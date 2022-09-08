Read full article on original website
Canes blank Columbia for senior night win
Malachi Jeffries had two rushing touchdowns in the first half with Luke McBride and Kelvin Mitchell adding touchdown runs in the first half for Cartersville as the Class 5A top-ranked Canes blanked the Columbia Eagles Friday night, 42-0, at Weinman Stadium. The shutout was part of the 2022 Senior Night...
Woodland shutout at Pepperell
Woodland football dropped a 28-0 decision Friday night in Lindale, falling to the Pepperell Dragons in non-region action. Pepperell’s DJ Rogers had a pair of touchdown runs. Gage Owens contributed a touchdown run and DeMarcus Ragland added a second quarter pick-six for the Dragons’ scores. Owens scored first...
Jones wins Big Peach Mustang Stampede 5K; Canes, Colonels compete on GHSA state meet course
Woodland senior Tyler Jones won the individual boys title Saturday at the Big Peach Mustang Stampede 5K conducted at Allatoona Creek Park in Kennesaw. Jones (16:31.20) finished just over six seconds ahead of Creekview’s Dillon Berger. Seth Grogan of Cherokee was third just over ten seconds behind. The race...
