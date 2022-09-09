Read full article on original website
Ledyard police charge man with assault, risk of injury to a minor
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard police arrested a man for an alleged assault and risk of injury to a minor on Saturday. Ledyard police said they responded to the report of a possible physical altercation between a male and a female on Gallup Hill Road. Upon arrival, the officers located the victim and discovered visible […]
Norwalk police officer assaulted at Oyster Festival Saturday
NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk police officer was injured after being assaulted by two suspects Saturday at the Oyster Festival. One man was arrested and the other suspect ran from the scene. The incident happened around 9:50 p.m. Saturday evening when officers responded to reports of a fight near...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Person Shot
2022-09-11@6:21pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person arrived at Bridgeport Hospital shot in the leg. Police say the victim was uncooperative and it is not known where the shooting ocurred.
Man shot at Plainville apartment complex
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Plainville police are searching for the person or persons involved in a shooting that occurred on Monday morning. During a press conference, Plainville police said just before 10:30 a.m., officers received 911 calls about a shooting at Hamlin View Terrace apartments on Woodford Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old […]
Eyewitness News
Meriden police seek ‘endangered runaway’ teen
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A teenage girl whom police described as an “endangered runaway” is being sought. According to state police, 14-year-old Laila Chapman was last seen on Sunday. They issued a Silver Alert. Troopers described her as standing 5′2″ tall and weighing 90 pounds. She has brown...
Register Citizen
New Haven police remember sergeant killed in 2008 on-duty crash
NEW HAVEN — City police marked the passing of Sgt. Dario Aponte, killed on Sept. 10, 2008 in an on-duty crash, on the anniversary of his death Saturday. Aponte, survived by his wife, Donna, and five children, was a member of the department for 17 years, officials said on Facebook.
Police Investigate After Rug Pulled From Farmington River
Connecticut State Police say a rug pulled from a river by a social media influencer/paranormal investigator has found no evidence it was related to a crime. Detectives from the Major Crime Squad, responded to the Farmington River on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m. and at the request of Farmington Police after reports of a rug found by a social media influencer, Sean Austin.
Eyewitness News
Man wanted for larceny at rest area
DARIEN, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are attempting to identify a male involved in a larceny. The male is wanted for a larceny that occurred at the I-95 Southbound Darien Rest area earlier this morning. The male was last seen getting into a Gold colored 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, according to...
NBC Connecticut
Hamden Police to Host Gun Buyback Event
Hamden police are hosting a gun buyback event this upcoming weekend. The event will take place on the top level of the Hamden Police Department parking garage on Dixwell Avenue on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The gun buyback will be a drive-up, drop-off event and is 100%...
NewsTimes
Attorneys for teen accused of killing Fairfield Prep's James McGrath get more time to review evidence
MILFORD — A teenager's case in connection with the fatal stabbing of James McGrath earlier this year has been continued to November while his attorneys review the evidence against him. Raul Eliah Valle, 16, appeared in state Superior Court in Milford Monday morning with his parents while more than...
NBC Connecticut
Pair of Minors Seriously Injured in Bridgeport Crash
Four people, two of them minors, had to be taken to the hospital Saturday after a crash in Bridgeport. It all unfolded around 1:30 in the afternoon along the 900 block of Briarwood Avenue and involved a total of two vehicles, a 2013 Ford Escape and a 2013 Ford Taurus.
Man, 20, shot in the neck in Bronx multiple shooting: NYPD
WESTCHESTER SQUARE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 20-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the neck following a fight at a party rental hall in the Bronx Sunday morning, according to a law enforcement source and the NYPD. Authorities responded to a multiple shooting at 2368 Zerega Ave. in Westchester […]
Woman Turns Herself In To Police For Violent Greenwich Store Robbery, Police Say
A 24-year-old woman turned herself in to police for the alleged Fairfield County robbery in which an employee was severely injured when she was run over by the getaway car. Kristen A. McKenzie, of Metairie, Louisiana, surrendered to Greenwich Police on Friday, Sept. 9 for the robbery which took place on Saturday, June 25.
ABA Journal
Lawyer faces charges after video shows him slapping another attorney
Updated: A Connecticut lawyer is facing criminal charges after a television viewer forwarded a video showing him slapping another person to News 12 Connecticut. Naugatuck, Connecticut, lawyer Robert Serafinowicz, 43, was charged Sept. 7 with third-degree assault on an elderly person and breach of peace, report the Associated Press and the Connecticut Post.
Bristol police look to identify person who entered girl’s bedroom
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police are looking to identify a person who gained access to a house and entered a girl’s bedroom early Friday morning. The Bristol Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Ivy Drive around 4:40 a.m. and determined that an unknown suspect entered the room of a juvenile girl. When […]
NBC Connecticut
Armed Robbery Under Investigation in Waterbury
An armed robbery is under investigation in Waterbury. Police were called to the Pit Stop Gas Station around 7:40 p.m. on Friday after getting a complaint of an armed robbery. Officers said it was reported that an unknown man entered the store and displayed a knife as items were stolen. The man reportedly fled from the store before police arrived.
News 12
State police: No criminal evidence related to rug found in Farmington River
There is no criminal evidence tied to the stained rug pulled from the Farmington River, state police say. State police were called Sunday after a rug was pulled from the Farmington River not far from the former properties of Fotis Dulos and his company the Fore Group. Social media influencer...
Eyewitness News
Children among those seriously injured in Bridgeport crash
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, Bridgeport Emergency Operations received a call for a serious two car motor vehicle accident. The accident occurred near 999 Briarwood Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were notified that one of the drivers had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were also notified that...
Middletown police arrest juveniles, 20-year-old for stolen car
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Middletown Police Department arrested three juveniles and a 20-year-old for stealing a car following a robbery incident in Wethersfield. The MPD were notified of a stolen 2014 Toyota Rav 4 from the area of Acorn Drive on September 5. The car was last seen in the downtown area and was […]
Eyewitness News
‘No criminal evidence’ in case of stained rug pulled from Farmington River
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Farmington and state police looked into a stained rug that was found in the Farmington River by a social media influencer. Troopers announced on Monday morning, however, that there was no criminal evidence related to it. Investigators were called to the area of 1317 Farmington Ave....
