Calling the Schoetts: GSU Recap, RB Play, OL/DB Concerns, Bye Week

North Carolina moved to 3-0 on Saturday with a 35-28 win over Georgia State. It wasn't all pretty put the UNC defense and offense made enough plays late to secure the seven point win and enter bye week as the only team in college football with three wins. The Tar Heels will host Notre Dame next Saturday, Sept. 24 at 3:30 pm in Chapel Hill."
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Notre Dame football: Marcus Freeman vows he 'must be a leader' after 0-3 start as head coach

Notre Dame football's promotion of Marcus Freeman to head coach last winter was met with praise, but the honeymoon phase is all but over for the first-year head coach. Notre Dame is now 0-3 under Freeman's watch, dropping to 0-2 for the 2022 season after the No. 8 Irish were stunned by Marshall at home in Week 2. It's the first 0-2 start for Notre Dame since 2011 as Freeman still seeks his first career head coaching victory. Freeman vowed after the loss that he must remain a "leader" for his team, even amid the difficult stretch.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Notebook: Kickoff time set for KU vs. Duke, plus multiple Jayhawks earn weekly honors

For the first time in program history, Kansas football players have won the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week in consecutive weeks. On Monday, KU football defensive back Cobee Bryant was named the Big 12’s Defensive Player of the Week after his game-ending pick six against West Virginia on Saturday. Bryant follows Lonnie Phelps, who earned the weekly award after his four TFL performance against Tennessee Tech.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

247Sports

