Duke's Jon Scheyer, Mizzou's Dennis Gates to visit recruit
On Friday, the recruiting period opened, meaning college coaches from all levels, will travel all over the country to see the next wave of talent. The recruiting period began on September 9th and will run through November 7th. James Brown, a 6-foot-9 center in the class of 2024, will have...
Big Ten Power Rankings: Bottom of league sorting itself out as chalk holds at top in Week 2
Opening weekend provided no movement in the top half of the league, but that certainly changed in the Big Ten Power Rankings in Week 2. Wisconsin tripping up at home against Washington State allowed a trio of league contenders to move up a slot, with the Badgers sliding after a narrow Power 5 loss. Meanwhile, at the bottom of the league there was again significant movement as a handful of teams confirmed doubts that emerged last week.
ACC Power Rankings: Week 2 trips up trio of teams
They say most teams undergo their biggest week-to-week change from Week 1 to Week 2, and if the way a seemingly boring college football slate shaped up this weekend was any indication the old adage will ring true for another year. In fact, there were quite a few shakeups to our ACC Power Rankings for Week 2 following some surprising results.
Big 12 Power Rankings: Texas nearly takes top spot, Kansas State surges
We had no movement in our update following the first week of the season, but the Big 12 Power Rankings for Week 2 definitely sees some shifts after the league played a handful of key games this go-round. Highlighted by Texas turning in an impressive showing against No. 1 Alabama...
Pac-12 Power Rankings: Cougars cut down ranked opponent, move up
On upset Saturday in college football one conference came away relatively unscathed, if not better off. That’s reflected in our Pac-12 Power Rankings for Week 2, which don’t include a ton of movement. In fact, the only real changes we have this week in the Pac-12 come from...
ESPN reveals names to watch for new Nebraska head coach following dismissal of Scott Frost
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are moving forward in a new direction. Scott Frost has been fired and now athletic director Trev Alberts is leading a national search for the football program’s next head coach. Mickey Joseph will serve as Nebraska’s interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season....
