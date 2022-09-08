Read full article on original website
Three local Oktoberfests, 3 different weekends
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Oktoberfest returns to the Queen City this year with more beer, more food and more entertainment. The multiple-day German festival will be held in three different cities over three different weekends in September. Below are a some of the city’s and surrounding cities’ Oktoberfest dates and events....
CancerFree Kids hosts 100-mile challenge
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local non-profit is asking people to participate in a 100-mile challenge for Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. For every mile of exercise, participants are asked to donate $1 to CancerFree Kids to raise money for pediatric cancer research. “You can bike, you can jog you can roller-skate,...
Kings Island reveals Halloween Haunt attractions, scare zones, mazes
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island’s annual Halloween Haunt returns to the amusement park starting Sept. 23 through Oct. 29. The fully transformed park will have six “bone-chilling” mazes, four scare zones, three “sinister” live shows and “hair-raising” night rides that will conjure screams, Kings Island’s Director of Communication Chad Showalter says.
Video released of high-speed I-75 chase from Warren County to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio State High Patrol has now released video of a high-speed chase on I-75 that ended with an 18-year-old’s arrest. Watch the video in the player above. Edward Mumphrey Jr. of Avondale is charged with six felonies, said Sgt Nathan Stanfield at OSP’s Lebanon post.
Sheriff finds missing Boone County man in woods
HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - A missing Boone County man with dementia was found in a nearby wooded area, according to Boone County Major Philip Ridgell. Steve Anglin, 78, was missing for about four hours after he walked away from his home on Tanner Road, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.
First responders honor 9/11 victims at Summit Park in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) -The Blue Ash Fire Department and Firefighters honored the victims and the first responders of 9/11 Sunday at the annual Stair Climb at Summit Park. Blue Ash firefighter and event organizer Scott Reed says that flags were lined up on the lawn, and a piece of recovered steel from the World Trade Center was displayed for the public view. First responders also climbed the Summit Park Observation tower 10 times in full gear to signify the 110 floors of the World Trade Center that the firefighters climbed that day in 2001.
Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom. The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook. Around 5:15 a.m....
UC students say they woke to find strange man in their home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Terrifying moments Friday morning for two University of Cincinnati students who woke up to find a stranger inside their home. Police are searching for the suspect. It happened on East Daniels Street in Corryville, according to the victims. Alayna Peterson and Lindsay Kumar say they woke around...
Driver at large after crash into police cruiser
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle that crashed into a Mt. Healthy police cruiser early Monday. It was reported Downtown on the corner of Ninth and Vine Streets just before 3 a.m. The driver fled the scene in a white...
Montgomery man caught taking photo underneath victim’s skirt, court docs
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A Montgomery man is being accused of committing voyeurism involving a minor, according to Hamilton County court documents. Jeffrey Hayes, 39, was caught on surveillance camera taking an inappropriate photo of a juvenile at Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Springdale on Saturday. According to an affidavit,...
Flames, large smoke clouds coming from Lockland address: Video
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Firefighters are on scene of a fire where flames and large smoke clouds can be seen coming from the area. The fire is coming from 524 N Wayne Avenue in Lockland. A Google search of that address shows a business, Arise Auto Center, is at that...
Pleasant weather expected this week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain will come to an end just after midnight with cooler and drier weather Monday. We did see some heavy rain in spots today with more than half an inch at the international airport in a short amount of time. Tonight will be cool with a low of 55.
Man critically injured following shooting in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is in critical condition after a shooting occurred downtown Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say it happened along West 6th street between Elm and Race Streets around 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man shot multiple times in the back. Police add...
Charges dropped against man accused in West Chester shooting
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man is no longer facing charges in connection with a shooting Wednesday at a West Chester Apartment Complex. At a hearing Friday, the charges against Courtney Montgomery were officially dropped because of conflicting evidence and lack of probable cause. Montgomery had been...
Man arrested after attacking dogs on camera in Woodlawn, court documents say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police arrested a man after he was caught on camera hitting two dogs with a shovel on Thursday in Woodlawn, according to a Hamilton County affidavit. The affidavit says that Tianthony Wagner, 42, was caught hitting the dogs on Panola Drive, causing one of them to have...
Warren County man arrested for rape from 3 years ago
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Maineville man was arrested on Sept. 7 for raping a minor three years ago, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Shavkat Abshukurov, 40, raped a female minor in a commercial truck on Aug. 12, 2019, OSHP Lt. Nathan Dennis said. The victim walked...
Some rain and storms possible over the weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Showers return Saturday and Sunday as a cold front approaches the Tri-State. It looks like an arrival time of early evening Saturday and when the rain does move in it will be scattered and light and not everyone will see rain. Showers Sunday will be more widespread...
30 to 50 cars go up in flames in massive Lockland business fire
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Firefighters have put out the fire at a Lockland business where large clouds of smoke could be seen from far away. The fire broke out at 524 N Wayne Avenue in Lockland around 12 p.m. Friday, according to Lockland Fire Chief Doug Wehmeyer. A Google search of that address shows a business, Arise Auto Center, is at that address. The business’s Facebook page says they are an auto recycling company.
