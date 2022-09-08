ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Week in Review: Good Year for Avocados & Farm Profits to Reach Near-Record High

The 2022 California avocado season is wrapping up, with nearly 263 million pounds shipped through the middle of August. USDA’s Economic Research Service forecasts inflation-adjusted U.S. net cash farm income to increase by $13.5 billion or 8.7 percent from 2021. A collaborative project involving several universities across the country seeks to further the development of non-herbicide weed management technology and approaches. Director of the Institute, Houston Wilson said that much of the work thus far has been garnering a better understanding of the current organic landscape in the state. CDFA Secretary Karen Ross said an “all-of-the-above strategy” will be necessary to address California’s water needs over the next 20 years. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive the latest agricultural headlines every week.
