PITTSBURGH — Our fairly nice Sunday will end with rain showers again returning this evening after sunset from south to north. Unlike last night, rain will not be as widespread as it moves through the area overnight. Only isolated showers are expected on Monday with most of the day dry. Shower chances then drop off significantly for Tuesday with the best chance of seeing a shower north of the city. Tuesday, however, will be our coldest high since June 9th (69) as our highs stay in the 60s. We then warm back into the 80s with ample sunshine as we head into next weekend. Steelers game looks fantastic right now.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO