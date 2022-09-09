Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Related
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Miss and Pre-Teen Miss Herbstfest Pageant candidates
The 2022 Huntingburg Herbstfest Miss and Pre-Teen Miss Queen Pageants are set for Sunday, September 18th at Market Street Park in Huntingburg starting at 7:00 p.m. EST. Due to limited seating available, we ask the audience to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit and enjoy the pageant at Market Street Park.
thedailyhoosier.com
In downpour, some dedicated IU students stayed past miserable first half: “I paid the money, I might as well stick it out”
Indiana opened its 35-22 win over Idaho in a torrential downpour. Ponchos and rain jackets of assorted colors covered the normally crimson-clad stands, as the Hoosier faithful tried their best to stay dry in the midst of unbearable rain. While rain jackets covered the seats of the fans who toughed...
wdrb.com
New recovery home for women soon to open in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sober living house supporting women focused on recovery is soon opening in southern Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded Medella House in Charlestown to help women coming out of rehab. The four friends have been working together to make the house feel like a home.
spencercountyonline.com
Dove House: From vision to reality
Hopeless, homeless, relying on illegal substances to make it through the day — women who suffer these problems generally have one thing in common — past trauma. According to Wendy Noe, CEO of Dove Recovery House in Indianapolis, 100 percent of the women availing themselves of what Dove House has to offer suffered some type of trauma, and (this number is horrific) 90 percent of them were sexually abused as children.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana man with terminal cancer kayaking 66 miles to save future cancer patients
COLUMBUS, Ind. — For a Columbus, Indiana man, life, family, and reflection are important more now than ever. Toby Stigdon was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer in May 2021 when he noticed it hurt to swallow on one side of his throat. Stigdon’s doctor sent him immediately to an ENT. “It was just like a […]
WHAS 11
Southern Indiana getting a Gordon Ramsey restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Southern-Indiana area is getting it's first Gordon Ramsey restaurant at a casino in Elizabeth. Caesars Southern Indiana will soon be welcoming a steakhouse concept; conceived by the Michelin-starred chef a television personality himself, according to a press release. Gordon Ramsey Steak will feature some of...
wamwamfm.com
Washington VFW Building Pending Sale
The Washington Times Herald reports that the Washington VFW has an offer on its long-time home on Main Street and that the sale is awaiting the completion of the paperwork. Mike Heshelman declined to disclose the purchaser because the sale is still pending on the building that has served as the VFW home since 1968. The VFW has had a presence in downtown Washington since the chapter was founded in 1935. With the sale of the building, the VFW will revert to being a paper chapter that will still hold meetings and conduct business.
You Can Hunt Killer Clowns in the Woods of French Lick, Indiana
Here's something fun, and different for you during this Halloween season. You can literally hunt down killer clowns with gel blaster guns in the middle of the woods. French Lick Manhunt And Survival Games host "survival style" games that are fun for all ages. A couple of years back, they introduced an event for Halloween season where you could hunt down killer clowns in the woods. They recently announced that the Killer Clown Takedown will return in 2022. According to their website:
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited Kentucky 5 times
KENTUCKY — Tucked away in a quiet corner of Oldham County, Hermitage Farm has produced champions and even attracted the attention of the queen of England. Elizabeth II spent an afternoon there back in May 1986. Bill Landes spent two months preparing for the visit and remembers his nerves...
14news.com
Rockport couple puts nostalgic twist on tiny home trend
ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - Molly and Shon Shourds are tired of the same vacation. “We’d do cruises then beach, then cruises, then beach,” Shon said. “So finally I was like, ‘one year lets just go out west and see the mountains. If you don’t like it I’ll never ask again.’”
WISH-TV
15-year-old arrested for armed robbery at southern Indiana high school football game
JEFFERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A teenager was arrested on Tuesday for an armed robbery that happened last weekend at Jeffersonville High School during a school event. During a football game on Sept. 2, police responded to a call of an armed robbery at Jeffersonville High School during a football game. The robbery occurred at the student parking area away from the stadium, according to a Facebook post by Greater Clark County Schools.
WTHI
Washington man hospitalized after being stabbed, one arrested
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - First responders answered reports of a stabbing around 6:45 in the evening on September 8. When police arrived to the intersection of NW 16th Street and Jackson Street in Washington, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. Officers identified the victim as a 45-year-old local,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“Large amount” of drugs busted by Washington PD
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a traffic stop led to a drug bust in Daviess County, Indiana this weekend. On September 10, the Washington Police Department says officers pulled over a car on W Vantrees for a traffic violation. Police identified the driver as 41-year-old Roger Brooks. According to police, Brooks tried to run […]
wamwamfm.com
Attempted Kidnapper Believed to be From Dubois
On Friday, the Evansville Police Department responded to the 1500 block of West Louisiana for an attempted kidnapping. According to a press release, a woman told police a man followed her through an alley in his vehicle. The woman also told officials that the suspect got out of his car and chased her on foot.
vincennespbs.org
Dubois officers warn of possible person of interest
The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to stay alert. Over the weekend, the sheriff’s office issued a public safety announcement. This comes after someone in Evansville reported an attempted abduction. Authorities believe the suspect in the case has ties to Dubois County or is a Dubois...
wamwamfm.com
14news.com
Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public of attempted kidnapping incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, Evansville Police Department responded to the 1500 block of West Louisiana for an attempted kidnapping. According to a press release, a woman told police a man followed her through an alley, in his vehicle. The woman also told officials that the suspect got out...
Comments / 0