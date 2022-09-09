ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Depauw, IN

duboiscountyfreepress.com

Miss and Pre-Teen Miss Herbstfest Pageant candidates

The 2022 Huntingburg Herbstfest Miss and Pre-Teen Miss Queen Pageants are set for Sunday, September 18th at Market Street Park in Huntingburg starting at 7:00 p.m. EST. Due to limited seating available, we ask the audience to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit and enjoy the pageant at Market Street Park.
HUNTINGBURG, IN
wdrb.com

New recovery home for women soon to open in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sober living house supporting women focused on recovery is soon opening in southern Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded Medella House in Charlestown to help women coming out of rehab. The four friends have been working together to make the house feel like a home.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dove House: From vision to reality

Hopeless, homeless, relying on illegal substances to make it through the day — women who suffer these problems generally have one thing in common — past trauma. According to Wendy Noe, CEO of Dove Recovery House in Indianapolis, 100 percent of the women availing themselves of what Dove House has to offer suffered some type of trauma, and (this number is horrific) 90 percent of them were sexually abused as children.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WHAS 11

Southern Indiana getting a Gordon Ramsey restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Southern-Indiana area is getting it's first Gordon Ramsey restaurant at a casino in Elizabeth. Caesars Southern Indiana will soon be welcoming a steakhouse concept; conceived by the Michelin-starred chef a television personality himself, according to a press release. Gordon Ramsey Steak will feature some of...
ELIZABETH, IN
wamwamfm.com

Washington VFW Building Pending Sale

The Washington Times Herald reports that the Washington VFW has an offer on its long-time home on Main Street and that the sale is awaiting the completion of the paperwork. Mike Heshelman declined to disclose the purchaser because the sale is still pending on the building that has served as the VFW home since 1968. The VFW has had a presence in downtown Washington since the chapter was founded in 1935. With the sale of the building, the VFW will revert to being a paper chapter that will still hold meetings and conduct business.
WASHINGTON, IN
KISS 106

You Can Hunt Killer Clowns in the Woods of French Lick, Indiana

Here's something fun, and different for you during this Halloween season. You can literally hunt down killer clowns with gel blaster guns in the middle of the woods. French Lick Manhunt And Survival Games host "survival style" games that are fun for all ages. A couple of years back, they introduced an event for Halloween season where you could hunt down killer clowns in the woods. They recently announced that the Killer Clown Takedown will return in 2022. According to their website:
FRENCH LICK, IN
WLKY.com

During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited Kentucky 5 times

KENTUCKY — Tucked away in a quiet corner of Oldham County, Hermitage Farm has produced champions and even attracted the attention of the queen of England. Elizabeth II spent an afternoon there back in May 1986. Bill Landes spent two months preparing for the visit and remembers his nerves...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Rockport couple puts nostalgic twist on tiny home trend

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - Molly and Shon Shourds are tired of the same vacation. “We’d do cruises then beach, then cruises, then beach,” Shon said. “So finally I was like, ‘one year lets just go out west and see the mountains. If you don’t like it I’ll never ask again.’”
ROCKPORT, IN
WISH-TV

15-year-old arrested for armed robbery at southern Indiana high school football game

JEFFERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A teenager was arrested on Tuesday for an armed robbery that happened last weekend at Jeffersonville High School during a school event. During a football game on Sept. 2, police responded to a call of an armed robbery at Jeffersonville High School during a football game. The robbery occurred at the student parking area away from the stadium, according to a Facebook post by Greater Clark County Schools.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WTHI

Washington man hospitalized after being stabbed, one arrested

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - First responders answered reports of a stabbing around 6:45 in the evening on September 8. When police arrived to the intersection of NW 16th Street and Jackson Street in Washington, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. Officers identified the victim as a 45-year-old local,...
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

“Large amount” of drugs busted by Washington PD

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a traffic stop led to a drug bust in Daviess County, Indiana this weekend. On September 10, the Washington Police Department says officers pulled over a car on W Vantrees for a traffic violation. Police identified the driver as 41-year-old Roger Brooks. According to police, Brooks tried to run […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Attempted Kidnapper Believed to be From Dubois

On Friday, the Evansville Police Department responded to the 1500 block of West Louisiana for an attempted kidnapping. According to a press release, a woman told police a man followed her through an alley in his vehicle. The woman also told officials that the suspect got out of his car and chased her on foot.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Dubois officers warn of possible person of interest

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to stay alert. Over the weekend, the sheriff’s office issued a public safety announcement. This comes after someone in Evansville reported an attempted abduction. Authorities believe the suspect in the case has ties to Dubois County or is a Dubois...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN

