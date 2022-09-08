Opening weekend provided no movement in the top half of the league, but that certainly changed in the Big Ten Power Rankings in Week 2. Wisconsin tripping up at home against Washington State allowed a trio of league contenders to move up a slot, with the Badgers sliding after a narrow Power 5 loss. Meanwhile, at the bottom of the league there was again significant movement as a handful of teams confirmed doubts that emerged last week.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 MINUTES AGO