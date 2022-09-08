ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Big ol' boys, Mac Miller's diet, and more

Alright, everybody: after a week off, welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh — a column documenting all of the strange occurrences that make Pittsburgh the one-of-a-kind place it is!. I'm your host, Hannah, and fortunately for me (and you), the past two weeks have provided no shortage of uh,...
wtae.com

Isolated showers Monday

PITTSBURGH — Our fairly nice Sunday will end with rain showers again returning this evening after sunset from south to north. Unlike last night, rain will not be as widespread as it moves through the area overnight. Only isolated showers are expected on Monday with most of the day dry. Shower chances then drop off significantly for Tuesday with the best chance of seeing a shower north of the city. Tuesday, however, will be our coldest high since June 9th (69) as our highs stay in the 60s. We then warm back into the 80s with ample sunshine as we head into next weekend. Steelers game looks fantastic right now.
From the archives: Prince Charles visits Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's Action News 4 dug into the archives to find a video of then-Prince Charles visiting the U.S. in 1988. Part of his visit brought him to Pittsburgh to discuss his thoughts on the future of the shuttered US Steel Homestead Works. This was the last time the man who...
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer

The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
Rain showers to start our Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Clouds have increased through the day, and now we wait for rain showers to arrive generally after 8/9pm from south to north. Rain showers will then taper off Sunday morning with another round of showers Sunday afternoon/evening into Monday. Monday will see more isolated showers/storms as a cold front passes. A shower or two is possible on Tuesday before we finally completely dry out. Rainfall amounts look to generally be less than one inch, so flooding looks to be unlikely. We will be dry and seasonal heading into the first Steelers home game.
Local group feeds first responders every year on 9/11

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh native, who was living in the New York City area during 9/11, has been feeding first responders on the 11th of for the last ten years. Josie White said she wanted to make the day about showing thanks and appreciation, while still remembering the tragedy that took place.
All The Best Places To Go Apple Picking Near Pittsburgh

It’s one of best things about autumn… apple picking! If you’re looking for a fun weekend activity, these orchards and farms – all within driving distance – are the perfect place to spend an afternoon picking your own apples, right off the tree. Triple B...
Bethel Park celebrates 50 years of hoagies

Roll out the red carpet and strike up the band: This year marks the golden jubilee of Bethel Park Music Booster’s annual hoagie sale. “Bethel Park is a community that expects excellence in music, and they support it. And that’s why we sell an obscene amount of (hoagies) every year,” said Chad Thompson, Bethel Park marching band director. “When I tell colleagues of mine at other schools we sell somewhere between 15,000 and 17,000 hoagies at each sale, they think it’s the total for the year. I’m like, no. When you factor in how many people live in Bethel Park ... half the community could be getting a hoagie every one of those sales.”
New Brighton Car Cruise a Total Success

The image above shows 3rd Avenue in New Brighton with the cruise in full swing. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published September 10, 2022 3:45 P.M. (New Brighton, PA) Cars lined the streets of New Brighton Saturday while people enjoyed the sights and sounds offered on 3rd Avenue for the annual car cruise. A mix of classic cars, good food, great music, and even vacuum cleaners made for a truly eventful day in New Brighton. A live broadcast from Beaver County Radio took place for the opening ceremonies. The spectacular cruise was a sure way to end summer and welcome fall. You can view photos from the event below:
Pittsburgh Zoo hosts Asian Lantern Festival

As the end of summer approaches, the Pittsburgh Zoo has started hosting its second-annual Asian Lantern Festival during select nights between Aug. 12 and Oct. 30. This year’s theme pays homage to the prehistoric days, as dinosaurs take center stage. “Over 50 massive silk and steel handcrafted sculptures will...
