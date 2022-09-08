Read full article on original website
Jimbo Fisher's contract, Texas A&M football's progress questioned by media after App State upset
"We did not execute and play at the level we needed to, and that's my fault," Fisher said, via GigEm247. "As the head football coach, that's your job to have your guys read the play and put them in position to make plays and let them do it. At the end of the day, that's on us. I thought our players, there was nobody tried to make a mistake today. Nobody was trying to do it on purpose."
Watch: Marcus Freeman - “I Have Confidence in Drew Pyne Leading Our Offense”
Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman talked about his confidence in quarterback Drew Pyne, something he saw coming out of Fall camp when he told him he was not going to be the starter. Freeman said he knew Pyne would have an opportunity at some point, and discussed the leadership attributes the junior from New Canaan, CT has that will help him lead the team.
WATCH: Dan Lanning's instant takeaways from Oregon's 70-14 win
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning discusses his team's 70-14 win over visiting Eastern Washington to give the Ducks its first win of the year. This win is also Lanning's first win as a head college football coach and also for Oregon. The Ducks scored touchdowns on its first 10 drives of the game, racked up 40 first downs, massed just over 600 yards of total offense, and held the Eagles to just 187 total yards.
Neal Brown contract, buyout: WVU football coach owed $16 million if fired by Mountaineers after 2022 season
Neal Brown's contract and buyout made for a hot topic after WVU football lost 55-42 to Kansas in overtime Saturday and the Mountaineers dropped to 0-2 entering Week 3. Brown is owed $16 million if West Virginia fires the fourth-year head coach after the 2022 season, according to CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd.
Notre Dame football, Marcus Freeman scolded by media after Marshall loss
"We have to look at the lack of executions in all phases of our team, and where we can improve that. So, again, it's disappointing," Freeman said, via Irish Illustrated. "We've got to take a hard look at ourselves and get back to work and find ways to improve as a football team.
Scott Frost fired: Nebraska football coach's buyout doubles due to Huskers' early decision
Nebraska fired coach Scott Frost Sunday following a loss to Georgia Southern. After Frost's contract restructuring after the 2021 season, the Huskers owe him $15 million in buyout money. He will likely be paid $5 million for the 2022 season, and $2.5 million for each year that was on his contract after that. Frost's contract extended through the 2026 season.
Fresno State's Tedford, Haener address loss to Oregon State
Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford and quarterback Jake Haener react to their heartbreaking 35-32 loss to Oregon State.
Jim Harbaugh press conference: A new two-way player, Michigan QB room updates and more
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. Here's everything he said about the Week 2 win over Hawaii, the quarterback situation, injury updates and much more ahead of the UConn game:. Opening statement:. I just...
Live from Kyle Field: Jimbo Fisher talks Appalachian State loss
Follow along with gigem247.com as head coach Jimbo Fisher meets with the media following the Aggies' upset loss to Appalachian State in the team's second contest of the 2022 season. The Aggies struggled in all three phases of the game as they fall to 1-1 on the season.
College football rankings: Georgia, Ohio State edge Alabama among Kirk Herbstreit's top six teams for Week 3
Two weeks into the 2022 college football season, Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings of the nation's top six teams with enough sample size to warrant takeaways. Coming off opening weekend and Georgia's domination of Oregon, Herbstreit continues to pound the drum for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, who haven't allowed a touchdown this fall despite losing eight starters off their defense to the NFL Draft.
NFL・
Khalil Mack Reacts to the Chargers 24-19 Win Over the Raiders
Khalil Mack joins Melanie Collins following the Chargers 24-19 win over the Raiders on Sunday, September 11th.
NFL・
Pitt vs. Tennessee football: Pat Narduzzi credits Vols after OT loss, updates Kedon Slovis' injury
Pitt lost 34-27 to Tennessee in overtime Saturday. It was what Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi described as a back-and-forth affair between No. 17 Pittsburgh and the No. 24 Vols. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker completed 27 of 42 passes for 325 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Vols wideout...
Everything Josh Heupel said after No. 24 Tennessee's OT win at No. 17 Pitt
PITTSBURGH — Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 24 Tennessee's 34-27 win over No. 17 Pitt in the Johnny Majors Classic on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium:. “Man, it’s a big win for our football team in just, to me, the steps that we took and the ability to compete as hard and as long as we possibly can. There’s so much that we’ve got to do better — coaches and players alike — in particular on offense and special teams. I thought our defense absolutely battled (in the) second, third and fourth quarters and got put in a bunch of sudden-change situations. Handled that really well for the most part and just were relentless all night long.Awesome to come out on top in this one against a really good football team. Players and staff need to enjoy this one tonight on the way back, then we have to grow and learn from it here when we get back in the building Sunday and Monday.
Started in the mud and now he's here – Mickey Joseph brings a different voice to ideally spark Huskers
The baton has been transferred from one former Husker quarterback to another. Nebraska's new interim football coach Mickey Joseph already met with the team late this morning after Scott Frost had some time for a final talk with the squad. "I communicated with Mickey that Mickey is the head coach,"...
Chuck Morrell Monday Press Conference Notes
Here are the notes from Husky defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell's Monday press conference... On the linebacker play the first two weeks of the season, Morrell said he's been really happy with it and has been happy they could play everyone in the three-deeps. Listed Alphonzo Tuputala and Cam Bright as...
Upon Further Review: Kennsaw State
What transpired Saturday at Nippert Stadium sets up what promises to be a week of searching around the UC football program. The quandary under discussion – “What.
Notre Dame football: Marcus Freeman vows he 'must be a leader' after 0-3 start as head coach
Notre Dame football's promotion of Marcus Freeman to head coach last winter was met with praise, but the honeymoon phase is all but over for the first-year head coach. Notre Dame is now 0-3 under Freeman's watch, dropping to 0-2 for the 2022 season after the No. 8 Irish were stunned by Marshall at home in Week 2. It's the first 0-2 start for Notre Dame since 2011 as Freeman still seeks his first career head coaching victory. Freeman vowed after the loss that he must remain a "leader" for his team, even amid the difficult stretch.
Notebook: Kickoff time set for KU vs. Duke, plus multiple Jayhawks earn weekly honors
For the first time in program history, Kansas football players have won the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week in consecutive weeks. On Monday, KU football defensive back Cobee Bryant was named the Big 12’s Defensive Player of the Week after his game-ending pick six against West Virginia on Saturday. Bryant follows Lonnie Phelps, who earned the weekly award after his four TFL performance against Tennessee Tech.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson Talks Status, South Alabama, More
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson talked Monday about his status after leaving the Alabama State game abruptly, what he sees from South Alabama's defense, and more.
Live from Kyle Field: Jimbo Fisher's Miami week press conference
Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher holds his weekly press conference and looks back at the Aggies' 17-14 loss at the hands of unranked Appalachian State. Fisher is expected to talk about his quarterback situation as well as providing a look ahead to the Aggies' upcoming game with Miami this Saturday night from Kyle Field on ESPN.
