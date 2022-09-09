“Warrior Sports Week on GMW“ is back with our weekly update about Wilton High School sports. WSW‘s host, WHS sophomore Alex K., reports from the football game sidelines and has great interviews with quarterback Andrew Acosta-Rua and head coach EJ Dinunzio. He also highlighted the varsity field hockey team’s first powerful win over St. Joseph, 7-0.

WILTON, CT ・ 21 HOURS AGO