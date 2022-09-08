ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Canes blank Columbia for senior night win

Malachi Jeffries had two rushing touchdowns in the first half with Luke McBride and Kelvin Mitchell adding touchdown runs in the first half for Cartersville as the Class 5A top-ranked Canes blanked the Columbia Eagles Friday night, 42-0, at Weinman Stadium. The shutout was part of the 2022 Senior Night...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Woodland shutout at Pepperell

Woodland football dropped a 28-0 decision Friday night in Lindale, falling to the Pepperell Dragons in non-region action. Pepperell’s DJ Rogers had a pair of touchdown runs. Gage Owens contributed a touchdown run and DeMarcus Ragland added a second quarter pick-six for the Dragons’ scores. Owens scored first...
LINDALE, GA

