Duke's Jon Scheyer, Mizzou's Dennis Gates to visit recruit

On Friday, the recruiting period opened, meaning college coaches from all levels, will travel all over the country to see the next wave of talent. The recruiting period began on September 9th and will run through November 7th. James Brown, a 6-foot-9 center in the class of 2024, will have...
DURHAM, NC
Big Ten Power Rankings: Bottom of league sorting itself out as chalk holds at top in Week 2

Opening weekend provided no movement in the top half of the league, but that certainly changed in the Big Ten Power Rankings in Week 2. Wisconsin tripping up at home against Washington State allowed a trio of league contenders to move up a slot, with the Badgers sliding after a narrow Power 5 loss. Meanwhile, at the bottom of the league there was again significant movement as a handful of teams confirmed doubts that emerged last week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ACC Power Rankings: Week 2 trips up trio of teams

They say most teams undergo their biggest week-to-week change from Week 1 to Week 2, and if the way a seemingly boring college football slate shaped up this weekend was any indication the old adage will ring true for another year. In fact, there were quite a few shakeups to our ACC Power Rankings for Week 2 following some surprising results.
COLLEGE SPORTS
