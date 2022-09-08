BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) -The Blue Ash Fire Department and Firefighters honored the victims and the first responders of 9/11 Sunday at the annual Stair Climb at Summit Park. Blue Ash firefighter and event organizer Scott Reed says that flags were lined up on the lawn, and a piece of recovered steel from the World Trade Center was displayed for the public view. First responders also climbed the Summit Park Observation tower 10 times in full gear to signify the 110 floors of the World Trade Center that the firefighters climbed that day in 2001.

BLUE ASH, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO