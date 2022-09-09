The Washington Times Herald reports that the Washington VFW has an offer on its long-time home on Main Street and that the sale is awaiting the completion of the paperwork. Mike Heshelman declined to disclose the purchaser because the sale is still pending on the building that has served as the VFW home since 1968. The VFW has had a presence in downtown Washington since the chapter was founded in 1935. With the sale of the building, the VFW will revert to being a paper chapter that will still hold meetings and conduct business.

