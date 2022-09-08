Read full article on original website
pghcitypaper.com
Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Big ol' boys, Mac Miller's diet, and more
Alright, everybody: after a week off, welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh — a column documenting all of the strange occurrences that make Pittsburgh the one-of-a-kind place it is!. I'm your host, Hannah, and fortunately for me (and you), the past two weeks have provided no shortage of uh,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Joseph Sabino Mistick: We could use a little of Jack Bogut's storytelling these days
When Jack Bogut was the king of morning radio in Pittsburgh, waking up to your favorite station was not as scary as it is these days. We always seem to be on the brink of something terrible or faced with something terrible that happened overnight — political violence, mass shootings, the pandemic — but it wasn’t always like that.
Boardman store a hidden gem for TV, movie props
They've sold thousands of items to production companies that have been used in TV and movies.
wtae.com
Isolated showers Monday
PITTSBURGH — Our fairly nice Sunday will end with rain showers again returning this evening after sunset from south to north. Unlike last night, rain will not be as widespread as it moves through the area overnight. Only isolated showers are expected on Monday with most of the day dry. Shower chances then drop off significantly for Tuesday with the best chance of seeing a shower north of the city. Tuesday, however, will be our coldest high since June 9th (69) as our highs stay in the 60s. We then warm back into the 80s with ample sunshine as we head into next weekend. Steelers game looks fantastic right now.
Local Christmas attraction opens for season
A popular holiday attraction in the Valley is opening this weekend.
wtae.com
From the archives: Prince Charles visits Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh's Action News 4 dug into the archives to find a video of then-Prince Charles visiting the U.S. in 1988. Part of his visit brought him to Pittsburgh to discuss his thoughts on the future of the shuttered US Steel Homestead Works. This was the last time the man who...
Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer
The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
wtae.com
Retired nurse saves baby who stopped breathing on Pittsburgh flight to Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — The retired nurse who saved a 3-month-old infant during a flight Thursday night from Pittsburgh to Orlando International sat down with sister station WESH and told her amazing story. Watch the report: Click the video player above. Tamara Panzino was already in vacation mode 35 minutes...
wtae.com
RADical Days: Get free admission to some of Pittsburgh's best attractions
PITTSBURGH — RADical Days are returning to Pittsburgh, with free admission offered by programs that are supported by the Allegheny Regional Asset District. Below is a partial list of participating venues in RADical Days 2022, which runs from Sept. 9 through Oct. 16. Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. Carnegie...
wvpublic.org
Encore: What Is Appalachia? We Asked People From Around The Region. Here's What They Said
This week, we’re revisiting our episode “What Is Appalachia?” from December 2021. Appalachia connects mountainous parts of the South, the Midwest, the Rust belt and even the Northeast. The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) defined the boundaries for Appalachia in 1965 with the creation of the Appalachian Regional...
Vol Fans Make Presence Known at Pittsburgh Pirates Game
This weekend the Vols will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers in what is Tennessee's farthest regular season road trip this season. But that isn't stopping Tennessee fans from making the trip to see the Big Orange play in their first Top-25 matchup in a little under two years. The game ...
wtae.com
Rain showers to start our Sunday
PITTSBURGH — Clouds have increased through the day, and now we wait for rain showers to arrive generally after 8/9pm from south to north. Rain showers will then taper off Sunday morning with another round of showers Sunday afternoon/evening into Monday. Monday will see more isolated showers/storms as a cold front passes. A shower or two is possible on Tuesday before we finally completely dry out. Rainfall amounts look to generally be less than one inch, so flooding looks to be unlikely. We will be dry and seasonal heading into the first Steelers home game.
wtae.com
Local group feeds first responders every year on 9/11
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh native, who was living in the New York City area during 9/11, has been feeding first responders on the 11th of for the last ten years. Josie White said she wanted to make the day about showing thanks and appreciation, while still remembering the tragedy that took place.
goodfoodpittsburgh.com
All The Best Places To Go Apple Picking Near Pittsburgh
It’s one of best things about autumn… apple picking! If you’re looking for a fun weekend activity, these orchards and farms – all within driving distance – are the perfect place to spend an afternoon picking your own apples, right off the tree. Triple B...
Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $3 million sold in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A scratch-off lottery ticket worth $3 million was sold in Pittsburgh. The $3 Million Xtreme Tripler was sold at North Side Beer & Beverage at 1304 Federal Street. $3 Million Xtreme Tripler is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million. Scratch-off prizes expire one...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park celebrates 50 years of hoagies
Roll out the red carpet and strike up the band: This year marks the golden jubilee of Bethel Park Music Booster’s annual hoagie sale. “Bethel Park is a community that expects excellence in music, and they support it. And that’s why we sell an obscene amount of (hoagies) every year,” said Chad Thompson, Bethel Park marching band director. “When I tell colleagues of mine at other schools we sell somewhere between 15,000 and 17,000 hoagies at each sale, they think it’s the total for the year. I’m like, no. When you factor in how many people live in Bethel Park ... half the community could be getting a hoagie every one of those sales.”
Family filled with questions after man sits dead in downtown homeless shelter for days
PITTSBURGH — The family of a Pittsburgh man is demanding answers tonight after their brother died of a drug overdose at a homeless shelter downtown. They are angry because their loved one was not found for days until his body could be smelled on his entire floor. Tune in...
beavercountyradio.com
New Brighton Car Cruise a Total Success
The image above shows 3rd Avenue in New Brighton with the cruise in full swing. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published September 10, 2022 3:45 P.M. (New Brighton, PA) Cars lined the streets of New Brighton Saturday while people enjoyed the sights and sounds offered on 3rd Avenue for the annual car cruise. A mix of classic cars, good food, great music, and even vacuum cleaners made for a truly eventful day in New Brighton. A live broadcast from Beaver County Radio took place for the opening ceremonies. The spectacular cruise was a sure way to end summer and welcome fall. You can view photos from the event below:
Crafton woman on road to recovery after Myrtle Beach shark attack
Karren Sites was enjoying her first full day of vacation on Myrtle Beach with her family on Aug. 15 when the unthinkable occurred. “I was in the water, maybe up to my hips,” Sites, 55, of Crafton told the Tribune-Review on Wednesday. “I felt a sharp, intense pain on my arm. I looked over and there was a shark attached to my arm.
duqsm.com
Pittsburgh Zoo hosts Asian Lantern Festival
As the end of summer approaches, the Pittsburgh Zoo has started hosting its second-annual Asian Lantern Festival during select nights between Aug. 12 and Oct. 30. This year’s theme pays homage to the prehistoric days, as dinosaurs take center stage. “Over 50 massive silk and steel handcrafted sculptures will...
